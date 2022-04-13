InventHelp Inventor Presents Remote Door Locking System (OCC-1541)

PITTSBURGH, April 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a way to access my front door when I am not home," said the inventor from Corona, Calif. "I invented this to have a door lock where I could open it remotely and get to see who is at the door."

He invented the HIGHTECH SECURITY DOOR LOCK that fulfills the need for a door locking system with smart technology. The device consists of a system of door locking components that would allow the user to operate the door remotely, while also seeing who is at the door. Additionally, this device would be able to convert any door into a keyless center and enhance personal security with its vast array of technological components.

