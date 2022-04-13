Stagwell (STGW) Partners with Wells Enterprises to Launch New Product Offerings

Wolfgang, Observatory, GALE and Allison+Partners Collaborating to Reposition and Drive Awareness of New Offerings across Halo Top and Blue Bunny Brands

NEW YORK, April 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Stagwell (NASDAQ: STGW), the challenger network built to transform marketing, today announced several new campaigns for Wells Enterprises, Inc ., the largest privately held, family-owned ice cream manufacturer in the United States. Stagwell agencies Wolfgang, Observatory, GALE and Allison+Partners began work on the account in January, collaborating to develop an integrated strategy to drive awareness and commerce to Wells Enterprises. Campaigns from Wolfgang and Observatory for Halo Top and Blue Bunny, respectively, will launch in April.

Halo Top is relaunching its brand with Fruit Pops, supported by creative agency of record Wolfgang. The campaign evolves the Halo Top brand from its origins in diet ice cream into the modern "better for you" category. Advancing beyond saccharine "wellness" stereotypes, the work is based on a refreshingly subversive POV that "it's healthy to be a little bit selfish," and will include OLV, social, digital, and OOH assets.

This spring, Observatory, creative AOR for Blue Bunny, will launch an omnichannel effort including TV, digital, social, radio, and more to support the brand as it launches a new product: Twist Cones, the first-ever soft serve twist cone you can get straight from your home freezer. The campaign invites dessert lovers into the partially-fictionalized world of Blue Bunny HQ where CEO Blu inspires and leads a company staffed by actual bunnies.

In addition to developing new creative work, Stagwell global communications firm Allison+Partners is providing ongoing public relations support to Blue Bunny. The team will lead an integrated communications program and earned media strategy designed to help drive awareness, brand preference, and ultimately sales of new products.

"At Wells, we've consistently delivered our love of ice cream to consumers nationwide through our iconic brands. And while we've had success, we also recognized the opportunity to take our iconic brands to the next level with an integrated agency approach unlike any other. Now, we're excited to launch refreshing new takes on our leading Blue Bunny and Halo Top brands, sure to inspire and delight a new wave of consumers looking for delicious and healthy treats," said Wells Enterprises VP of Demand Operations, Adam Baumgartner. "Through this process, Stagwell has been an invaluable partner in helping steer that transformation, behind a refined strategic framework and integrated creative campaigns that strike to the heart of Wells' brands."

"Our team is at our best when we're solving complex problems in partnership with clients. In this case, connecting and audience-first media approach to creativity and commerce meant aiding in the transformation of how Wells 'has worked' to 'can work'" added Julia Hammond, President, Global Solutions. "Together, our diverse network of agencies will make big waves for Wells; we are so excited for the new campaigns to hit the market."

About Wells Enterprises

Wells Enterprises, Inc. is the largest privately held, family-owned ice cream manufacturer in the United States. Founded in 1913 by Fred H. Wells, the company is still proudly owned by the Wells family today. Wells produces more than 200 million gallons of ice cream per year and distributes products in all 50 states. Wells manufactures its signature brand Blue Bunny®, lower-calorie Halo Top®, the iconic Bomb Pop®, and Blue Ribbon Classics®. Wells employs more than 4,000 ice cream aficionados across the country. The company is headquartered in Iowa and operates two manufacturing plants in Le Mars, Iowa, a manufacturing plant in Dunkirk, New York and a manufacturing facility in Henderson, Nevada. As the world's largest manufacturer of ice cream in one location, Wells has made Le Mars the "Ice Cream Capital of the World."

About Stagwell

Stagwell is the challenger network built to transform marketing. We deliver scaled creative performance for the world's most ambitious brands, connecting culture-moving creativity with leading-edge technology to harmonize the art and science of marketing. Led by entrepreneurs, our 10,000+ specialists in 34+ countries are unified under a single purpose: to drive effectiveness and improve business results for their clients. Join us at www.stagwellglobal.com .

About Wolfgang

Wolfgang is a consultancy and creative agency that bridges the gap between consulting and advertising. They combine the rigor of data with innovative creativity to help brands define themselves – and redefine the marketplace. Over the past five years, Wolfgang has helped Panda Express climb from the 25th to the17th biggest restaurant chain, launched Adidas' first women's basketball collection, created the first of its kind "Wake Up" book for children with soccer star Trinity Rodman, and introduced a new IP division. For Halo Top, Wolfgang is creating a campaign that will redefine "wellness" with a refreshingly subversive and witty POV.

About Observatory

Observatory is a 4x Emmy, 4x Cannes Lions Grand Prix, and Sundance-winning agency for the content era, building brands and driving business results through campaigns that attract and engage audiences rather than interrupt and annoy them. Honored as a Fast Company 2020, 2021, & 2022 World's Most Innovative Company, Observatory is a global full-service creative ad agency with deep roots in entertainment. Starting in 2006 as CAA Marketing (a division of Creative Artists Agency), the agency became independent in late 2017 with backing from Stagwell Inc. Observatory does not publish its client list. A range of work is available at www.observatoryagency.com.

About Allison+Partners

Allison+Partners is a global marketing and communications agency driven by a collaborative approach to innovation and creativity. The firm was named by PRovoke Media as one of its Global Agencies of the Decade, North American Agencies of the Year and Best Agencies to Work For. The agency was also named by PRWeek as a Best Places to Work for four consecutive years and recognized as one of UK's Fastest Growing Agencies. Allison+Partners operates in 34 markets worldwide and is organized around five practices: Consumer Brands, Corporate, Reputation Risk + Public Affairs, Health and Technology. The agency's Marketing Innovation Team, which combines brand strategy, integrated marketing, creative, research and measurement expertise into one offering, works across these practices to deliver integrated storytelling for clients. Allison+Partners is owned by Stagwell, one of the fastest-growing and most influential marketing and communications networks in the world. Agency partners leverage Stagwell's technology, data analytics, insights and strategic consulting solutions to drive measurable results and optimize return on marketing investment for more than 1,700 clients worldwide. For more information, visit www.allisonpr.com .

