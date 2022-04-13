Snapmaker 2.0 3-in-1 3D Printer Wins International iF Design Award 2022

SHENZHEN, China, April 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On April 12, 2022, digital manufacturer Snapmaker won the iF Design Award 2022 for its flagship product Snapmaker 3-in-1 all-metal 3D Printer.

Snapmaker 2.0 3D Printer Wins iF Design Award 2022 | Source: iF Design website (PRNewswire)

Founded in 1953, the iF Design Award has become one of the most prestigious design awards worldwide to award projects within nine disciplines: product, packaging, communication, interior architecture, professional concept, service design, UX, and architecture. This year, a panel of 75 renowned design experts gathers together to find the best designs. Among a record number of over 10, 000 entries from 49 countries, the Snapmaker 2.0 stands out in differentiation, function, and idea for its sleek all-metal modular design and was selected as one of the 2,074 winners in the product category.

Snapmaker 2.0 3-in-1 3D Printer

Snapmaker 2.0 is a modular desktop 3D printer integrating 3D printing, laser engraving, and CNC carving. Empowered with a Rotary Module, Snapmaker 2.0 takes a big leap from flat surfaces to curved surfaces, achieving high-precision four-axis machining. Its open-source firmware and CAM software Snapmaker Luban also meet users' high standard and personalized needs.

Since launching in 2019 on Kickstarter, Snapmaker has kept the record as the most funded 3D printing project and has presented capabilities for its Snapmaker 2.0 lineups and their application in DIY enthusiasts, small businesses, maker spaces, and STEAM education.

About Snapmaker

Founded in 2016, Snapmaker is a tech company that develops, manufactures, and sells desktop 3-in-1 3D printers that integrate 3D printing, laser engraving & cutting, and CNC carving. Our flagship product Snapmaker 2.0 3-in-1 3D printer made a record in 2019 as the most crowdfunded 3D printer on Kickstarter and won the 2020 CES Innovation Award.

