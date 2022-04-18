PLDT FILES 2021 ANNUAL REPORT ON FORM 20-F WITH THE U.S. SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

MANILA, Philippines, April 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PLDT Inc. ("PLDT") (PSE: TEL) (NYSE: PHI) announces that it has filed its Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended 31st December 2021 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.
The document has been posted at the PLDT website at:
Shareholders of PLDT may receive hard copies of the Annual Report free of charge, upon request.
PLDT is the Philippines' largest integrated telco company. Through its principal business groups – from fixed line to wireless – PLDT offers a wide range of telecommunications and digital services across the Philippines' most extensive fiber optic backbone, and fixed line and cellular networks.
PLDT is listed on the Philippine Stock Exchange (PSE:TEL) and its American Depositary Shares are listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE:PHI). PLDT has one of the largest market capitalizations among Philippine-listed companies.
Further information can be obtained by visiting https://www.pldt.com/.
