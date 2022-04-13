SHAREHOLDER ALERT: The Gross Law Firm Notifies Shareholders of Acutus Medical, Inc. of a Class Action Lawsuit and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of April 18, 2022 - (NASDAQ: AFIB)

NEW YORK, April 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Gross Law Firm issues the following notice to shareholders of Acutus Medical, Inc..

Shareholders who purchased shares of AFIB during the class period listed are encouraged to contact the firm regarding possible lead plaintiff appointment. Appointment as lead plaintiff is not required to partake in any recovery.

CLASS PERIOD: This lawsuit is on behalf of all purchasers of Acutus common stock between May 13, 2021 and November 11, 2021, inclusive.

ALLEGATIONS: The complaint alleges that during the class period, Defendants issued materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (a) a material percentage of the Company's AcQMap imaging and mapping systems under evaluation had been randomly installed at sites with little, if any, consideration given to whether the healthcare providers at the selected locations were likely to adopt, or desire, the Company's products; (b) a material percentage of the AcQMap systems under evaluation had been installed in locations where the Company did not possess the infrastructure necessary to appropriately educate, train, and support medical service providers on the system's operations; (c) as a result of (a) and (b) above, defendants were in the process of designing a strategic plan to terminate and relocate approximately 20% of then-existing AcQMap systems evaluation arrangements; (d) the Company's management discussion and analysis was materially false and misleading and failed to disclose that the termination and relocation of approximately 20% of existing AcQMap systems evaluation arrangements was reasonably likely to have a material adverse effect on the Company's 2021 financial results; and (e) the Company's risk factor discussions were materially false and misleading and made reference to potential risks without disclosing that such risks were then-existing or adequately describing the specific nature of the risks then facing the Company.

DEADLINE: April 18, 2022 Shareholders should not delay in registering for this class action. Register your information here: https://securitiesclasslaw.com/securities/acutus-medical-inc-loss-submission-form/?id=25842&from=4

NEXT STEPS FOR SHAREHOLDERS: Once you register as a shareholder who purchased shares of AFIB during the timeframe listed above, you will be enrolled in a portfolio monitoring software to provide you with status updates throughout the lifecycle of the case. The deadline to seek to be a lead plaintiff is April 18, 2022. There is no cost or obligation to you to participate in this case.

