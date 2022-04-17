GUANGZHOU, China, April 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The 131st Canton Fair has hosted the first "Discover Canton Fair with Bee and Honey" event on April 15 on Facebook, attracting over 183,000 viewers worldwide. The mascot hosts Bee and Honey presented China's top household appliance and electronics manufacturers to global audiences.

131st Canton Fair hosts first “Discover Canton Fair with Bee and Honey” trade promotion event (PRNewswire)

"The idea of this promotion event series is to focus on the needs and demands of buyers and bring attention to key exhibition sectors, brand enterprises and local industrial clusters. Through social media, we are able to promote the exchange and interaction between exhibitors and buyers and showcase the power and charm of 'Intelligent manufacturing in China,'" said Alan Liu, Deputy Director General of the Foreign Affairs Office of the Canton Fair.

Six top household appliances companies interacted with Bee and Honey at the trade promotion livestreaming:

Beijing Puppy Vacuum Cleaner Group Co., Ltd. presented its latest intelligent cordless vacuum product that has won the Red Dot Design Award. Its vacuum products have accumulated 1,012 patents at home and abroad, the products are now sold in 86 countries and regions.

Whirlpool ( China ) Co., Ltd. highlighted its intelligent tilting washing machine that brings convenient and high-efficiency user experience.

Shenzhen Sky Dragon Audio-Video Technology Co., Ltd. specializes in sound products; it can also customize audio solutions according to customers' needs.

Guangzhou Havit Technology Co., Ltd. has participated in 30 Canton Fairs. The brand showcased high-tech new products including Bluetooth earphones, smart riding glasses and smart watches.

Guangzhou Conwide Technology Co., Ltd. has 20 years of experience in the innovative R&D of coffee machines and is a top 10 coffee machine supplier in China .

Guangdong Vanward New Electric Co., Ltd. is a leading household appliance manufacturer specializing in water heaters, kitchen appliances and hot water systems.

"This event has made it easier for customers to participate virtually and better helped Whirlpool (China) to reach global buyers and audiences, breaking through the limits of time and space and allowing global customers to experience Whirlpool products comprehensively," said Wang Yu, deputy director of OEM business department of Whirlpool (China) international trade company.

Chen Minling, sales director of Sky Dragon, said that the livestreaming event is of great benefit for the company to enhance its reputation internationally, and it's hoped that through this event, more potential buyers can understand the company better and bring in more foreign trade orders.

Khashing Cai, a buyer from the Philippines, is participating in the Canton Fair for the first time. He commented that although many people cannot attend the offline exhibitions due to the pandemic, promotion events like this can provide the opportunity to learn about China's high-end companies, and he will explore more companies and their products further online.

The Canton Fair will continue to host seven "Discover Canton Fair with Bee and Honey" events from April 16 to 22.

Visit https://www.cantonfair.org.cn/en-US/register/index#/foreign-email for more opportunities.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Canton Fair