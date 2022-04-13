NEW YORK, April 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Creatd, Inc. (Nasdaq CM: CRTD) ("Creatd" or the "Company"), a creator-first holding company, today announced the launch of a new partnership between Dune Glow Remedy ("Dune"), the Company's owned-and-operated wellness beverage brand, and international lifestyle retailer, Urban Outfitters (UO).

Dune, the Creatd-Owned Wellness Drink, Launches at Urban Outfitters (PRNewswire)

Commented Thomas Punch, Dune founder and CEO of Creatd Ventures, "Less than a year after its debut, Dune has joined the competitive roster of beauty and wellness brands sold at Urban Outfitters. We are proud to see Dune, and Creatd Ventures' other e-commerce brands, continue to build traction and open up opportunities to further expand our reach through partnerships with such iconic and inspirational lifestyle brands as UO."

Commented Urban Outfitters, "We are thrilled to partner with Dune for our upcoming Spring/Summer assortment! Our UO Beauty + Wellness customer is extremely savvy and mindful when it comes to the ingredients that they put on themselves, as well as within. When putting together our dream list of brands we wanted to deliver for this growing need of capturing beauty from the inside out, Dune checked all the boxes: amazing taste, healthy ingredients that deliver on their promise, and beautiful packaging."

To shop Dune on UO's website, visit: https://www.urbanoutfitters.com/brands/dune

About Creatd

Creatd, Inc. (Nasdaq CM: CRTD) is a creator-first technology holding company and the parent company of the Vocal platform. Our mission is to empower creators, entrepreneurs, and brands through technology and partnership. We accomplish this through Creatd's four business pillars: Creatd Labs, Creatd Partners, Creatd Ventures, and Creatd Studios.

About Urban Outfitters

Urban Outfitters is a lifestyle retailer dedicated to inspiring customers through a unique combination of product, creativity and cultural understanding. Founded in 1970 in a small space across the street from the University of Pennsylvania, Urban Outfitters now operates over 200 stores in the United States, Canada and Europe, offering experiential retail environments and a well-curated mix of women's, men's, accessories and home product assortments. For more information, visit Urban Outfitters at www.urbanoutfitters.com .

