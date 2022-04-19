SunStyle Releases Groundbreaking Solar Roof Shingles to U.S.-based Commercial and Residential Customers

A departure from traditional solar modules, the company's signature diamond-shaped shingles serve as a complete integrated solar roof system

CHICAGO, April 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Solar no longer has to be an addition to the roof—it can be the roof. SunStyle®, one of the leading providers of fully building-integrated photovoltaic (BIPV) roof systems for more than a decade, announces the expansion of its operations to customers in the U.S. Compared to conventional solar panels, the SunStyle solar shingles enhance a roof's appearance. SunStyle provides an edge-to-edge, full-coverage solar roof that is not only strong and leak-proof, but als­­­o integrates well with any architectural style and pays for itself with the power it generates.

The company's distinctive Swiss-engineered solar roofing shingles have been installed on hundreds of projects in Europe, including residences, churches, schools, businesses, government and industrial sites. In the U.S., SunStyle's "dragonscale" tiles can be seen on Google's new campus in Mountain View, Calif., and are being installed on commercial and residential projects around the country.

SunStyle's UL/IEC-certified solar roof shingles are made with monocrystalline PERC solar cells to maximize the efficiency of the roof. Aesthetically pleasing yet rugged, the solar shingles are more durable than most standard roofing materials, even in harsh weather conditions. SunStyle's solar tiles meet both the industry standards for solar modules as well as the standards required by building and construction codes, including achieving the highest possible ratings for hail (FM 4473 Class 4), fire (UL 790 Class A), and wind resistance (ASTM D3161 Class F).

"We are encouraging greater adoption of solar energy by taking solar beyond functional and making it beautiful," said Gene Rosendale, CEO of SunStyle. "As Americans continue to embrace solar at a rapid rate, we believe it is the perfect time to make our solar roof available to the U.S. market."

The SunStyle solar shingles' striking combination of visual appeal and durable functionality has caught the attention of architects as well.

"We looked in the schematic design phase for alternatives, scouted the market, and SunStyle was the right solution, functionally and aesthetically," said Stefan Behnisch, principal and founding partner of renowned international architectural firm Behnisch Architekten.

"We are working with architects, builders, solar installers, and roofing companies to build a network of residential and commercial installation partners across the country, and they all agree that the time is now for BIPV," added Rosendale. "SunStyle's highest priority is responsiveness and customer service in support of its installation partners and individual property owners to ensure installation excellence and long-term satisfaction."

The U.S. solar roofing market is growing exponentially. According to a new analysis from Freedonia Group, solar-friendly policies and the wider availability and appeal of solar roofing solutions should drive rapid growth in the market segment over the next few years — from less than $50 million in 2020 to nearly $1 billion in 2025.

With roots in the Swiss alpine region, SunStyle has been creating beautiful solar roofs since 2007. The hundreds of projects completed have established SunStyle as a leading provider of aesthetically pleasing, highly functional BIPV systems. The company has continued to expand its European project pipeline and operations with offices in Switzerland and France.

About SunStyle®

SunStyle® is the future of roofing. As a leader in the development of building-integrated photovoltaic (BIPV) technology, SunStyle manufactures, markets and distributes beautiful, proven and protective solar shingles. Our products combine solar electricity production, watertight roofing and incomparable aesthetics while generating long-term savings for the building that reduces reliance on traditional utilities. SunStyle installations include single- and multi-family homes, as well as commercial, industrial, educational and agricultural buildings.

SunStyle is based in Chicago, Ill. For more information on SunStyle's unique solar roof solution, visit us at www.sunstyle.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook.

