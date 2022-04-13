Ever-Glory Fourth Quarter 2021 Financial Results

NEW YORK, April 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ever-Glory International Group, Inc. (the "Company" or "Ever-Glory") (NASDAQ: EVK), a retailer of branded fashion apparel and a leading global apparel supply chain solution provider, reported its financial results today for the full year ended December 31, 2021.
Mr. Yihua Kang, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of Ever-Glory, said, "During the full year of 2021, we maintained our focus on developing the retail business through our multi-brand strategy and store network optimization initiative, while improving our wholesale business by upgrading customer portfolio and enhancing our account receivables."
"During the full year of 2021, our retail brands continue to attract new customers and retain existing customers by focusing on design, quality and value," Mr. Kang continued. "Following the remodeling or relocation of 137 stores during 2021, we operated a nationwide network of 880 stores as of December 31, 2021."
"Looking at our wholesale business, we maintained focus on upgrading customer portfolio to reduce credit risk and improve margin in light of weak micro-environment and enhancing our account receivables. Going forward, we'll implement a stricter client evaluation system and remain diligent in our account receivables collection. We believe the enduring strength of our wholesale business will support its long-term profitability," Mr. Kang concluded.
Mr. Jason Jiansong Wang, Chief Financial Officer of Ever-Glory, added, "The full year results are coupled with our ability to increase operating leverage. Going forward, we remain confidence in the long-term prospects of our business and we will continue implementing our margin enhancement and cost control measures to further strengthen the profitability of our business."
Full year 2021 Financial Results
Total sales for the full year of 2021 were $331.0 million, an increase of 23.8% from $267.4 million in the full year of 2020. This increase was primarily driven by a 57.8% increase in our wholesale business partially offset by a 2.7% decrease in retail business.
Sales for the Company's branded fashion apparel retail division decreased by 2.7% to $146.1 million for the full year of 2021, compared with $150.1 million for the full year of 2020. This decrease was primarily due to a decrease in same store sales. The Company operated 880 retail stores as of December 31, 2021, compared with 936 retail stores as of December 31, 2020.
Sales for the Company's wholesale division increased by 57.8% to $184.9 million for the full year of 2021, compared with $117.2 million for the full year of 2020. This increase was primarily attributable to increased sales in Mainland China, Hong Kong China, Europe-Other, Japan and United States.
Total gross profit for the full year of 2021 increase by 10.7% to $101.0 million, compared with $91.2 million for tthe full year of 2020. Total gross margin for the full year of 2021 decreased to 30.5% from 34.1% for the full year of 2020.
Gross profit for the retail business increase by 3.6% to $63.7 million for the full year of 2021, compared with $61.5 million for the full year of 2020. Gross margin for the full year of 2021 was 43.6% compared to 40.9% for the full year of 2020.
Gross profit for the wholesale business increased by 25.4% to $37.3 million for the full year of 2021, compared with $29.7 million for the full year of 2020. Gross margin for the full year of 2021 decreased to 20.2% from 25.4% for the full year of 2020.
Selling expenses for the full year of 2021 increased by 12.8% to $63.1 million, or 19.1% of total sales, compared with $55.9 million, or 20.9% of total sales for the full year of 2020. The increase was attributable to the higher travelling expenses.
General and administrative expenses for the full year of 2021 increased by 23.2% to $38.4 million, or 11.6% of total sales, compared with $31.2 million, or 11.7% of total sales for the full year of 2020. The increase was attributable to the increased salaries.
(Loss) Income from operations was ($0.5 million) for the full year of 2021, compared to $4.1 million for the full year of 2020.
Net loss attributable to the Company for the full year of 2021 was ($0.09 million )compared with 3.3 million for the full year of 2020. Basic and diluted loss per share were ($0.01) for the full year of 2021 compared with $0.22 for the full year of 2020.
Balance Sheet
As of December 31, 2021, Ever-Glory had approximately $56.6 million of cash and cash equivalents, compared with approximately $81.9 million as of December 31, 2020. Ever-Glory had working capital of approximately $51.0 million as of December 31, 2021, and outstanding bank loans of approximately $69.0 million as of December 31, 2021.
Conference Call
The Company will hold a conference call at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time on April 13, 2022(8:00 p.m. Beijing Time on April 13, 2022). Listeners can access the conference call by dialing +1-800-239-9838 or +1-323-794-2551 and using the access code 1990321. The conference call will also be webcast live over the Internet and can be accessed at the Company's website at http://www.everglorygroup.com.
A replay of the call will be available from 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time on April 13 through 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time on April 20 by calling +1-844-512-2921 or +1-412-317-6671 with pin number 1990321.
About Ever-Glory International Group, Inc.
Based in Nanjing, China, Ever-Glory International Group, Inc. is a retailer of branded fashion apparel and a leading global apparel supply chain solution provider. Ever-Glory is the first Chinese apparel Company listed on the American Stock Exchange (now named as NYSE MKT) in July 2008 and then transferred to The NASDAQ Global Market on December 31, 2015. Ever-Glory offers apparel to woman in China under its own brands "La go go", "Velwin", "idole" and "Jizhu". Ever-Glory is also a leading global apparel supply chain solution provider with a focus on middle-to-high end casual wear, outerwear, and sportswear brands. Ever-Glory services a number of well-known brands and retail stores by providing a complete set of supply chain management services, including: fabric development and design, sampling, sourcing, quality control, manufacturing, logistics, customs clearance and distribution.
Forward-Looking Statements
Certain statements in this release and other written or oral statements made by or on behalf of Ever-Glory International Group, Inc. (the "Company") are "forward looking statements" within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Statements regarding future events and developments and the Company's future performance, as well as management's expectations, beliefs, plans, estimates or projections relating to the future, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of these laws. The forward looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties including, without limitation, market acceptance of the Company's products and offerings, development and expansion of the Company's wholesale and retail operations, the Company's continued access to capital, currency exchange rate fluctuation and other risks and uncertainties. The actual results the Company achieves (including, without limitation, the results stemming from the future implementation of the Company's strategies and the revenue, net income and new retail store projections set forth herein) may differ materially from those contemplated by any forward-looking statements due to such risks and uncertainties (many of which are beyond the Company's control). These statements are based on management's current expectations and speak only as of the date of such statements. Readers should carefully review the risks and uncertainties described in the Company's latest Annual Report on Form 10-K and other documents that the Company files from time to time with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.
For investor and media inquiries, please contact:
Ever-Glory International Group
Huilin Hua
Tel: +86-25-52096859
E-Mail: huahuilin@ever-glory.com.cn
EVER-GLORY INTERNATIONAL GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(In thousands of U.S. Dollars, except share and per share data or otherwise stated)
AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2021 AND 2020
December 31,
December 31,
ASSETS
CURRENT ASSETS
Cash and cash equivalents
$
56,573
$
81,865
Restricted cash
40,768
39,858
Trading securities
3,251
1,792
Accounts receivable, net
69,859
53,285
Inventories
63,841
53,893
Advances on inventory purchases
8,179
10,261
Value added tax receivable
1,693
1,244
Other receivables and prepaid expenses
6,345
5,479
Amounts due from related parties
220
567
Total Current Assets
250,729
248,244
NON-CURRENT ASSETS
Equity security investment
5,682
3,932
Intangible assets, net
4,794
4,794
Property and equipment, net
36,340
32,164
Operating lease right-of-use assets
50,077
41,690
Deferred tax assets
899
902
Other non-current assets
784
-
Total Non-Current Assets
98,576
83,482
TOTAL ASSETS
$
349,305
$
331,726
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
CURRENT LIABILITIES
Bank loans
$
68,992
$
65,919
Accounts payable
67,930
67,762
Accounts payable and other payables – related parties
1,332
3,764
Other payables and accrued liabilities
18,531
16,073
Value added and other taxes payable
999
909
Income tax payable
334
1,062
Current operating lease liabilities
41,633
33,481
Total Current Liabilities
199,751
188,970
NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES
Non-current operating lease liabilities
8,596
8,307
TOTAL LIABILITIES
208,347
197,277
COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES (Note 9)
STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
Common stock ($0.001 par value, authorized 50,000,000 shares, 14,812,312 and
15
15
Additional paid-in capital
3,660
3,650
Retained earnings
108,210
109,171
Statutory reserve
21,245
20,376
Treasury stock (as cost,147,334 shares at December 30, 2021)
(363)
-
Accumulated other comprehensive income
8,191
4,590
Amounts due from related party
(3,353)
Total equity
140,958
134,449
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
$
349,305
$
331,726
EVER-GLORY INTERNATIONAL GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
(In thousands of U.S. Dollars, except share and per share data or otherwise stated)
FOR THE YEARS ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2021 AND 2020
2021
2020
NET SALES
$
330,978
$
267,354
COST OF SALES
230,026
176,141
GROSS PROFIT
100,952
91,213
OPERATING EXPENSES
Selling expenses
63,074
55,894
General and administrative expenses
38,416
31,176
Total operating expenses
101,490
87,070
(LOSS) INCOME FROM OPERATIONS
(538)
4,143
OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE)
Interest income
976
1,014
Interest expense
(2,391)
(2,345)
Government subsidy
1,163
1,235
Gain (loss) from changes in fair values of investments
1,791
(135)
Other income
1,852
1,830
Total Other Income, Net
3,391
1,599
INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAX EXPENSE
2,853
5,742
INCOME TAX EXPENSE
(2,945)
(2,469)
(LOSS)NET INCOME
(92)
3,273
Net loss attributable to the non-controlling interest
-
7
NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO THE COMPANY
$
(92)
$
3,280
(LOSS)NET INCOME
$
(92)
$
3,273
Foreign currency translation gain
3,601
8,920
COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
$
3,509
$
12,193
Comprehensive income attributable to the noncontrolling interest
-
7
COMPREHENSIVE INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO THE COMPANY
$
3,509
$
12,200
(LOSS)EARNINGS PER SHARE ATTRIBUTABLE TO THE COMPANY'S
Basic and diluted
$
(0.01)
$
0.22
Weighted average number of shares outstanding Basic and diluted
14,811,020
14,806,778
EVER-GLORY INTERNATIONAL GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EQUITY
(In thousands of U.S. Dollars, except share and per share data or otherwise stated)
FOR THE YEARS ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2021 AND 2020
Additional
Retained Earnings
Accumulated
Amounts
Total
Non-
Common Stock
paid-in
Treasury
Statutory
Comprehensive
related
of the
controlling
Total
Shares
Amount
capital
Unrestricted
reserve
income
party
Company
Interest
equity
Balance at
14,801,770
$
15
$
3,640
$
-
$
106,328
$
19,939
$
(4,330)
$
(4,932)
$
120,660
$
(1,510)
$
119,150
Stock issued for
7,390
-
10
-
-
-
-
-
10
10
Net income
-
-
-
-
3,280
-
-
-
3,280
(7)
3,273
Transfer to
-
-
-
-
(437)
437
-
-
-
-
Net cash paid to
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
1,579
1,579
-
1,579
Deconsolidation
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
1,517
1,517
Foreign
8,920
8,920
-
8,920
Balance at
14,809,160
$
15
$
3,650
$
-
$
109,171
$
20,376
$
4,590
$
(3,353)
$
134,449
$
-
$
134,449
Stock issued for
3,152
-
10
-
-
-
-
-
10
10
Net income
-
-
-
-
(92)
-
-
-
(92)
-
(92)
Transfer to
-
-
-
-
(869)
869
-
-
-
-
Payments
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
3,353
3,353
-
3,353
Repurchase of
-
-
-
(363)
-
-
-
(363)
-
(363)
Foreign
3,601
-
3,601
-
3,601
Balance at
14,812,312
$
15
$
3,660
$
(363)
$
108,210
$
21,245
$
8,191
$
-
$
140,958
$
-
$
140,958
EVER-GLORY INTERNATIONAL GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(In thousands of U.S. Dollars, except share and per share data or otherwise stated)
FOR THE YEARS ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2021AND 2020
2021
2020
CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES
Net income
$
(92)
3,273
Adjustments to reconcile net income to cash provided by operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization
6,404
5,291
Loss from sale of property and equipment
610
209
Loss on deconsolidation of a subsidiary
-
1,085
Provision of bad debt allowance
1,429
1,117
Provision for obsolete inventories
6,735
6,753
Changes in fair value of trading securities
(150)
(131)
Changes in fair value of investment
(1,641)
(819)
Deferred income tax
24
154)
Stock-based compensation
10
10
Changes in operating assets and liabilities
Accounts receivable
(16,737)
27,173
Inventories
(15,483)
10,161
Value added tax receivable
(416)
1,336
Other receivables and prepaid expenses
(710)
(135)
Advances on inventory purchases
2,418
(28)
Amounts due from related parties
3,563
(480)
Accounts payable
(2,238)
(9,316)
Accounts payable and other payables- related parties
(3,142)
(1,145)
Other payables and accrued liabilities
3,083
(3,098)
Value added and other taxes payable
71
(806)
Income tax payable
(747)
(148)
Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities
(17,009)
40,456
CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES
Purchases of property and equipment
(10,123)
(6,354)
Net purchase of trading securities
(1,309)
(1,665)
Investment payment
(775)
(2,936)
Net cash used in investing activities
(12,207)
(10,955)
CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES
Proceeds from bank loans
73,340
90,729
Repayment of bank loans
(71,790)
(58,658)
Repurchase of common stock
363
-
Net collection of amounts due from related party (equity)
863
1,848
Net cash provided by financing activities
2,776
33,919
EFFECT OF EXCHANGE RATE CHANGES ON CASH
2,058
7,548
NET INCREASE IN CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH
(24,382)
70,968
CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH AT BEGINNING OF
121,723
50,755
CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH AT END OF PERIOD
$
97,341
$
121,723
Reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash reported within their consolidated
Cash and Cash Equivalents
56,573
81,865
Restricted cash
40,768
39,858
$
97,341
$
121,723
SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURE OF CASH FLOW INFORMATION:
Net asset (liabilities) derecognized due to deconsolidation of a subsidiary
-
$
1,164
Cash paid during the period for:
Interest
$
2,391
$
2,345
Income taxes
$
2,945
$
2,469
View original content:
SOURCE Ever-Glory International Group, Inc.