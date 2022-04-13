VIDA Expands Global Footprint into Japan with Market Authorization Through Partner Clairvo

Japan market certification brings VIDA's lung intelligence platform to millions

CORALVILLE, Iowa , April 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- VIDA Diagnostics, Inc. (VIDA), the leader in lung and respiratory intelligence, has received market authorization in Japan for its VIDA Insights® software, paving the way for lung care teams to begin using the solution at the point of care. Clairvo Technologies, Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Marubeni Corporation, secured the certification from Japan's Pharmaceuticals and Medical Devices Agency.

VIDA Diagnostics, Inc. Logo (PRNewsFoto/VIDA Diagnostics, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

Japan market certification brings VIDA's lung intelligence platform to millions.

"I am pleased that VIDA has obtained market authorization in Japan, where lung disease is a major and growing health crisis," said Yasutaka Nakano, MD, PhD Professor and Chairman, Division of Respiratory Medicine, Shiga University of Medical Science. "Precision measures like those provided by VIDA Insights, empower care teams to detect disease earlier, diagnose with more confidence, and make more personalized treatment decisions with patients. In addition, VIDA's biomarkers help to assess new therapies with more efficiency, bringing innovative treatments to patients more quickly."

VIDA's expansion into the Japanese market reflects the growing demand for lung intelligence solutions globally, due in part to greater awareness of the lung health crisis. Conventional methodologies for the detection, diagnosis and treatment of lung diseases are struggling to meet the growing burden of lung care, leading to demand for more precise and personalized solutions like VIDA Insights.

VIDA Insights is a comprehensive lung intelligence solution, empowering providers with valuable data and impactful visualizations of the lung. VIDA's AI-powered algorithms process medical images automatically, augmenting visual radiology analyses with quantitative results. These precise measures are well validated as surrogates for a variety of lung abnormalities, including emphysema, interstitial diseases and more.

"Lung disease prevalence in Japan outpaces most other countries (Igarashi, 2018 and Tanabe, 2021)," said Susan Wood, PhD, president & CEO of VIDA. "Through our strategic partnership with Clairvo, we are proud to equip care teams in Japan with precision lung intelligence, enabling them to better manage the population health challenges they are facing."

For more information about Clairvo Technologies or the use of VIDA Insights software in Japan, please visit https://clairvotech.com/

About VIDA Diagnostics

VIDA quantifies imaging biomarkers of lung diseases to provide clear, measurable evidence that accelerates the therapy pipeline and empowers precise diagnoses and treatments to advance lung care. Through quantitative data intelligence and impactful visualizations, VIDA helps physicians manage patients with or at risk of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), interstitial lung disease, asthma, emphysema, lung cancer, and COVID-19. VIDA's software is FDA cleared, CE-marked, Health Canada licensed, TGA registered, and PMDA certified for clinical use in the US, European Economic Area, Canada, Australia, and Japan. Learn more at https://vidalung.ai . Follow @vidalung on Twitter and LinkedIn.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE VIDA Diagnostics, Inc.