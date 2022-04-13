Market Leader Intelisys Becomes Intermedia Connectivity and Cloud Services Distributor in Move that Significantly Expands Availability of Leading Cloud Communications and Collaboration Solutions and Sought-After Channel Sales Programs

Market Leader Intelisys Becomes Intermedia Connectivity and Cloud Services Distributor in Move that Significantly Expands Availability of Leading Cloud Communications and Collaboration Solutions and Sought-After Channel Sales Programs

As the migration from on-prem business communications systems to the cloud continues to accelerate, Intelisys makes Intermedia's UCaaS and CCaaS solutions portfolio and highly attractive and flexible partner programs available to its growing network of sales partners

SUNNYVALE, Calif., April 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Intermedia Cloud Communications, a leading provider of cloud communications and collaboration solutions to businesses and the partners that serve them, today announced its new partnership with Intelisys, a ScanSource (NASDAQ: SCSC) company, and the nation's leading provider of technology services and solutions. According to terms of the agreement, Intelisys sales partners are now able to sell Intermedia's innovative portfolio of Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) and Contact Center as a Service (CCaaS) solutions through one, or both, of Intermedia's award-winning partner programs - Intermedia's Agent model or its Customer Ownership Reseller (CORE™) model - with the flexibility to choose which program to sell through on a deal-by-deal basis, depending on the best fit for the customer and partner.

Intermedia Logo (PRNewsfoto/Intermedia) (PRNewswire)

With the vast majority of Intermedia sales coming through the indirect channel, Intermedia has built its business as a partner-first company. The partnership with Intelisys represents a significant step in Intermedia's partner network expansion.

"We are extremely excited to welcome Intermedia into our portfolio of service offerings," said John DeLozier, President at Intelisys. "Intermedia's unique channel programs will enable our sales partners to expand their market opportunities using the Intermedia sales model that best fits their business needs. Meanwhile, our partners' customers will enjoy the compelling benefits of the Intermedia portfolio of products, one of the most comprehensive, reliable, and secure communications and collaboration platforms available today. We believe our sales partners are really going to find great success with Intermedia."

As an all-in-one cloud communications and collaboration solutions provider, Intermedia removes the need for partners to source multiple platforms from many providers, eliminating the headaches associated with multiple administrator and management tools, support numbers, bills, and disparate solutions that simply don't work together.

Intermedia's set of tightly integrated UCaaS and CCaaS solutions that are now available to Intelisys partners includes:

Intermedia Unite® , Intermedia's flagship, proprietary UCaaS product, combines business phone, video conferencing, chat, contact center, file sharing and backup, and more into one tightly integrated solution with desktop and mobile apps that enable anywhere, anytime access;

Intermedia Contact Center , a robust customer engagement and service solution that can be deployed as a feature of Intermedia Unite, as an add-on to Unite, or as a stand-alone service. Unlike on-premises phone systems that may take weeks or months to set up, Intermedia Contact Center can be set up within days and includes an extensive set of features such as interactive voice response (IVR), omni-channel routing of incoming customer interactions (voice, email, web chat and SMS), and the ability to contact customers using their preferred method of communication; and

Intermedia SIP Trunking allows premise-based phone system customers to consolidate their voice and data traffic and route their phone calls over the Internet, resulting in significant cost savings compared to paying on a per-line basis for traditional analog or digital phone lines.

Intermedia's partner programs are a reflection of its partner-first approach, offering resources, support, and incentives that are designed to help partners maximize their potential within the cloud communications space.

Intermedia's attractive CORE model allows partners to purchase Intermedia products at wholesale, rebrand the solutions as their own or cobrand with Intermedia, set their own price points, and realize attractive margins and significantly greater top-line revenue when compared to an agent program, while maintaining ownership of their customer relationships, including billing and first-line support. Alternatively, with Intermedia's Advisor (aka Agent) program, partners sell Intermedia's portfolio of products and services, and receive attractive, recurring commissions, with Intermedia handling all billing, support and other aspects of the customer relationship following the sale.

Whichever model a partner chooses – including the option to select the preferred model on a case-by-case basis – partners receive a comprehensive set of sales, marketing, training, onboarding, and technical assistance, attractive incentives and SPIFFs, and Not for Resale (NFR) program options. Intermedia even handles the complicated telecommunications taxes for its partners.

There is no cost to become an Intermedia partner, and long-term contracts are not required.

"Partnering with Intelisys marks a critical step in the further growth of our channel community, as it will help us to bring our comprehensive and versatile set of cloud communications and collaboration solutions to even more businesses," said Michael Gold, CEO at Intermedia. "We look forward to providing more of the industry's top-producing telecom sales agents, IT solution providers, VARs, MSPs, and integrators with a single source for these hybrid work-ready solutions, and making it easy for them to grab more than their fair share of the cloud communications solutions space."

For more information on Intermedia, its products, and its partner programs, visit www.intermedia.com.

About Intermedia Cloud Communications, Inc.

Intermedia is a cloud communications company that helps over 125,000 businesses connect better – through voice, video conferencing, chat, contact center, business email and productivity, file sharing and backup, security, archiving, and more – from wherever, whenever. We strive to eliminate the need for multiple communications service providers with a seamlessly integrated portfolio of communications and collaboration solutions, including our flagship product Intermedia Unite®, all delivered through one highly reliable and secure platform. With month-to-month contract options, one monthly bill, one intuitive point of administrative control, and six-years running J.D. Power-certified 24/7 technical support, Intermedia is committed to providing enterprise-grade products to businesses of all sizes through a simple, Worry-Free Experience™.

As a partner-first company, Intermedia goes to work for over 7,100 channel partners by providing a comprehensive set of programs, resources, and support to help them grow their revenue and maximize their success. Programs include our Customer Ownership Reseller (CORE™) model – which enables partners to resell, package, and manage Intermedia's solutions as if they were their own, while benefiting from highly attractive economic terms and maintaining ownership of their customer relationships – as well as agent models.

Intermedia is also proud to be the exclusive cloud communications platform provider for NEC, a leader in global market share for unified communications with an estimated 80+ million business phone users worldwide.

For more information about Intermedia, visit www.intermedia.com.

Contacts:

Darcy Mekis

Intermedia

650.946.1998

dmekis@intermedia.com

Tammy Olson

Hotwire for Intermedia

619.308.5222

IntermediaUS@hotwireglobal.com

Intermedia Unite, Worry-Free Experience, and CORE are either trademarks or registered trademarks of Intermedia.net, Inc. in the United States and/or other countries. All other trademarks, service marks, trade names, and copyrights used herein are the property of their respective owners.

J.D. Power 2021 Certified Assisted Technical Program, developed in conjunction with TSIA. Based on successful completion of an audit and exceeding a customer satisfaction benchmark for assisted support operations. For more information, visit www.jdpower.com or www.tsia.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Intermedia