Lupus Foundation of America Honors New York State Assemblyman Fred W. Thiele, Jr. at Lupus Leaders Reception

NEW YORK, April 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Lupus Foundation of America celebrated the many incredible people making a difference for those living with lupus at its "Lupus Leaders Reception," held on April 12 at Gotham Hall in New York City. The Foundation welcomed the lupus community back to its first live, in-person gathering following a two-year pandemic-related hiatus.

During the event, the Foundation recognized New York State Assemblyman Fred W. Thiele, Jr. who has been a champion for the support of people with lupus across the state. Each year Assemblyman Thiele presents a proclamation to recognize May as Lupus Awareness Month and often shares the journey his daughter Josie went on to receive her lupus diagnosis over 10 years ago. Additionally, Thiele, alongside State Senators Kevin Parker and Diane Savino, have played a crucial role in ensuring the voices of those with lupus in New York are heard by supporting lupus-related legislation at the state level. Other efforts have included a local Lupus Awareness Day in Albany, local in-district awareness events, and a state grant in 2020 for lupus education and awareness. The Foundation also recognized Congressman Andrew Garbarino of New York's 2nd congressional district for his work on Capitol Hill serving as co-chair of the Congressional Lupus Caucus.

The reception also hosted community members including hospital executives, clinicians and researchers who have been committed to supporting people with lupus through their dedicated work, research and advocacy.

"The support and advocacy of State Assemblyman Thiele underscores the true power our legislators have in making a difference for those impacted by lupus, especially at the state level," said Stevan W. Gibson, president and CEO, Lupus Foundation of America. "The Lupus Foundation of America is extremely grateful for the dedication of State Assemblyman Thiele, State Senators Parker and Savino and Congressman Garbarino for their work supporting the lupus community and look forward to continued work with these legislators as well as state-level representatives across the country to ensure that people with lupus and their families have the resources and care they need."

About Lupus

Lupus is an unpredictable and misunderstood autoimmune disease that ravages different parts of the body. It is difficult to diagnose, hard to live with and a challenge to treat. Lupus is a cruel mystery because it is hidden from view and undefined, has a range of symptoms, strikes without warning, and has no known cause and no known cure. Its health effects can range from a skin rash to a heart attack. Lupus is debilitating and destructive and can be fatal, yet research on lupus remains underfunded relative to diseases of similar scope and devastation.

About the Lupus Foundation of America

The Lupus Foundation of America is the national force devoted to solving the mystery of lupus , one of the world's cruelest, most unpredictable and devastating diseases, while giving caring support to those who suffer from its brutal impact. Through a comprehensive program of research, education, and advocacy, we lead the fight to improve the quality of life for all people affected by lupus. Learn more about the Lupus Foundation of America at lupus.org .

