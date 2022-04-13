Q1 Signings Showcase Strength of Capriotti's Sandwich Shop and Wing Zone Brands

Fast-Casual Restaurant Franchises Add 42 New Shops Since January; Agreements Break Brands into 15 New States Since 2020

LAS VEGAS, April 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Despite the unforeseen challenges that the pandemic brought on the restaurant industry, Capriotti's Sandwich Shop (Capriotti's) and Wing Zone have fired up development efforts since the beginning of 2020, breaking the brands into 15 new states over the past two years. In fact, Capriotti's now operates in 30 states and counting. The beginning of 2022 has echoed that success – with 42 new shops signings in the first three months of this year alone.

(PRNewsfoto/Capriotti's Sandwich Shop) (PRNewswire)

Garnering attention from multiple experienced restaurant operators, the Q1 area developer agreements are steps towards both brands goal of being present in all 50 states. These signings will develop the Capriotti's brand in:

Southwest Florida

Phoenix

Philadelphia

Los Angeles

Colorado Springs, Colorado

Salt Lake City, Utah

Wing Zone will grow its presence in:

Houston, Texas

Fort Walton, Florida

Edwardsville, Illinois

Decatur, Illinois

Hampton Roads, Virginia

Thomasville, Georgia

Riverside, California

Colorado Springs, Colorado

"I have been nothing but impressed with the momentum Capriotti's and Wing Zone have experienced not only this year but since the start of 2020," said David Bloom, Chief Development and Operating Officer for Capriotti's and Wing Zone. "From expanding our brands into 15 new states and welcoming incredible new owners to breaking sales numbers and launching a new Wing Zone prototype, it is exciting to look back on the milestones we hit during a very challenging time in our history and I am looking forward to seeing our concepts continue to thrive and maintain our reputations as the premiere sandwich and wing brands out there."

Capriotti's and Wing Zone were recognized by industry leaders and peers for their innovation and stand-out performance. The restaurants were featured on Fast Casual's 2021 Top 100 Movers & Shakers list. In addition, the restaurants were also listed as part of Franchise Update Magazine's Marketing Innovation Awards. This past December, Capriotti's took home three awards from the Las Vegas Review Journal's Best of Las Vegas awards – Gold Winner Best Chain Restaurant, Gold Winner Philly Cheesesteak and Silver Winner Fast Food. With new executive team members in place, the fast-casual restaurant brands also made their way into new markets. With Los Angeles as just one exciting example, Wing Zone implemented their ghost kitchen model to reach new customers and entice new investors.

"Being able to meet customer demands and uphold the integrity of the brands has been vital to our growth," said Bloom. "The passion that our franchisees and team members have has become a driving force. We are always prepared to do what is necessary to make people feel at home with our brands, and it has helped carry us this to where we are now."

Founded in 1976, Capriotti's is most famous for its 40-year nightly tradition of slow-roasting whole, all-natural turkeys in-house and hand-shredding them each morning to feature in a variety of subs. This includes The Bobbie, the shop's acclaimed best-seller, made with homemade turkey, cranberry sauce, stuffing, and mayo on a soft roll. Founded in 1993, Wing Zone is an international fast-casual restaurant franchise known for its cooked-to-order, flavor-fused chicken wings, and tenders. Both brands are backed by a corporate leadership team that offers a continuous support program for franchise partners through online and field programs, which provides significant support for marketing, retail sales, operations, and growth strategies through every stage of their ownership.

For more information about Capriotti's franchise opportunity, please visit http://www.ownacapriottis.com. For more information about the Wing Zone franchise opportunity, please visit https://wingzonefranchise.com/.

About Capriotti's Sandwich Shop

Founded in 1976, Capriotti's Sandwich Shop is an award-winning national franchised restaurant chain that remains true to its 40-year tradition of slow-roasting whole, all-natural turkeys in-house every day. Capriotti's cold, grilled, and vegetarian subs, cheesesteaks and salads are available at more than 125 locations across the United States. Capriotti's signature sub, The Bobbie®, was voted "The Greatest Sandwich in America" by thousands of readers across the country, as reported by AOL.com. Capriotti's fans can also download the CAPAddicts Rewards app for iOS and Android, where they can earn and redeem rewards. Capriotti's plans to grow to over 500 locations by 2025 and was ranked on Fast Casual's Top Movers & Shakers List each of the last two years (2020-21). For more information, visit capriottis.com. Like Capriotti's on Facebook, follow on Twitter or Instagram.

About Wing Zone

Founded in 1993, Wing Zone is an international fast-casual restaurant franchise known for its cooked-to-order, flavor-fused chicken wings, and tenders. Wing Zone's award-winning flavors are available at more than 31 locations in North American and its 30 restaurants internationally. The brand plans to grow to 200 profitable restaurants by 2025. For more information, visit www.wingzone.com. Like Wing Zone on Facebook, follow on Twitter or Instagram.

Media Contact: Julianne Stevenson, Fishman Public Relations, 847-945-1300 or jstevenson@fishmanpr.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Capriotti's Sandwich Shop