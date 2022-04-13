Ever-Glory Fourth Quarter 2021 Financial Results

NEW YORK, April 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ever-Glory International Group, Inc. (the "Company" or "Ever-Glory") (NASDAQ: EVK), a retailer of branded fashion apparel and a leading global apparel supply chain solution provider, reported its financial results today for the full year ended December 31, 2021.

Mr. Yihua Kang, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of Ever-Glory, said, "During the full year of 2021, we maintained our focus on developing the retail business through our multi-brand strategy and store network optimization initiative, while improving our wholesale business by upgrading customer portfolio and enhancing our account receivables."

"During the full year of 2021, our retail brands continue to attract new customers and retain existing customers by focusing on design, quality and value," Mr. Kang continued. "Following the remodeling or relocation of 137 stores during 2021, we operated a nationwide network of 880 stores as of December 31, 2021."

"Looking at our wholesale business, we maintained focus on upgrading customer portfolio to reduce credit risk and improve margin in light of weak micro-environment and enhancing our account receivables. Going forward, we'll implement a stricter client evaluation system and remain diligent in our account receivables collection. We believe the enduring strength of our wholesale business will support its long-term profitability," Mr. Kang concluded.

Mr. Jason Jiansong Wang, Chief Financial Officer of Ever-Glory, added, "The full year results are coupled with our ability to increase operating leverage. Going forward, we remain confidence in the long-term prospects of our business and we will continue implementing our margin enhancement and cost control measures to further strengthen the profitability of our business."

Full year 2021 Financial Results

Total sales for the full year of 2021 were $331.0 million, an increase of 23.8% from $267.4 million in the full year of 2020. This increase was primarily driven by a 57.8% increase in our wholesale business partially offset by a 2.7% decrease in retail business.

Sales for the Company's branded fashion apparel retail division decreased by 2.7% to $146.1 million for the full year of 2021, compared with $150.1 million for the full year of 2020. This decrease was primarily due to a decrease in same store sales. The Company operated 880 retail stores as of December 31, 2021, compared with 936 retail stores as of December 31, 2020.

Sales for the Company's wholesale division increased by 57.8% to $184.9 million for the full year of 2021, compared with $117.2 million for the full year of 2020. This increase was primarily attributable to increased sales in Mainland China, Hong Kong China, Europe-Other, Japan and United States.

Total gross profit for the full year of 2021 increase by 10.7% to $101.0 million, compared with $91.2 million for tthe full year of 2020. Total gross margin for the full year of 2021 decreased to 30.5% from 34.1% for the full year of 2020.

Gross profit for the retail business increase by 3.6% to $63.7 million for the full year of 2021, compared with $61.5 million for the full year of 2020. Gross margin for the full year of 2021 was 43.6% compared to 40.9% for the full year of 2020.

Gross profit for the wholesale business increased by 25.4% to $37.3 million for the full year of 2021, compared with $29.7 million for the full year of 2020. Gross margin for the full year of 2021 decreased to 20.2% from 25.4% for the full year of 2020.

Selling expenses for the full year of 2021 increased by 12.8% to $63.1 million, or 19.1% of total sales, compared with $55.9 million, or 20.9% of total sales for the full year of 2020. The increase was attributable to the higher travelling expenses.

General and administrative expenses for the full year of 2021 increased by 23.2% to $38.4 million, or 11.6% of total sales, compared with $31.2 million, or 11.7% of total sales for the full year of 2020. The increase was attributable to the increased salaries.

(Loss) Income from operations was ($0.5 million) for the full year of 2021, compared to $4.1 million for the full year of 2020.

Net loss attributable to the Company for the full year of 2021 was ($0.09 million )compared with 3.3 million for the full year of 2020. Basic and diluted loss per share were ($0.01) for the full year of 2021 compared with $0.22 for the full year of 2020.

Balance Sheet

As of December 31, 2021, Ever-Glory had approximately $56.6 million of cash and cash equivalents, compared with approximately $81.9 million as of December 31, 2020. Ever-Glory had working capital of approximately $51.0 million as of December 31, 2021, and outstanding bank loans of approximately $69.0 million as of December 31, 2021.

About Ever-Glory International Group, Inc.

Based in Nanjing, China, Ever-Glory International Group, Inc. is a retailer of branded fashion apparel and a leading global apparel supply chain solution provider. Ever-Glory is the first Chinese apparel Company listed on the American Stock Exchange (now named as NYSE MKT) in July 2008 and then transferred to The NASDAQ Global Market on December 31, 2015. Ever-Glory offers apparel to woman in China under its own brands "La go go", "Velwin", "idole" and "Jizhu". Ever-Glory is also a leading global apparel supply chain solution provider with a focus on middle-to-high end casual wear, outerwear, and sportswear brands. Ever-Glory services a number of well-known brands and retail stores by providing a complete set of supply chain management services, including: fabric development and design, sampling, sourcing, quality control, manufacturing, logistics, customs clearance and distribution.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this release and other written or oral statements made by or on behalf of Ever-Glory International Group, Inc. (the "Company") are "forward looking statements" within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Statements regarding future events and developments and the Company's future performance, as well as management's expectations, beliefs, plans, estimates or projections relating to the future, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of these laws. The forward looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties including, without limitation, market acceptance of the Company's products and offerings, development and expansion of the Company's wholesale and retail operations, the Company's continued access to capital, currency exchange rate fluctuation and other risks and uncertainties. The actual results the Company achieves (including, without limitation, the results stemming from the future implementation of the Company's strategies and the revenue, net income and new retail store projections set forth herein) may differ materially from those contemplated by any forward-looking statements due to such risks and uncertainties (many of which are beyond the Company's control). These statements are based on management's current expectations and speak only as of the date of such statements. Readers should carefully review the risks and uncertainties described in the Company's latest Annual Report on Form 10-K and other documents that the Company files from time to time with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

EVER-GLORY INTERNATIONAL GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In thousands of U.S. Dollars, except share and per share data or otherwise stated)

AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2021 AND 2020









December 31,

2021



December 31,

2020

ASSETS

























CURRENT ASSETS











Cash and cash equivalents

$ 56,573



$ 81,865

Restricted cash



40,768





39,858

Trading securities



3,251





1,792

Accounts receivable, net



69,859





53,285

Inventories



63,841





53,893

Advances on inventory purchases



8,179





10,261

Value added tax receivable



1,693





1,244

Other receivables and prepaid expenses



6,345





5,479

Amounts due from related parties



220





567

Total Current Assets



250,729





248,244



















NON-CURRENT ASSETS















Equity security investment



5,682





3,932

Intangible assets, net



4,794





4,794

Property and equipment, net



36,340





32,164

Operating lease right-of-use assets



50,077





41,690

Deferred tax assets



899





902

Other non-current assets



784





-

Total Non-Current Assets



98,576





83,482

TOTAL ASSETS

$ 349,305



$ 331,726



















LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

































CURRENT LIABILITIES















Bank loans

$ 68,992



$ 65,919

Accounts payable



67,930





67,762

Accounts payable and other payables – related parties



1,332





3,764

Other payables and accrued liabilities



18,531





16,073

Value added and other taxes payable



999





909

Income tax payable



334





1,062

Current operating lease liabilities



41,633





33,481

Total Current Liabilities



199,751





188,970



















NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES















Non-current operating lease liabilities



8,596





8,307

TOTAL LIABILITIES



208,347





197,277



















COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES (Note 9)

































STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY















Common stock ($0.001 par value, authorized 50,000,000 shares, 14,812,312 and

14,809,160 shares issued and outstanding as of December 30, 2021 and

December 31, 2020, respectively)



15





15

Additional paid-in capital



3,660





3,650

Retained earnings



108,210





109,171

Statutory reserve



21,245





20,376

Treasury stock (as cost,147,334 shares at December 30, 2021)



(363)





-

Accumulated other comprehensive income



8,191





4,590

Amounts due from related party











(3,353)

Total equity



140,958





134,449

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

$ 349,305



$ 331,726



EVER-GLORY INTERNATIONAL GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

(In thousands of U.S. Dollars, except share and per share data or otherwise stated)

FOR THE YEARS ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2021 AND 2020









2021



2020















NET SALES

$ 330,978



$ 267,354



















COST OF SALES



230,026





176,141



















GROSS PROFIT



100,952





91,213



















OPERATING EXPENSES















Selling expenses



63,074





55,894

General and administrative expenses



38,416





31,176

Total operating expenses



101,490





87,070



















(LOSS) INCOME FROM OPERATIONS



(538)





4,143



















OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE)















Interest income



976





1,014

Interest expense



(2,391)





(2,345)

Government subsidy



1,163





1,235

Gain (loss) from changes in fair values of investments



1,791





(135)

Other income



1,852





1,830

Total Other Income, Net



3,391





1,599



















INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAX EXPENSE



2,853





5,742



















INCOME TAX EXPENSE



(2,945)





(2,469)



















(LOSS)NET INCOME



(92)





3,273



















Net loss attributable to the non-controlling interest



-





7

NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO THE COMPANY

$ (92)



$ 3,280



















(LOSS)NET INCOME

$ (92)



$ 3,273

Foreign currency translation gain



3,601





8,920

COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

$ 3,509



$ 12,193



















Comprehensive income attributable to the noncontrolling interest



-





7



















COMPREHENSIVE INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO THE COMPANY

$ 3,509



$ 12,200

(LOSS)EARNINGS PER SHARE ATTRIBUTABLE TO THE COMPANY'S

STOCKHOLDERS:















Basic and diluted

$ (0.01)



$ 0.22

Weighted average number of shares outstanding Basic and diluted



14,811,020





14,806,778























EVER-GLORY INTERNATIONAL GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EQUITY (In thousands of U.S. Dollars, except share and per share data or otherwise stated) FOR THE YEARS ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2021 AND 2020

















Additional











Retained Earnings



Accumulated

other



Amounts

due

from



Total

equity

attributable

to stockholders



Non-













Common Stock



paid-in





Treasury

Stock









Statutory



Comprehensive



related



of the



controlling



Total







Shares



Amount



capital













Unrestricted



reserve



income



party



Company



Interest



equity



Balance at

January 1,

2020



14,801,770



$ 15



$ 3,640





$ -



$ 106,328



$ 19,939



$ (4,330)



$ (4,932)



$ 120,660



$ (1,510)



$ 119,150

































































































Stock issued for

compensation



7,390





-





10







-





-





-





-





-





10













10



Net income

(loss)



-





-





-







-





3,280





-





-





-





3,280





(7)





3,273



Transfer to

reserve



-





-





-







-





(437)





437





-





-





-













-



Net cash paid to

related party

under counter

guarantee

agreement

(Note 11)



-





-





-







-





-





-





-





1,579





1,579





-





1,579

































































































Deconsolidation

of Yiduo



-





-





-







-





-





-





-





-





-





1,517





1,517



Foreign

currency

translation

gain





















































8,920













8,920





-





8,920



Balance at

December

31, 2020



14,809,160



$ 15



$ 3,650





$ -



$ 109,171



$ 20,376



$ 4,590



$ (3,353)



$ 134,449



$ -



$ 134,449

































































































Stock issued for

compensation



3,152





-





10







-





-





-





-





-





10













10



Net income

(loss)



-





-





-







-





(92)





-





-





-





(92)





-





(92)



Transfer to

reserve



-





-





-







-





(869)





869





-





-





-













-



Payments

received

from party

under counter

guarantee

agreement

(Note 11)



-





-





-







-





-





-





-





3,353





3,353





-





3,353



Repurchase of

147,334

shares of

common

stock



-





-





-







(363)













-





-





-





(363)





-





(363)



Foreign

currency

translation

gain





















































3,601





-





3,601





-





3,601



Balance at

December

31, 2021



14,812,312



$ 15



$ 3,660





$ (363)



$ 108,210



$ 21,245



$ 8,191



$ -



$ 140,958



$ -



$ 140,958





EVER-GLORY INTERNATIONAL GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES



CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS



(In thousands of U.S. Dollars, except share and per share data or otherwise stated)



FOR THE YEARS ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2021AND 2020













2021



2020



CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES













Net income

$ (92)





3,273



Adjustments to reconcile net income to cash provided by operating activities:

















Depreciation and amortization



6,404





5,291



Loss from sale of property and equipment



610





209



Loss on deconsolidation of a subsidiary



-





1,085



Provision of bad debt allowance



1,429





1,117



Provision for obsolete inventories



6,735





6,753



Changes in fair value of trading securities



(150)





(131)



Changes in fair value of investment



(1,641)





(819)



Deferred income tax



24





154)



Stock-based compensation



10





10



Changes in operating assets and liabilities

















Accounts receivable



(16,737)





27,173



Inventories



(15,483)





10,161



Value added tax receivable



(416)





1,336



Other receivables and prepaid expenses



(710)





(135)



Advances on inventory purchases



2,418





(28)



Amounts due from related parties



3,563





(480)



Accounts payable



(2,238)





(9,316)



Accounts payable and other payables- related parties



(3,142)





(1,145)



Other payables and accrued liabilities



3,083





(3,098)



Value added and other taxes payable



71





(806)



Income tax payable



(747)





(148)



Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities



(17,009)





40,456























CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES

















Purchases of property and equipment



(10,123)





(6,354)



Net purchase of trading securities



(1,309)





(1,665)



Investment payment



(775)





(2,936)



Net cash used in investing activities



(12,207)





(10,955)























CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES

















Proceeds from bank loans



73,340





90,729



Repayment of bank loans



(71,790)





(58,658)



Repurchase of common stock



363





-



Net collection of amounts due from related party (equity)



863





1,848



Net cash provided by financing activities



2,776





33,919























EFFECT OF EXCHANGE RATE CHANGES ON CASH



2,058





7,548























NET INCREASE IN CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH



(24,382)





70,968























CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH AT BEGINNING OF

PERIOD



121,723





50,755























CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH AT END OF PERIOD

$ 97,341



$ 121,723























Reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash reported within their consolidated

balance sheets:

















Cash and Cash Equivalents



56,573





81,865



Restricted cash



40,768





39,858







$ 97,341



$ 121,723























SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURE OF CASH FLOW INFORMATION:

















Net asset (liabilities) derecognized due to deconsolidation of a subsidiary



-



$ 1,164



Cash paid during the period for:

















Interest

$ 2,391



$ 2,345



Income taxes

$ 2,945



$ 2,469





