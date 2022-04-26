PEOPLES BANCORP INC. ANNOUNCES FIRST QUARTER 2022 RESULTS

MARIETTA, Ohio, April 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Peoples Bancorp Inc. ("Peoples") (Nasdaq: PEBO) today announced results for the three months ended March 31, 2022. Peoples reported net income of $23.6 million for the first quarter of 2022, representing earnings per diluted common share of $0.84. In comparison, Peoples recognized earnings per diluted common share of $0.98 for the fourth quarter of 2021, and earnings per diluted common share of $0.79 for the first quarter of 2021.

Non-core items, and the related tax effect of each, in net income primarily included acquisition-related expenses. Non-core items negatively impacted earnings per diluted common share by $0.04 for the first quarter of 2022, $0.02 for the fourth quarter of 2021, and $0.13 for the first quarter of 2021.

"On March 7th, we completed the acquisition of Vantage," said Chuck Sulerzyski, President and Chief Executive Officer. "This addition builds upon the capacity and growth potential we have already seen in our leasing division. We are excited to expand our specialty finance business suite, and we are equally pleased with the talent we are gaining from Vantage."

Completion of Vantage Acquisition:

On March 7, 2022, Peoples Bank acquired Vantage Financial, LLC ("Vantage"), a nationwide provider of equipment financing headquartered in Excelsior, Minnesota. Under the terms of the agreement, Peoples Bank purchased 100% of the equity of Vantage for total cash consideration of $54.0 million. Peoples Bank also repaid $28.9 million in recourse debt on behalf of Vantage, for total consideration of $82.9 million. Vantage offers mid-ticket equipment leases, primarily for business essential information technology equipment across a wide-array of industries. Peoples recognized lease assets of approximately $140.3 million as of the acquisition date.

Premier Financial:

On September 17, 2021, Peoples completed its merger with Premier Financial Bancorp, Inc. ("Premier"), in which Peoples acquired, in an all-stock merger, Premier, a bank holding company headquartered in Huntington, West Virginia, and the parent company of Premier Bank, Inc. ("Premier Bank") and Citizens Deposit Bank and Trust, Inc. ("Citizens"). Under the terms and subject to the conditions of the definitive Agreement and Plan of Merger dated March 26, 2021, Premier merged with and into Peoples (the "Premier Merger"), and Premier Bank and Citizens subsequently merged with and into Peoples Bank, in a transaction valued at $261.9 million. At the close of business on September 17, 2021, the financial services offices of Premier Bank and Citizens became branches of Peoples Bank. Peoples acquired $1.1 billion in loans and $1.8 billion in deposits. Peoples preliminarily recorded $67.2 million in goodwill and $4.2 million in other intangible assets in connection with the Premier Merger.

Statement of Operations Highlights:

Net interest income decreased $0.4 million , or 1%, compared to the linked quarter and increased $18.7 million , or 53%, compared to the first quarter of 2021.

Peoples recorded a recovery of credit losses of $6.8 million for the first quarter of 2022, compared to a recovery of $6.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2021, and a recovery of $4.7 million for the first quarter of 2021. The increase in net charge-offs was driven by higher charge-offs on commercial real estate, and commercial and industrial loans.

Total non-interest income, excluding net gains and losses, increased $1.0 million , or 5%, compared to the linked quarter, and increased $2.8 million , or 16%, compared to the first quarter of 2021.

Total non-interest expense increased $3.6 million , or 8%, compared to the linked quarter and $13.6 million , or 36%, compared to the first quarter of 2021.

Balance Sheet Highlights:

Period-end total loan balances were up $65.6 million compared to December 31, 2021 .

Asset quality metrics improved slightly during the quarter.

Period-end total deposit balances at March 31, 2022 increased $140.4 million , or 2%, compared to December 31, 2021 .

Net Interest Income:

Net interest income was $54.3 million for the first quarter of 2022, a decrease of $0.4 million, or 1%, compared to the linked quarter. Net interest margin was 3.41% for the first quarter of 2022, compared to 3.37% for the linked quarter. The decrease in net interest income was driven primarily by higher funding costs, partially offset by accretion income recognized on the commercial real estate portfolio. Net interest income and net interest margin both continue to be impacted by the excess liquidity environment present in the financial services sector since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic by way of increased low yielding cash reserves. The impact of the recent increase in the Federal Reserve benchmark interest rate was not meaningful for the current quarter given the proximity of its timing to quarter-end.

Net interest income for the first quarter of 2022 increased $18.7 million, or 53%, compared to the first quarter of 2021. Net interest margin increased 15 basis points compared to 3.26% for the first quarter of 2021. The increase in net interest income compared to the first quarter of 2021 was driven by lower funding costs, which were primarily attributable to deposits acquired from Premier.

Accretion income, net of amortization expense, from acquisitions was $2.7 million for the first quarter of 2022, $1.0 million for the fourth quarter of 2021 and $0.4 million for the first quarter of 2021, which added 17 basis points, 12 basis points and 4 basis points, respectively, to net interest margin. Accretion income for the current quarter was driven by payoffs on several large commercial loans.

Recovery of Credit Losses:

The recovery of credit losses was $6.8 million for the first quarter of 2022, compared to $6.6 million for the linked quarter and $4.7 million for the first quarter of 2021. The changes in the recovery of credit losses compared to the linked quarter and prior year quarter were primarily due to continued improvement in economic factors and changes in loss drivers used in the CECL model.

Net charge-offs for the first quarter of 2022 were $1.9 million, or 0.17% of average total loans annualized, compared to net charge-offs of $1.3 million, or 0.11% of average total loans annualized, for the linked quarter and net charge-offs of $1.1 million, or 0.13% of average total loans annualized, for the first quarter of 2021. Net charge-offs for the first quarter included two commercial and industrial loans aggregating $0.7 million. For additional information on credit trends and the allowance for credit losses, see the "Asset Quality" section below.

Net Gains and Losses:

Net gains and losses include gains and losses on investment securities, asset disposals and other transactions, which are included in total non-interest income on the Consolidated Statements of Operations. The net gain realized during the first quarter of 2022 was $3,000, compared to a net gain of $0.8 million for the linked quarter, and a net loss of $0.4 million for the first quarter of 2021. The net gain for the fourth quarter of 2021 was attributable to a gain of $0.9 million on the sale of $59.8 million in loans acquired from Premier. During the first quarter of 2021, Peoples sold $25.3 million of available-for-sale investment securities at a net loss.

Total Non-interest Income, Excluding Net Gains and Losses:

Total non-interest income, excluding net gains and losses, for the first quarter of 2022 was up $1.0 million compared to the linked quarter. The increase in non-interest income, excluding net gains and losses, was the result of higher insurance income, which included annual performance-based insurance commissions of $1.3 million that are recognized in the first quarter of each year, offset partially by a decline in mortgage banking income.

Compared to the first quarter of 2021, non-interest income, excluding net gains and losses, increased $2.8 million. Deposit account service charges increased $1.4 million and electronic banking income increased $1.3 million. The increase in deposit account service charges was primarily attributable to overdraft and NSF fees driven by a larger customer base following the acquisition of Premier. Electronic banking income increased in the first quarter of 2022 due to an increase in the interchange income earned from customers' debit card usage, driven partially by customers added in the Premier acquisition.

Total Non-interest Expense:

Total non-interest expense was up $3.6 million, or 8%, for the three months ended March 31, 2022, compared to the linked quarter. The increase in total non-interest expense for the first quarter of 2022 was attributable to increases in salaries and employee benefit costs, professional fees and FDIC insurance premiums. The increase in salaries and employee benefit costs was driven by merit increases, employer contributions to health savings accounts, stock-based compensation expense and higher payroll taxes, which are generally higher in the first quarter. Total non-interest expense in the first quarter of 2022 also contained other non-core expenses, including acquisition-related expenses of $1.4 million. During the fourth quarter of 2021, non-core expenses included acquisition-related expenses of $0.9 million.

Compared to the first quarter of 2021, total non-interest expense increased $13.6 million, or 36%, primarily due to an increase in salaries and employee benefit costs of $7.0 million, an increase in net occupancy and equipment costs of $1.8 million, an increase in amortization of intangible assets of $1.1 million, and an increase in FDIC insurance premiums of $0.7 million. Those increases were primarily the result of the Premier Merger and the acquisition of the equipment leasing business from NS Leasing, LLC ("NSL"). During the first quarter of 2021, non-core expenses included acquisition-related expenses of $1.9 million and a contribution to the Peoples Bank Foundation, Inc. of $0.5 million.

The efficiency ratio for the first quarter of 2022 was 66.8%, compared to 62.7% for the linked quarter, and 70.4% for the first quarter of 2021. The change in the efficiency ratio compared to the linked quarter was primarily due to the increases in salaries and employee benefit costs, professional fees and FDIC insurance premiums mentioned above. The efficiency ratio, adjusted for non-core items, was 64.8% for the first quarter of 2022, compared to 61.5% for the linked quarter and 65.2% for the first quarter of 2021. The efficiency ratio is typically higher in the first quarter of the year driven by the aforementioned salaries and employee benefit costs, and specifically by higher payroll taxes, employer contributions to health savings accounts and stock-based compensation expenses for certain employees. Peoples continues to focus on controlling expenses, while recognizing some necessary costs in order to continue growing the business.

Income Tax Expense:

Peoples recorded income tax expense of $6.0 million for the first quarter of 2022, compared to income tax expense of $5.4 million for the linked quarter and income tax expense of $3.8 million for the first quarter of 2021. The increase in income tax expense for the first quarter of 2022, compared to income tax expense for the linked quarter, was due to an increase in Peoples' effective tax rate. The increase in income tax expense for the three months ended March 31, 2022, compared to the three months ended March 31, 2021, was largely driven by higher pre-tax income.

Loans:

The period-end total loan balances at March 31, 2022, increased $65.6 million compared to December 31, 2021. The increase in the period-end loan balances was driven by $140.2 million of leases acquired from Vantage and an increase in construction loans of $28.1 million, partially offset by a reduction in commercial real estate loans of $93.0 million. Excluding PPP loans and leases acquired from Vantage, loan balances declined for the quarter by $30.5 million. This was driven primarily by a reduction in loans acquired.

The period-end total loan balances increased $1.1 billion compared to March 31, 2021. The increase in the period-end loan balances was driven by $1.1 billion in loans acquired from Premier as of the acquisition date, along with leases acquired from NSL and Vantage totaling $223.0 million as of the acquisition date.

Quarterly average loan balances decreased $21.1 million, or less than 1%, in the first quarter of 2022 compared to the linked quarter. The decrease was driven by the sale of loans acquired from Premier, offset by leases acquired from Vantage. Compared to the first quarter of 2021, quarterly average loan balances increased $1.1 billion, or 33%, driven by loans acquired from Premier, and leases acquired and originated.

Asset Quality:

Asset quality metrics improved slightly during the quarter. Total nonperforming assets decreased $1.1 million, or 2%, compared to December 31, 2021, and were up $21.0 million compared to March 31, 2021. The decrease in nonperforming assets compared to the prior quarter was primarily attributable to a reduction in nonaccrual commercial real estate loans. The increase from the prior year quarter was driven by nonperforming loans acquired from Premier. Nonperforming assets as a percent of total loans and OREO were 1.03% at March 31, 2022, down from 1.07% at December 31, 2021 and up compared to 0.76% at March 31, 2021.

Criticized loans, which are those categorized as special mention, substandard or doubtful, decreased $3.7 million compared to December 31, 2021 and were up $73.9 million compared to March 31, 2021. As a percent of total loans, criticized loans were 4.19% at March 31, 2022, compared to 4.33% at December 31, 2021 and 3.41% at March 31, 2021. The decrease in the amount of criticized loans compared to December 31, 2021, was primarily related to the upgrade of two commercial relationships, offset partially by criticized leases acquired from Vantage. Compared to March 31, 2021, the increase in the amount of criticized loans was largely due to criticized loans acquired from Premier. Classified loans, which are those categorized as substandard or doubtful, increased $3.0 million compared to December 31, 2021, and were up $33.4 million compared to March 31, 2021. As a percent of total loans, classified loans were 2.41% at March 31, 2022, compared to 2.38% at December 31, 2021, and 2.23% at March 31, 2021. The increase in classified loans compared to the prior quarter was driven by the classified leases acquired from Vantage.

Annualized net charge-offs were 0.17% of average total loans for the first quarter of 2022, compared to 0.11% for the linked quarter and 0.13% for the prior year quarter, with the increase relative to both prior periods driven by charge-offs on commercial and industrial loans.

At March 31, 2022, the allowance for credit losses was $54.8 million, compared to $64.0 million at December 31, 2021, and $44.9 million at March 31, 2021. The change in the allowance for credit losses compared to December 31, 2021 was primarily due to continued improvement in economic factors and changes in loss drivers used in the CECL model. The ratio of the allowance for credit losses as a percent of total loans was 1.20% at March 31, 2022, compared to 1.43% at December 31, 2021 and 1.32% at March 31, 2021. The ratio of the allowance for credit losses as a percent of total loans includes PPP loans that do not have an allowance because of the guarantee by the Small Business Administration. Excluding PPP loans, the ratio of the allowance for credit losses as a percent of total loans would increase to 1.22% at March 30, 2022, compared to 1.51% at December 31, 2021, and 1.66% at March 31, 2021.

Deposits:

As of March 31, 2022, period-end deposit balances were up $140.4 million, or 2%, compared to December 31, 2021. The increase was driven by seasonal growth in governmental deposits of $117.5 million, an increase in non-interest bearing checking deposits of $30.8 million, and an increase in savings deposits of $28.9 million, offset partially by decreases in retail and brokered certificates of deposits.

Period-end deposit balances grew $1.7 billion, or 39%, compared to March 31, 2021. The increase was driven by deposits acquired from Premier. Excluding the deposits acquired from Premier, deposits increased $23.5 million primarily as a result of an increase in the aforementioned governmental deposits. Customers continued to maintain higher balances due primarily to economic stimulus payments provided by the government, as well as changes in customer buying habits.

Average deposit balances during the first quarter of 2022 decreased $13.0 million, or less than 1%, compared to the linked quarter. This decrease was driven by lower non-interest bearing deposits, partially offset by an increase in governmental deposits. Compared to the first quarter of 2021, quarterly average deposits increased $1.8 billion, or 44%, driven by deposits acquired from Premier. Total demand deposit accounts comprised 47% of total deposits at March 31, 2022, 48% at December 31, 2021, and 45% at March 31, 2021.

Stockholders' Equity:

Total stockholders' equity at March 31, 2022 decreased by $36.7 million compared to December 31, 2021, which reflected an other comprehensive loss of $51.0 million and dividends paid of $10.2 million, partially offset by net income for the quarter of $23.6 million. The other comprehensive loss was the result of the changes in the market value of available-for-sale investment securities.

Total stockholders' equity at March 31, 2022 increased $229.2 million, or 40%, compared to March 31, 2021, which was mainly due to common shares issued for the acquisition of Premier and $55.7 million in net income during the prior twelve-month period, offset by an increase in accumulated other comprehensive loss of $57.7 million and dividends paid of $34.5 million. The increase in accumulated other comprehensive loss was the result of a lower market value related to the available-for-sale investment securities portfolio, which was driven by changes in interest rates from March 31, 2021 to March 31, 2022.

At March 31, 2022, the tier 1 risk-based capital ratio was 11.80%, compared to 12.81% at December 31, 2021, and 12.65% at March 31, 2021. The common equity tier 1 risk-based capital ratio was 11.51% at March 31, 2022, compared to 12.52% at December 31, 2021, and 12.42% at March 31, 2021. The total risk-based capital ratio was 12.78% at March 31, 2022, compared to 14.06% at December 31, 2021, and 13.78% at March 31, 2021. Peoples adopted the five-year transition to phase in the impact of the adoption of CECL, effective January 1, 2020, on regulatory capital ratios. Compared to each of December 31, 2021, and March 31, 2021, the capital ratios were impacted by the cash acquisition of Vantage.

Book value per common share and tangible book value per common share, which excludes goodwill and other intangible assets, were $28.41 and $16.39, respectively, at March 31, 2022, compared to $29.86 and $19.58, respectively, at December 31, 2021, and $29.49 and $20.12, respectively, at March 31, 2021. Both ratios decreased compared to December 31, 2021 due to other comprehensive losses recognized in the first quarter of 2022, while tangible book value per share was also impacted by the intangible assets recognized in the acquisition of Vantage. Both ratios decreased compared to March 31, 2021, due to the common shares issued in the acquisition of Premier, with tangible book value also impacted by the intangible assets recognized in the NSL acquisition, Premier Merger and Vantage acquisition.

The ratio of total stockholders' equity to total assets decreased to 11.17% at March 31, 2022, from 11.96% at December 31, 2021, and 11.26% at March 31, 2021, because assets grew faster than stockholders' equity due to the acquisitions of NSL acquisition, Premier Merger and Vantage acquisition. The tangible equity to tangible assets ratio, which excludes goodwill and other intangible assets, decreased 142 basis points and 120 basis points compared to December 31, 2021, and March 31, 2021, respectively, due primarily to increases in accumulated other comprehensive losses and goodwill and other intangible assets recognized in the acquisition of Vantage.

Peoples Bancorp Inc. ("Peoples", Nasdaq: PEBO) is a diversified financial services holding company that makes available a complete line of banking, trust and investment, insurance, premium financing and equipment leasing solutions through its subsidiaries. Peoples has been headquartered in Marietta, Ohio since 1902. Peoples had $7.2 billion in total assets as of March 31, 2022, and 136 locations, including 119 full-service bank branches in Ohio, West Virginia, Kentucky, Virginia, Washington D.C. and Maryland. Peoples' vision is to be the Best Community Bank in America and is one of only sixteen banks nationwide to be recognized by Forbes in 2021 as a Best-In-State Bank in more than one state.

Peoples is a member of the Russell 3000 index of U.S. publicly-traded companies. Peoples offers services through Peoples Bank (which includes the divisions of Peoples Investment Services, Peoples Premium Finance and NSL), Peoples Insurance Agency, LLC and Vantage Financial, LLC ("Vantage").

Conference Call to Discuss Earnings:

Use of Non-US GAAP Financial Measures:

This news release contains financial information and performance measures determined by methods other than in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("US GAAP"). Management uses these "non-US GAAP" financial measures in its analysis of Peoples' performance and the efficiency of its operations. Management believes that these non-US GAAP financial measures provide a greater understanding of ongoing operations and enhance comparability of results with prior periods and peers. These disclosures should not be viewed as substitutes for financial measures determined in accordance with US GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-US GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other companies. Below is a listing of the non-US GAAP financial measures used in this news release:

Core non-interest expense is a non-US GAAP financial measure since it excludes the impact of acquisition-related expenses, pension settlement charges, severance expenses, COVID-19-related expenses, the contribution to Peoples Bank Foundation, Inc. and contract negotiation benefits.

The efficiency ratio is calculated as total non-interest expense (less amortization of other intangible assets) as a percentage of fully tax-equivalent net interest income plus total non-interest income, excluding net gains and losses. This ratio is a non-US GAAP financial measure since it excludes amortization of other intangible assets and all gains and losses included in earnings, and uses fully tax-equivalent net interest income.

The efficiency ratio adjusted for non-core items is calculated as core non-interest expense (less amortization of other intangible assets) as a percentage of fully tax-equivalent net interest income plus total non-interest income, excluding net gains and losses. This ratio is a non-US GAAP financial measure since it excludes the impact of acquisition-related expenses, pension settlement charges, severance expenses, COVID-19-related expenses, the contribution to Peoples Bank Foundation, Inc., contract negotiation benefits, the amortization of other intangible assets and all gains and losses included in earnings, and uses fully tax-equivalent net interest income.

Tangible assets, tangible equity, the tangible equity to tangible assets ratio and tangible book value per common share are non-US GAAP financial measures since they exclude the impact of goodwill and other intangible assets acquired through acquisitions on both total stockholders' equity and total assets.

Total non-interest income, excluding net gains and losses, is a non-US GAAP financial measure since it excludes all gains and losses included in earnings.

Pre-provision net revenue is defined as net interest income plus total non-interest income, excluding net gains and losses, minus total non-interest expense. This measure is a non-US GAAP financial measure since it excludes the recovery of credit losses and all gains and losses included in net income.

Return on average assets adjusted for non-core items is calculated as annualized net income (less the after-tax impact of all gains and losses, acquisition-related expenses, pension settlement charges, severance expenses, COVID-19-related expenses, the contribution to Peoples Bank Foundation Inc. and contract negotiation benefits) divided by average assets. This measure is a non-US GAAP financial measure since it excludes the after-tax impact of all gains and losses, acquisition-related expenses, pension settlement charges, severance expenses, COVID-19-related expenses, the contribution to Peoples Bank Foundation, Inc. and contract negotiation benefits.

Return on average tangible equity is calculated as annualized net income (less the after-tax impact of amortization of other intangible assets) divided by average tangible equity. This measure is a non-US GAAP financial measure since it excludes the after-tax impact of amortization of other intangible assets from net income and the impact of average goodwill and other average intangible assets acquired through acquisitions on average stockholders' equity.

A reconciliation of these non-US GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable US GAAP financial measures is included at the end of this news release under the caption of "Non-US GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited)."

Safe Harbor Statement:

Certain statements made in this news release regarding Peoples' financial condition, results of operations, plans, objectives, future performance and business, are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are identified by the fact they are not historical facts and include words such as "anticipate," "estimate," "may," "feel," "expect," "believe," "plan," "will," "will likely," "would," "should," "could," "project," "goal," "target," "potential," "seek," "intend," "continue," "remain," and similar expressions.

These forward-looking statements reflect management's current expectations based on all information available to management and its knowledge of Peoples' business and operations. Additionally, Peoples' financial condition, results of operations, plans, objectives, future performance and business are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially. These factors include, but are not limited to:

(1) the ever-changing effects of the global COVID-19 pandemic - the duration, extent and severity of which are impossible to predict, including the possibility of further resurgence in the spread of COVID-19 or variants thereof - on economies (local, national and international), supply chains and markets, on the labor market, including the potential for a sustained reduction in labor force participation, and on Peoples' customers, counterparties, employees and third-party service providers, as well as the effects of various responses of governmental and nongovernmental authorities to the COVID-19 pandemic, including public health actions directed toward the containment of the COVID-19 pandemic (such as quarantines, shut downs and other restrictions on travel and commercial, social and other activities), the availability, effectiveness and acceptance of vaccines, and the implementation of fiscal stimulus packages, which could adversely impact sales volumes, add volatility to the global stock markets, and increase loan delinquencies and defaults; (2) changes in the interest rate environment due to economic conditions related to the COVID-19 pandemic or other factors and/or the fiscal and monetary policy measures undertaken by the U.S. government and the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System (the "Federal Reserve Board") in response to such economic conditions, which may adversely impact interest rates, the interest rate yield curve, interest margins, loan demand and interest rate sensitivity; (3) the success, impact, and timing of the implementation of Peoples' business strategies and Peoples' ability to manage strategic initiatives, including the completion and successful integration of planned acquisitions, including the recently-completed merger with Premier and the recently-completed acquisitions of NSL and Vantage, and the expansion of commercial and consumer lending activities, in light of the continuing impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on customers' operations and financial condition; (4) competitive pressures among financial institutions, or from non-financial institutions, which may increase significantly, including product and pricing pressures, which can in turn impact Peoples' credit spreads, changes to third-party relationships and revenues, changes in the manner of providing services, customer acquisition and retention pressures, and Peoples' ability to attract, develop and retain qualified professionals; (5) uncertainty regarding the nature, timing, cost, and effect of legislative or regulatory changes or actions, or deposit insurance premium levels, promulgated and to be promulgated by governmental and regulatory agencies in the State of Ohio, the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation, the Federal Reserve Board and the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, which may subject Peoples, its subsidiaries, or one or more acquired companies to a variety of new and more stringent legal and regulatory requirements which adversely affect their respective businesses, including in particular the rules and regulations promulgated and to be promulgated under the CARES Act, and the follow-up legislation enacted as the Consolidated Appropriations Act, 2021, the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021, the Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act of 2010, and the Basel III regulatory capital reform; (6) the effects of easing restrictions on participants in the financial services industry; (7) local, regional, national and international economic conditions (including the impact of potential or imposed tariffs, a U.S. withdrawal from or significant renegotiation of trade agreements, trade wars and other changes in trade regulations, and changes in the relationship of the U.S. and its global trading partners) and the impact these conditions may have on Peoples, its customers and its counterparties, and Peoples' assessment of the impact, which may be different than anticipated; (8) Peoples may issue equity securities in connection with future acquisitions, which could cause ownership and economic dilution to Peoples' current shareholders; (9) changes in prepayment speeds, loan originations, levels of nonperforming assets, delinquent loans, charge-offs, and customer and other counterparties' performance and creditworthiness generally, which may be less favorable than expected in light of the COVID-19 pandemic and adversely impact the amount of interest income generated; (10) Peoples may have more credit risk and higher credit losses to the extent there are loan concentrations by location or industry of borrowers or collateral; (11) future credit quality and performance, including expectations regarding future credit losses and the allowance for credit losses; (12) changes in accounting standards, policies, estimates or procedures may adversely affect Peoples' reported financial condition or results of operations; (13) the impact of assumptions, estimates and inputs used within models, which may vary materially from actual outcomes, including under the CECL model; (14) the replacement of the London Interbank Offered Rate ("LIBOR") with other reference rates which may result in increased expenses and litigation, and adversely impact the effectiveness of hedging strategies; (15) adverse changes in the conditions and trends in the financial markets, including the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic and the related responses by governmental and nongovernmental authorities to the pandemic, which may adversely affect the fair value of securities within Peoples' investment portfolio, the interest rate sensitivity of Peoples' consolidated balance sheet, and the income generated by Peoples' trust and investment activities; (16) the volatility from quarter to quarter of mortgage banking income, whether due to interest rates, demand, the fair value of mortgage loans, or other factors; (17) Peoples' ability to receive dividends from its subsidiaries; (18) Peoples' ability to maintain required capital levels and adequate sources of funding and liquidity; (19) the impact of larger or similar-sized financial institutions encountering problems, which may adversely affect the banking industry and/or Peoples' business generation and retention, funding and liquidity; (20) Peoples' ability to secure confidential information and deliver products and services through the use of computer systems and telecommunications networks, including those of Peoples' third-party vendors and other service providers, which may prove inadequate, and could adversely affect customer confidence in Peoples and/or result in Peoples incurring a financial loss; (21) Peoples' ability to anticipate and respond to technological changes, and Peoples' reliance on, and the potential failure of, a number of third-party vendors to perform as expected, including Peoples' primary core banking system provider, which can impact Peoples' ability to respond to customer needs and meet competitive demands; (22) operational issues stemming from and/or capital spending necessitated by the potential need to adapt to industry changes in information technology systems on which Peoples and its subsidiaries are highly dependent; (23) changes in consumer spending, borrowing and saving habits, whether due to changes in retail distribution strategies, consumer preferences and behavior, changes in business and economic conditions (including as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic), legislative or regulatory initiatives (including those in response to the COVID-19 pandemic), or other factors, which may be different than anticipated; (24) the adequacy of Peoples' internal controls and risk management program in the event of changes in strategic, reputational, market, economic, operational, cybersecurity, compliance, legal, asset/liability repricing, liquidity, credit and interest rate risks associated with Peoples' business; (25) the impact on Peoples' businesses, personnel, facilities, or systems, of losses related to acts of fraud, theft, misappropriation or violence; (26) the impact on Peoples' businesses, as well as on the risks described above, of various domestic or international widespread natural or other disasters, pandemics (including COVID-19), cybersecurity attacks, system failures, civil unrest, military or terrorist activities or international conflicts; (27) the impact on Peoples' businesses and operating results of any costs associated with obtaining rights in intellectual property claimed by others and adequately protecting Peoples' intellectual property; (28) risks and uncertainties associated with Peoples' entry into new geographic markets and risks resulting from Peoples' inexperience in these new geographic markets; (29) Peoples' ability to integrate the NSL and Vantage acquisitions, and the merger of Premier into Peoples, which may be unsuccessful, or may be more difficult, time-consuming or costly than expected; (30) the risk that expected revenue synergies and cost savings from the merger of Peoples and Premier may not be fully realized or realized within the expected time frame; (31) changes in laws or regulations imposed by Peoples' regulators impacting Peoples' capital actions, including dividend payments and share repurchases; (32) the effect of a fall in stock market prices on the asset and wealth management business; (33) Peoples' continued ability to grow deposits; (34) the impact of future governmental and regulatory actions upon Peoples' participation in and execution of government programs related to the COVID-19 pandemic; (35) uncertainty regarding the impact of the current U.S. presidential administration and Congress on the regulatory landscape, capital markets, elevated government debt, potential changes in tax legislation that may increase tax rates and the response to and management of the COVID-19 pandemic, infrastructure spending and social programs; and, (36) other risk factors relating to the banking industry or Peoples as detailed from time to time in Peoples' reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), including those risk factors included in the disclosures under the heading "ITEM 1A. RISK FACTORS" of Peoples' Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021. Peoples encourages readers of this news release to understand forward-looking statements to be strategic objectives rather than absolute targets of future performance. Peoples undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this news release or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by applicable legal requirements. Copies of documents filed with the SEC are available free of charge at the SEC's website at http://www.sec.gov and/or from Peoples' website.

As required by US GAAP, Peoples is required to evaluate the impact of subsequent events through the issuance date of its March 31, 2022 consolidated financial statements as part of its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q to be filed with the SEC. Accordingly, subsequent events could occur that may cause Peoples to update its critical accounting estimates and to revise its financial information from that which is contained in this news release.

PER COMMON SHARE DATA AND SELECTED RATIOS (Unaudited)



At or For the Three Months Ended

March 31,

December 31,

March 31,

2022

2021

2021











PER COMMON SHARE (a):









Earnings per common share:









Basic $ 0.84

$ 0.99

$ 0.80 Diluted 0.84

0.98

0.79 Cash dividends declared per common share 0.36

0.36

0.35 Book value per common share (b) 28.41

29.86

29.49 Tangible book value per common share (b)(c) 16.39

19.58

20.12 Closing price of common shares at end of period (b) $ 31.31

$ 31.81

$ 33.17











SELECTED RATIOS (a):









Return on average stockholders' equity (d) 11.45%

13.16%

10.86% Return on average tangible equity (d)(e) 19.05%

21.32%

16.45% Return on average assets (d) 1.35%

1.55%

1.28% Return on average assets adjusted for non-core items (d)(f) 1.42%

1.55%

1.48% Efficiency ratio (g) 66.78%

62.70%

70.37% Efficiency ratio adjusted for non-core items (h) 64.82%

61.51%

65.19% Pre-provision net revenue to total average assets (d)(i) 1.30%

1.44%

1.23% Net interest margin (d)(j) 3.41%

3.37%

3.26% Dividend payout ratio (k) 43.16%

36.68%

44.19%

(a) Reflects the impact of the acquisition of NSL beginning April 1, 2021, of Premier beginning September 17, 2021, and of Vantage beginning March 7, 2022. (b) Data presented as of the end of the period indicated. (c) Tangible book value per common share represents a non-US GAAP financial measure since it excludes the balance sheet impact of goodwill and other intangible assets acquired through acquisitions on stockholders' equity. Additional information regarding the calculation of this ratio is included at the end of this news release under the caption of "Non-US GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited)." (d) Ratios are presented on an annualized basis. (e) Return on average tangible equity represents a non-US GAAP financial measure since it excludes the after-tax impact of amortization of other intangible assets from net income and it excludes the balance sheet impact of average goodwill and other intangible assets acquired through acquisitions on average stockholders' equity. Additional information regarding the calculation of this ratio is included at the end of this news release under the caption of "Non-US GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited)." (f) Return on average assets adjusted for non-core items represents a non-US GAAP financial measure since it excludes the after-tax impact of all gains and losses, acquisition-related expenses, pension settlement charges, severance expenses, COVID-19-related expenses, the contribution to Peoples Bank Foundation, Inc. and contract negotiation benefits. Additional information regarding the calculation of this ratio is included at the end of this news release under the caption of "Non-US GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited)." (g) The efficiency ratio is defined as total non-interest expense (less amortization of other intangible assets) as a percentage of fully tax-equivalent net interest income plus total non-interest income (excluding all gains and losses). This ratio represents a non-US GAAP financial measure since it excludes amortization of other intangible assets, and all gains and losses included in earnings, and uses fully tax-equivalent net interest income. Additional information regarding the calculation of this ratio is included at the end of this news release under the caption of "Non-US GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited)." (h) The efficiency ratio adjusted for non-core items is defined as core non-interest expense (less amortization of other intangible assets) as a percentage of fully tax-equivalent net interest income plus total non-interest income (excluding all gains and losses). This ratio represents a non-US GAAP financial measure since it excludes the impact of all gains and losses, acquisition-related expenses, pension settlement charges, severance expenses, COVID-19-related expenses, the contribution to Peoples Bank Foundation, Inc. and contract negotiation benefits included in earnings, and uses fully tax-equivalent net interest income. Additional information regarding the calculation of this ratio is included at the end of this news release under the caption of "Non-US GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited)." (i) Pre-provision net revenue is defined as net interest income plus total non-interest income (excluding all gains and losses) minus total non-interest expense. This measure represents a non-US GAAP financial measure since it excludes the recovery of credit losses and all gains and losses included in net income. This measure is a key metric used by federal bank regulatory agencies in their evaluation of capital adequacy for financial institutions. Additional information regarding the calculation of this ratio is included at the end of this news release under the caption of "Non-US GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited)." (j) Information presented on a fully tax-equivalent basis, using a 22.9% blended tax rate for current quarter while prior periods use 21% statutory federal corporate income tax rate. (k) This ratio, when applicable, is calculated based on dividends declared during the period divided by net income for the period.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended

March 31,

December 31,

March 31, (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) 2022

2021

2021 Total interest income $ 57,425

$ 57,563

$ 38,962 Total interest expense 3,115

2,826

3,384 Net interest income 54,310

54,737

35,578 Recovery of credit losses (6,807)

(6,602)

(4,749) Net interest income after recovery of credit losses 61,117

61,339

40,327 Non-interest income:









Electronic banking income 5,253

5,355

3,911 Insurance income 4,731

3,329

5,221 Trust and investment income 4,276

4,233

3,845 Deposit account service charges 3,426

3,565

1,985 Mortgage banking income 436

713

1,140 Bank owned life insurance income 431

438

446 Commercial loan swap fees 168

349

60 Net gain (loss) on investment securities 130

(158)

(336) Net (loss) gain on asset disposals and other transactions (127)

952

(27) Other non-interest income 1,326

1,039

658 Total non-interest income 20,050

19,815

16,903 Non-interest expense:









Salaries and employee benefit costs 27,729

26,336

20,759 Net occupancy and equipment expense 5,088

4,751

3,327 Professional fees 3,672

2,324

3,468 Data processing and software expense 2,916

3,148

2,454 Electronic banking expense 2,759

2,879

1,894 Amortization of other intangible assets 1,708

1,508

620 FDIC insurance premiums 1,194

380

463 Marketing expense 995

848

911 Other loan expenses 832

558

462 Franchise tax expense 764

870

855 Communication expense 625

578

282 Other non-interest expense 3,347

3,811

2,492 Total non-interest expense 51,629

47,991

37,987 Income before income taxes 29,538

33,163

19,243 Income tax expense 5,961

5,416

3,780 Net income $ 23,577

$ 27,747

$ 15,463











PER COMMON SHARE DATA:









Earnings per common share – basic $ 0.84

$ 0.99

$ 0.80 Earnings per common share – diluted $ 0.84

$ 0.98

$ 0.79 Cash dividends declared per common share $ 0.36

$ 0.36

$ 0.35 Weighted-average common shares outstanding – basic 28,006,159

27,942,794

19,282,665 Weighted-average common shares outstanding –

diluted 28,129,125

28,114,980

19,436,311 Common shares outstanding at end of period 28,453,175

29,814,401

19,629,633

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS



March 31,

December 31,

2022

2021 (Dollars in thousands) (Unaudited)



Assets





Cash and cash equivalents:





Cash and due from banks $ 114,073

$ 74,354 Interest-bearing deposits in other banks 291,606

341,373 Total cash and cash equivalents 405,679

415,727 Available-for-sale investment securities, at fair value (amortized cost of $1,381,259 at March 31, 2022 and

$1,283,146 at December 31, 2021) (a) 1,301,839

1,275,493 Held-to-maturity investment securities, at amortized cost (fair value of $347,978 at March 31, 2022 and

$369,955 at December 31, 2021) (a) 384,656

374,129 Other investment securities 41,840

33,987 Total investment securities (a) 1,728,335

1,683,609 Loans and leases, net of deferred fees and costs (b) 4,547,153

4,481,600 Allowance for credit losses (54,768)

(63,967) Net loans 4,492,385

4,417,633 Loans held for sale 1,460

3,791 Bank premises and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation 89,886

89,260 Bank owned life insurance 73,789

73,358 Goodwill 303,651

264,193 Other intangible assets 38,214

26,816 Other assets 105,862

89,134 Total assets $ 7,239,261

$ 7,063,521 Liabilities





Deposits:





Non-interest-bearing $ 1,666,668

$ 1,641,422 Interest-bearing 4,336,258

4,221,130 Total deposits 6,002,926

5,862,552 Short-term borrowings 144,275

166,482 Long-term borrowings 201,610

99,475 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 82,110

89,987 Total liabilities 6,430,921

6,218,496 Stockholders' equity





Preferred shares, no par value, 50,000 shares authorized, no shares issued at March 31, 2022 and December 31,

2021 —

— Common shares, no par value, 50,000,000 shares authorized, 29,824,684 shares issued at March 31, 2022 and

29,814,401 shares issued at December 31, 2021, including shares held in treasury 684,243

686,282 Retained earnings 220,477

207,076 Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of deferred income taxes (62,667)

(11,619) Treasury stock, at cost, 1,434,441 shares at March 31, 2022 and 1,577,359 shares at December 31, 2021 (33,713)

(36,714) Total stockholders' equity 808,340

$ 845,025 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 7,239,261

$ 7,063,521

(a) Available-for-sale investment securities and held-to-maturity investment securities are presented net of allowance for credit losses of $0 and $286, respectively, as of March 31, 2022 and $0 and $286, respectively, at December 31, 2021. (b) Also referred to throughout this document as "total loans" and "loans held for investment."

SELECTED FINANCIAL INFORMATION (Unaudited)



March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, (Dollars in thousands) 2022 2021 2021 2021 2021 Loan Portfolio









Construction $ 238,305 $ 210,232 $ 174,784 $ 100,599 $ 78,699 Commercial real estate, other 1,457,232 1,550,081 1,629,116 948,260 965,249 Commercial and industrial 887,151 891,392 858,538 805,751 964,761 Premium finance 145,813 136,136 134,755 117,088 110,590 Leases 267,068 122,508 111,446 95,643 — Residential real estate 756,429 771,718 768,134 566,597 573,700 Home equity lines of credit 162,288 163,593 161,370 118,401 117,426 Consumer, indirect 524,778 530,532 543,256 537,926 519,749 Consumer, direct 107,390 104,652 108,702 81,436 79,204 Deposit account overdrafts 699 756 927 498 298 Total loans $ 4,547,153 $ 4,481,600 $ 4,491,028 $ 3,372,199 $ 3,409,676 Total acquired loans (a)(b) $ 1,400,336 $ 1,430,810 $ 1,586,413 $ 481,927 $ 462,784 Total originated loans $ 3,146,817 $ 3,050,790 $ 2,904,615 $ 2,890,272 $ 2,946,892 Deposit Balances (a)









Non-interest-bearing deposits (c) $ 1,666,668 $ 1,641,422 $ 1,559,993 $ 1,181,045 $ 1,206,034 Interest-bearing deposits:









Interest-bearing demand accounts (c) 1,179,199 1,167,460 1,140,639 732,478 722,470 Retail certificates of deposit 612,936 643,759 691,680 417,466 433,214 Money market deposit accounts 656,266 651,169 637,635 547,412 586,099 Governmental deposit accounts 734,784 617,259 679,305 498,390 511,937 Savings accounts 1,065,678 1,036,738 1,016,755 689,086 676,345 Brokered deposits 87,395 104,745 106,013 166,746 168,130 Total interest-bearing deposits $ 4,336,258 $ 4,221,130 $ 4,272,027 $ 3,051,578 $ 3,098,195 Total deposits $ 6,002,926 $ 5,862,552 $ 5,832,020 $ 4,232,623 $ 4,304,229 Total demand deposits (c) $ 2,845,867 $ 2,808,882 $ 2,700,632 $ 1,913,523 $ 1,928,504 Asset Quality (a)









Nonperforming assets (NPAs): (d)









Loans 90+ days past due and accruing $ 5,455 $ 3,723 $ 5,363 $ 3,741 $ 1,044 Nonaccrual loans 32,003 34,765 36,034 23,079 24,744 Total nonperforming loans (NPLs) (d) 37,458 38,488 41,397 26,820 25,788 Other real estate owned (OREO) (e) 9,407 9,496 11,268 239 134 Total NPAs (d) $ 46,865 $ 47,984 $ 52,665 $ 27,059 $ 25,922 Criticized loans (f) $ 190,315 $ 194,016 $ 234,845 $ 113,802 $ 116,424 Classified loans (g) 109,530 106,547 142,628 69,166 76,095 Allowance for credit losses as a percent of NPLs (d) 146.21% 166.20% 186.93% 178.75% 174.10% NPLs as a percent of total loans (d) 0.82% 0.86% 0.92% 0.79% 0.76% NPAs as a percent of total assets (d) 0.65% 0.68% 0.75% 0.53% 0.50% NPAs as a percent of total loans and OREO (d) 1.03% 1.07% 1.17% 0.80% 0.76% Criticized loans as a percent of total loans (f) 4.19% 4.33% 5.23% 3.37% 3.41% Classified loans as a percent of total loans (g) 2.41% 2.38% 3.18% 2.05% 2.23% Allowance for credit losses as a percent of total loans 1.20% 1.43% 1.72% 1.42% 1.32% Capital Information (a)(h)(i)(k)









Common equity tier 1 risk-based capital ratio (j) 11.51% 12.52% 12.30% 11.34% 12.42% Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio 11.80% 12.81% 12.58% 11.56% 12.65% Total risk-based capital ratio (tier 1 and tier 2) 12.78% 14.06% 13.83% 12.75% 13.78% Tier 1 leverage ratio 8.29% 8.67% 11.20% 7.87% 9.00% Common equity tier 1 capital $ 547,215 $ 577,565 $ 567,172 $ 383,502 $ 418,089 Tier 1 capital 560,897 591,215 580,100 391,190 425,739 Total capital (tier 1 and tier 2) 607,493 648,948 637,802 431,424 463,872 Total risk-weighted assets $ 4,752,428 $ 4,614,258 $ 4,611,321 $ 3,382,736 $ 3,365,637 Total stockholders' equity to total assets 11.17% 11.96% 11.78% 11.55% 11.26% Tangible equity to tangible assets (l) 6.76% 8.18% 7.93% 7.51% 7.96%

(a) Reflects the impact of the acquisition of NSL beginning April 1, 2021, of Premier beginning September 17, 2021, and of Vantage beginning March 7, 2022. (b) Includes all loans and leases acquired and purchased in 2012 and thereafter. (c) The sum of non-interest-bearing deposits and interest-bearing deposits is considered total demand deposits. (d) Nonperforming loans and leases include loans 90+ days past due and accruing, renegotiated loans and nonaccrual loans. Nonperforming assets include nonperforming loans and leases, and OREO. (e) The change in OREO for the quarter ended September 30, 2021 was a result of property acquired from Premier. (f) Includes loans and leases categorized as a special mention, substandard, or doubtful. (g) Includes loans and leases categorized as substandard or doubtful. (h) Data presented as of the end of the period indicated. (i) March 31, 2022 data based on preliminary analysis and subject to revision. (j) Peoples' capital conservation buffer was 4.78% at March 31, 2022, 6.06% at December 31, 2021, 5.83% at September 30, 2021, 4.75% at June 30, 2021, and 5.78% at March 31, 2021, compared to required capital conservation buffer of 2.50%. (k) Peoples has adopted the five-year transition to phase in the impact of the adoption of CECL, effective January 1, 2020, on regulatory capital ratios. (l) This ratio represents a non-US GAAP financial measure since it excludes the balance sheet impact of intangible assets acquired through acquisitions on both total stockholders' equity and total assets. Additional information regarding the calculation of this ratio is included at the end of this news release under the caption of "Non-US GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited)."

RECOVERY OF CREDIT LOSSES INFORMATION (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended

March 31,

December 31,

March 31, (Dollars in thousands) 2022

2021

2021 Recovery of credit losses









Recovery of other credit losses $ (6,815)

$ (6,786)

$ (4,780) Provision for checking account overdraft credit losses 8

184

31 Total recovery of credit losses $ (6,807)

$ (6,602)

$ (4,749)











Net charge-offs









Gross charge-offs $ 2,333

$ 1,767

$ 1,255 Recoveries 423

491

204 Net charge-offs $ 1,910

$ 1,276

$ 1,051











Net charge-offs (recoveries) by type









Commercial real estate, other $ 229

$ 30

$ 157 Commercial and industrial 459

101

293 Premium finance 14

15

16 Leases 297

369

— Residential real estate 295

32

118 Home equity lines of credit (13)

1

8 Consumer, indirect 299

524

400 Consumer, direct 125

(2)

10 Deposit account overdrafts 205

206

49 Total net charge-offs $ 1,910

$ 1,276

$ 1,051











Net charge-offs as a percent of average total loans (annualized) 0.17%

0.11%

0.13%

SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION (Unaudited)



March 31,

December 31,

September 30,

June 30,

March 31, (Dollars in thousands) 2022

2021

2021

2021

2021



















Trust assets under administration and

management $ 1,927,828

$ 2,009,871

$ 1,937,123

$ 1,963,884

$ 1,916,892 Brokerage assets under administration and

management 1,152,530

1,183,927

1,133,668

1,119,247

1,071,126 Mortgage loans serviced for others $ 420,024

$ 430,597

$ 441,085

$ 454,399

$ 469,788 Employees (full-time equivalent) (a) 1,245

1,188

1,181

925

887

(a) The change in full-time equivalent employees was due to the acquisitions of Premier and Vantage, as of September 30, 2021, and as of March 31, 2022, respectively.

CONSOLIDATED AVERAGE BALANCE SHEETS AND NET INTEREST INCOME (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended

March 31, 2022

December 31, 2021

March 31, 2021 (Dollars in thousands) Average

Balance Income/ Expense Yield/

Cost

Average

Balance Income/ Expense Yield/

Cost

Average

Balance Income/ Expense Yield/

Cost Assets





















Short-term investments $ 332,098 $ 160 0.20%

$ 350,692 $ 138 0.16%

$ 146,957 $ 40 0.11% Investment securities (a)(b) 1,670,379 7,412 1.78%

1,669,457 6,877 1.65%

940,467 3,393 1.44% Loans (b)(c):





















Construction 225,676 2,155 3.82%

200,009 1,961 3.84%

114,204 994 3.48% Commercial real estate, other 1,362,434 14,782 4.34%

1,450,566 15,371 4.15%

879,335 8,602 3.91% Commercial and industrial 888,598 8,023 3.61%

865,519 8,548 3.86%

941,625 10,592 4.50% Premium finance 132,758 1,164 3.51%

134,023 1,735 5.07%

107,390 1,297 4.83% Leases 162,277 6,102 15.04%

112,694 4,547 15.79%

— — —% Residential real estate (d) 913,730 9,766 4.28%

925,316 9,937 4.30%

614,692 6,672 4.34% Home equity lines of credit 163,339 1,612 4.00%

164,851 1,772 4.26%

121,864 1,187 3.95% Consumer, indirect 523,770 5,045 3.91%

539,176 5,455 4.01%

509,845 5,203 4.14% Consumer, direct 106,298 1,595 6.09%

107,780 1,605 5.91%

79,022 1,239 6.36% Total loans 4,478,880 50,244 4.50%

4,499,934 50,931 4.46%

3,367,977 35,786 4.26% Allowance for credit losses (61,947)





(75,488)





(49,854)



Net loans 4,416,933





4,424,446





3,318,123



Total earning assets 6,419,410 57,816 3.61%

6,444,595 57,946 3.55%

4,405,547 39,219 3.57%























Goodwill and other intangible assets 304,124





298,276





184,253



Other assets 344,282





356,004





322,276



Total assets $ 7,067,816





$ 7,098,875





$ 4,912,076



























Liabilities and Equity





















Interest-bearing deposits:





















Savings accounts $ 1,050,813 $ 34 0.01%

$ 1,021,821 $ 34 0.01%

$ 646,750 $ 35 0.02% Governmental deposit accounts 670,419 447 0.27%

648,013 433 0.27%

429,503 594 0.56% Interest-bearing demand accounts 1,171,266 92 0.03%

1,159,995 98 0.03%

700,160 65 0.04% Money market deposit accounts 650,272 97 0.06%

637,681 96 0.06%

564,836 132 0.09% Retail certificates of deposit (e) 626,978 871 0.56%

665,513 898 5.40%

439,819 1,123 1.04% Brokered deposits (e) 91,531 512 2.27%

105,364 571 2.15%

175,326 868 2.01% Total interest-bearing deposits 4,261,279 2,053 0.20%

4,238,387 2,130 0.20%

2,956,394 2,817 0.39% Short-term borrowings (e) 154,346 338 0.89%

181,348 257 0.56%

71,089 100 0.57% Long-term borrowings 129,098 724 2.26%

99,622 439 1.74%

110,384 467 1.71% Total borrowed funds 283,444 1,062 1.51%

280,970 696 0.98%

181,473 567 1.26% Total interest-bearing liabilities 4,544,723 3,115 0.28%

4,519,357 2,826 0.25%

3,137,867 3,384 0.44%























Non-interest-bearing deposits 1,606,665





1,642,577





1,110,993



Accrued expenses and other liabilities 81,676





100,144





85,628



Total liabilities 6,233,064





6,262,078





4,334,488



Stockholders' equity 834,752





836,797





577,588



Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 7,067,816





$ 7,098,875





$ 4,912,076



























Net interest income/spread (b)

$ 54,701 3.33%



$ 55,120 3.30%



$ 35,835 3.13% Net interest margin (b)



3.41%





3.37%





3.26%

(a) Average balances are based on carrying value. (b) Interest income and yields are presented on a fully tax-equivalent basis, using a 22.9% and 22.3% blended corporate income tax rate for 2022 and 2021 respectfully. (c) Average balances include nonaccrual and impaired loans. Interest income includes interest earned and received on nonaccrual loans prior to the loans being placed on nonaccrual status. Loan fees included in interest income were immaterial for all periods presented. (d) Loans held for sale are included in the average loan balance listed. Related interest income on loans originated for sale prior to the loan being sold is included in loan interest income. (e) Interest related to interest rate swap transactions is included, as appropriate to the transaction, in interest expense on short-term FHLB advances and interest expense on brokered deposits for all periods presented.

NON-US GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (Unaudited)

The following non-US GAAP financial measures used by Peoples provide information useful to investors in understanding Peoples' operating performance and trends, and facilitate comparisons with the performance of Peoples' peers. Peoples also uses the non-US GAAP financial measures for calculating incentive compensation. The following tables summarize the non-US GAAP financial measures derived from amounts reported in Peoples' consolidated financial statements:



Three Months Ended

March 31,

December 31,

March 31, (Dollars in thousands) 2022

2021

2021











Core non-interest expense:









Total non-interest expense $ 51,629

$ 47,991

$ 37,987 Less: acquisition-related expenses 1,373

903

1,911 Less: pension settlement charges —

—

— Less: severance expenses —

16

49 Less: COVID-19-related expenses 94

565

292 Less: Peoples Bank Foundation, Inc. contribution —

—

500 Less: contract negotiation benefits —

(603)

— Core non-interest expense $ 50,162

$ 47,110

$ 35,235



Three Months Ended

March 31,

December 31,

March 31, (Dollars in thousands) 2022

2021

2021











Efficiency ratio:









Total non-interest expense 51,629

$ 47,991

37,987 Less: amortization of other intangible assets 1,708

1,508

620 Adjusted non-interest expense $ 49,921

$ 46,483

$ 37,367











Total non-interest income $ 20,050

$ 19,815

$ 16,903 Less: net gain on investment securities 130

—

— Add: net loss on investment securities —

(158)

(336) Less: net gain on asset disposals and other transactions —

952

— Add: net loss on asset disposals and other transactions (127)

—

(27) Total non-interest income, excluding net gains and losses $ 20,047

$ 19,021

$ 17,266











Net interest income $ 54,310

$ 54,737

$ 35,578 Add: fully tax-equivalent adjustment (a) 391

383

257 Net interest income on a fully tax-equivalent basis $ 54,701

$ 55,120

$ 35,835











Adjusted revenue $ 74,748

$ 74,141

$ 53,101











Efficiency ratio 66.79%

62.70%

70.37%











Efficiency ratio adjusted for non-core items:







Core non-interest expense $ 50,162

$ 47,110

$ 35,235 Less: amortization of other intangible assets 1,708

1,508

620 Adjusted core non-interest expense $ 48,454

$ 45,602

$ 34,615











Adjusted revenue $ 74,748

$ 74,141

$ 53,101











Efficiency ratio adjusted for non-core items 64.82%

61.51%

65.19%

(a) Tax effect is calculated using a 21% statutory federal corporate income tax rate.

NON-US GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (Unaudited) -- (Continued)

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data) March 31, December 31, September 30, June 20, March 31, 2022 2021 2021 2021 2021











Tangible equity:









Total stockholders' equity $ 808,340 $ 845,025 $ 831,882 $ 585,505 $ 578,893 Less: goodwill and other intangible assets 341,865 291,009 295,415 221,576 184,007 Tangible equity $ 466,475 $ 554,016 $ 536,467 $ 363,929 $ 394,886











Tangible assets:









Total assets $ 7,239,261 $ 7,063,521 $ 7,059,752 $ 5,067,634 $ 5,143,052 Less: goodwill and other intangible assets 341,865 291,009 295,415 221,576 184,007 Tangible assets $ 6,897,396 $ 6,772,512 $ 6,764,337 $ 4,846,058 $ 4,959,045











Tangible book value per common share:









Tangible equity $ 466,475 $ 554,016 $ 536,467 $ 363,929 $ 394,886 Common shares outstanding 28,453,175 28,297,771 28,265,791 19,660,877 19,629,633











Tangible book value per common share $ 16.39 $ 19.58 $ 18.98 $ 18.51 $ 20.12











Tangible equity to tangible assets ratio:



Tangible equity $ 466,475 $ 554,016 $ 536,467 $ 363,929 $ 394,886 Tangible assets $ 6,897,396 $ 6,772,512 $ 6,764,337 $ 4,846,058 $ 4,959,045











Tangible equity to tangible assets 6.76% 8.18% 7.93% 7.51% 7.96%



Three Months Ended

March 31,

December 31,

March 31, (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) 2022

2021

2021











Pre-provision net revenue:









Income before income taxes $ 29,538

$ 33,163

$ 19,243 Add: loss on OREO 1

—

— Add: loss on investment securities —

158

336 Add: loss on other assets 22

31

27 Add: net loss on other transactions 104

—

— Less: recovery of credit losses 6,807

6,602

4,749 Less: gain on OREO —

80

— Less: gain on investment securities 130

—

— Less: gain on other transactions —

903

— Less: gain on other assets —

—

— Pre-provision net revenue $ 22,728

$ 25,767

$ 14,857 Total average assets $ 7,067,816

$ 7,098,875

$ 4,912,076











Pre-provision net revenue to total average assets

(annualized) 1.30%

1.44%

1.23%











Weighted-average common shares outstanding – diluted 28,129,125

28,114,980

19,436,311 Pre-provision net revenue per common share – diluted $0.81

$0.91

$0.76

NON-US GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (Unaudited) -- (Continued)



Three Months Ended

March 31,

December 31,

March 31, (Dollars in thousands) 2022

2021

2021











Annualized net income adjusted for non-core items: Net income $ 23,577

$ 27,747

$ 15,463 Add: net loss on investment securities —

158

336 Less: tax effect of loss on investment securities (a) —

33

71 Less: net gain on investment securities 130

—

— Add: tax effect of net gain on investment securities (a) 27

—

— Add: net loss on asset disposals and other transactions 127

—

27 Less: tax effect of net loss on asset disposals and other

transactions (a) 27

—

6 Less: net gain on asset disposals and other transactions (a) —

953

— Add: tax effect of net gain on asset disposals and other

transactions (a) —

200

— Add: acquisition-related expenses 1,373

903

1,911 Less: tax effect of acquisition-related expenses (a) 288

190

401 Add: severance expenses —

16

49 Less: tax effect of severance expenses (a) —

3

10 Add: COVID-19-related expenses 94

565

292 Less: tax effect of COVID-19-related expenses (a) 20

119

61 Add: Peoples Bank Foundation, Inc. contribution —

—

500 Less: tax effect of Peoples Bank Foundation, Inc. contribution —

—

105 Less: contract negotiation benefits —

603

— Add: tax effect of contract negotiation benefits —

127

$ — Net income adjusted for non-core items (after tax) $ 24,733

$ 27,815

$ 17,924











Days in the period 90

92

90 Days in the year 365

365

365 Annualized net income $ 95,618

$ 110,083

$ 62,711 Annualized net income adjusted for non-core items (after tax) $ 100,306

$ 110,353

$ 72,692 Return on average assets:









Annualized net income $ 95,618

$ 110,083

$ 62,711 Total average assets $ 7,067,816

$ 7,098,875

$ 4,912,076 Return on average assets 1.35%

1.55%

1.28% Return on average assets adjusted for non-core items: Annualized net income adjusted for non-core items (after tax) $ 100,306

$ 110,353

$ 72,692 Total average assets $ 7,067,816

$ 7,098,875

$ 4,912,076 Return on average assets adjusted for non-core items 1.42%

1.55%

1.48%

(a) Tax effect is calculated using a 21% statutory federal corporate income tax rate.

NON-US GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (Unaudited) -- (Continued)



Three Months Ended

March 31,

December 31,

March 31, (Dollars in thousands) 2022

2021

2021











Annualized net income excluding amortization of other intangible assets: Net income $ 23,577

$ 27,747

$ 15,463 Add: amortization of other intangible assets 1,708

1,508

620 Less: tax effect of amortization of other intangible assets (a) 359

317

130 Net income excluding amortization of other intangible assets (after tax) $ 24,926

$ 28,938

$ 15,953











Days in the period 90

92

90 Days in the year 365

365

365 Annualized net income $ 95,618

$ 110,083

$ 62,711 Annualized net income excluding amortization of other intangible assets

(after tax) $ 101,089

$ 114,808

$ 64,698











Average tangible equity: Total average stockholders' equity $ 834,752

$ 836,797

$ 577,588 Less: average goodwill and other intangible assets 304,124

298,276

184,253 Average tangible equity $ 530,628

$ 538,521

$ 393,335











Return on average stockholders' equity ratio: Annualized net income $ 95,618

$ 110,083

$ 62,711 Average stockholders' equity $ 834,752

$ 836,797

$ 577,588











Return on average stockholders' equity 11.45%

13.16%

10.86%

Return on average tangible equity ratio: Annualized net income excluding amortization of other

intangible assets (after tax) $ 101,089

$ 114,808

$ 64,698 Average tangible equity $ 530,628

$ 538,521

$ 393,335











Return on average tangible equity 19.05%

21.32%

16.45%

(a) Tax effect is calculated using a 21% statutory federal corporate income tax rate.

