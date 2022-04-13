PREMIUM CANNABIS RETAILER OPENS DESTINATION STORE IN BEVERLY HILLS

WITH A FUTURE-FACING VISION TO EVOLVE THE CANNABIS RETAIL INDUSTRY INTO THE NEXT GENERATION AND A COMMITMENT TO SUPPORTING ITS COMMUNITY

LOS ANGELES, April 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Premium cannabis retailer HerbNJoy sets the benchmark high with its newest store opening in Beverly Hills, located at 850 S. Robertson Blvd.

The tastefully curated retail space combines tech-savvy features such as a bespoke interactive digital wall, elevated interior design, and a concierge front desk where consumers receive exceptional one-to-one customer service by knowledgeable professional staff.

The award-winning cannabis retailer has its sights set on being the ultimate, accessible destination for a diverse consumer base, beginning with the best trained staff in the industry, and a focus on ensuring the shopping experience is unintimidating, inclusive and informative. In addition, the Beverly Hills store will launch a series of events and activations in wellness, education, entertainment, and community support through strategic partnerships and philanthropic endeavors, such as advocating for cannabis criminal justice reform.

HerbNJoy founders Rajan Davé, MD and Jeff Linden bring their respective experience to the company combining, medicine, health, and wellness from Dave's background as a doctor, and Linden's extensive experience launching and managing big-chain retailers across the country for over three decades.

"HerbNJoy is on the fast track to becoming synonymous with cannabis retail excellence; a welcoming destination that embodies and celebrates all the abundant benefits that cannabis can bring. With so many cannabis companies either stuck in the past, or adopting the same generic models, HerbNJoy sets itself apart by operating at the intersection of cannabis, technology, and lifestyle, combined with a social and cultural responsibility, seeing the importance of education, inclusivity, and supporting minority groups that have been vilified by our institutions and media. Jeff Linden (HerbNJoy, C.O.O)

The brand's tagline 'Life Enhanced', means that at every opportunity, "we embrace the full spectrum of emotions, sensations, and experiences, with a view to making life better". Rajan Davé MD (C.E.O).

