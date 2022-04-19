Randori and SANS Institute Present Second Annual Attack Surface Management Solutions Forum

Join Randori and SANS Institute on April 29, 2022 to understand macro forces driving the threat landscape and learn how to defend with the Attacker Perspective.

WALTHAM, Mass., April 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Randori , the leader in offensive security, and the SANS Institute will once again co-host a virtual Attack Surface Management Solutions Forum on April 29, 2022 , featuring headliner speaker, world-renowned security researcher The Grugq .

Randori Inc. (PRNewsfoto/Randori) (PRNewswire)

Join Randori and SANS Institute on April 29th, 2022 for Second Annual Attack Surface Management Solutions Forum.

Organizations face pressing challenges as they become the new frontline in geopolitical conflict and bear the brunt of increasingly ubiquitous cyberattack capabilities. From nation-state strikes to the prevalence of ransomware, security teams need a new resilience-based philosophy to defend against an ever-evolving threat landscape.

One in three breaches today originate from unknown exposures. Yet fewer than 70% of exposed assets are known to security teams. This half-day event brings together thought leaders, subject matter experts, and practitioners from around the globe to share stories and best practices for managing an external attack surface. These days, the most effective approach to defense includes an assumed breach mentality. By understanding how to defend with the attacker perspective you can defend forward in the face of a growing attack surface.

SANS instructor Jake Williams (aka Malware Jake ) will chair the event and be joined by security experts from CISA, Randori, Forrester, and Silverfort. Forrester analyst Allie Mellen will host a fireside chat on the emerging need for continuous testing with a leading security practitioner. Cybersecurity expert The Grugq will take the audience through the dynamics of how Russia deploys cyber capabilities amid the conflict in Ukraine and what it means for businesses. The event will cap off with a panel discussion moderated by veteran security reporter, Maria Korolov, with Jake Williams, Randori CTO David Wolpoff, and a member from CISA, discussing Shield's Up and how to take a more offensive approach with your cybersecurity program.

Topics to be covered:

Defending with the attacker perspective.

Macro forces driving today's cyberthreat landscape.

Current state of attack surface management.

Problems attack surface management solutions can solve.

Russia's use of cyber in Ukraine .

Register here: SANS Attack Surface Management Solutions Forum

About Randori

At Randori, We Attack to Protect. Recognized by Gartner & IDC as a leader in Offensive Security, the Randori Platform unifies Attack Surface Management (ASM) and Continuous Automated Red Teaming (CART) to provide enterprises the visibility, actionable insights and validation they need to proactively prevent breaches. Customers like VMWare, Greenhill Inc, FirstBank, NOV, Lionbridge and many more, trust the Randori platform, which was designed by the world's foremost offensive security practitioners at nation-state levels. Discover what's exposed on your attack surface today at randori.com and get the latest insights by following Randori on Twitter and LinkedIn .

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Randori