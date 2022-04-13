No7 Beauty Company Selects Bamboo Rose for Digital Transformation in Product Development & Management

No7 Beauty Company will leverage the Bamboo Rose Multi-Enterprise Platform (MEP) to streamline product development and drive digital transformation throughout the product lifecycle.

BOSTON, April 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- No7 Beauty Company, a global beauty business housing six iconic brands including the UK's number one skincare brand, recently selected the Bamboo Rose MEP to streamline and simplify its product development processes to accelerate product innovation, improve customer satisfaction through faster time to market, and support corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives.

Bamboo Rose's Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) solution and business intelligence capabilities will enable No7 Beauty Company to collaborate across teams and external partners more efficiently. This agile approach to product development and management will assist them in bringing innovative, consumer-led products to market faster and at lower costs.

Digitizing the complete product lifecycle will also enable No7 Beauty Company to maintain agility to consumer trends, effectively communicate important product claims to consumers, manage and reuse formulations to drive cost savings, and trace products throughout the supply chain to support CSR and ESG programs.

"We are excited to partner with Bamboo Rose who will play a key role in digitizing and simplifying our end-to-end product management process through seamless digital communication," said Stefan Pacel, Director of Transformation at No7 Beauty Company.

"No7 Beauty Company's purpose of creating the best in beauty for everyone aligns with Bamboo Rose's mission to empower retailers and brands to bring high quality products to market that align with consumers' everchanging expectations," said Brian Marsden, Chief Strategy Officer at Bamboo Rose. "We're thrilled to partner with so many leading beauty brands under one roof to assist in their digital transformation journey."

Replacing legacy product lifecycle management approaches and traditional processes, including email communications, with a single, unified platform will enable No7 Beauty Company and its partners to achieve frictionless communication, improve data integrity, and streamline development processes as it strives to become a market-leading international brand.

ABOUT No7 Beauty Company

No7 Beauty Company, part of Walgreens Boots Alliance, is a new and dynamic consumer-led beauty business launched in April 2021 which holds iconic international beauty brands. For 86 years, since No7 launched in 1935, its ambition has been to support and empower people across the world through premium but affordable skincare. Alongside No7, the Company is home to Liz Earle Beauty Co., Soap & Glory, Botanics, YourGoodSkin, and Sleek MakeUP. Some of its hero products include Liz Earle's multi-award-winning Cleanse and Polish, No7 Protect & Perfect, and No7 Advanced Retinol 1.5% Complex Night Concentrate.

ABOUT BAMBOO ROSE

Bamboo Rose is the industry-leading Multi-Enterprise Product and Supply Chain Platform, connecting the entire retail community and helping companies bring great products to market faster, more efficiently, and at higher margins. The platform features a suite of patented supply chain solutions, including Bamboo Rose B2B Marketplace, Product Lifecycle Management, Sourcing, Purchase Order Management, Global Trade Management, and Financing, each one supported by intelligent engines for optimization, costing, and scheduling across the platform.

