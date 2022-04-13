Elks Name $50,000 Most Valuable Student Scholarship Winners

CHICAGO, April 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- More than 21,000 students applied for the Elks National Foundation's Most Valuable Student scholarship, but only 20 were invited to interview for the six top awards of up to $50,000.

The top winners of a $50,000 Most Valuable Student scholarship are Breana Fowler, sponsored by Salisbury, N.C., Lodge No. 699, and Kaden Oquelí-White, sponsored by Slidell, La., Lodge No. 2321. (PRNewswire)

On April 9, the 2022 Elks National Foundation Most Valuable Student national finalists met virtually. Each student will receive an Elks National Foundation college scholarship of at least $20,000.

Scholars from New Jersey to California tuned in for a day full of virtual programming. Through the power of technology, the scholars were able to connect with each other and learn more about the Elks.

"This weekend was an incredible experience and brought together scholars from across the country to build connections, engage with each other, and learn what it is to be a part of the #ElksFamily," says Youth Programs Manager Makenna Cannon. "We're thrilled to have these students as Elks scholars."

The top winners of a $50,000 MVS scholarship are Breana Fowler, sponsored by Salisbury, N.C., Lodge No. 699, and Kaden Oquelí-White, sponsored by Slidell, La., Lodge No. 2321.

Through the Most Valuable Student scholarship program, high school seniors can apply for a college scholarship of up to $50,000. To see a full list of the MVS finalists and to learn more about the Elks National Foundation's scholarships, visit elks.org/scholars, follow us on Instagram @ElksScholars, and like us on Facebook @ElksNationalFoundation.

With more than 750,000 members in nearly 1,850 Lodges nationwide, Elks are providing charitable services that help build stronger communities across the United States. The Elks National Foundation, the charitable arm of the Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks, helps Elks build stronger communities through programs that support youth, serve veterans, and meet needs in areas where Elks live and work. To learn more, visit elks.org/enf.

