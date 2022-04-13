Dana Incorporated to Announce 2022 First-quarter Financial Results, Host Conference Call and Webcast on April 27

MAUMEE, Ohio, April 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Dana Incorporated (NYSE: DAN) will release its 2022 first-quarter financial results on Wednesday, April 27, 2022. A press release will be issued at approximately 7 a.m. EDT, followed by a conference call and webcast at 9 a.m. EDT. Members of the company's senior management team will be available at that time to discuss the results and answer related questions.



Participants may listen to the audio portion of the conference call either through audio streaming online or by telephone. Slide viewing is available online via a link provided on the Dana investor website: www.dana.com/investors . U.S. and Canadian locations should dial 1-888-311-4590 and international locations should call 1-706-758-0054. Please enter conference I.D. 2565879 and ask for the "Dana Incorporated's Financial Webcast and Conference Call." Phone registration will be available beginning at 8:30 a.m. EDT.

An audio recording of the webcast will be available after 5 p.m. EDT on April 27 by dialing 1-855-859-2056 (U.S. or Canada) or 1-404-537-3406 (international) and entering conference I.D. 2565879. A webcast replay will also be available after 5 p.m. EDT and may be accessed via Dana's investor website.

About Dana Incorporated

Dana is a leader in the design and manufacture of highly efficient propulsion and energy-management solutions that power vehicles and machines in all mobility markets across the globe. The company is shaping sustainable progress through its conventional and clean-energy solutions that support nearly every vehicle manufacturer with drive and motion systems; electrodynamic technologies, including software and controls; and thermal, sealing, and digital solutions.

Based in Maumee, Ohio, USA, the company reported sales of $8.9 billion in 2021 with 40,000 people in 31 countries across six continents. Founded in 1904, Dana was named one of "America's Most Responsible Companies 2022" by Newsweek for its emphasis on sustainability and social responsibility. The company is driven by a high-performance culture that focuses on valuing others, inspiring innovation, growing responsibly, and winning together, earning it global recognition as a top employer. Learn more at dana.com.

