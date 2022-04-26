UPSTREAM REHABILITATION ACQUIRES RAPID REHABILITATION PRACTICE IN NORTHERN VIRGINIA

Outpatient clinics in Gainesville, Front Royal and Winchester

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., April 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Upstream Rehabilitation, the nation's largest dedicated outpatient physical therapy provider, has acquired Rapid Rehabilitation, a three-clinic practice in Northern Virginia.

Founded in 1988 by Sherisue Barber, Rapid Rehabilitation has clinics in Gainesville, Front Royal and Winchester. The practice specializes in women's health and lymphedema and offers expertise in spinal and other musculoskeletal disorders.

"We are excited to welcome Sherisue and her team to the Upstream family," said Phil Christian, Upstream's senior vice president of business development. "Sherisue has built a very successful practice, and we look forward to working with her to continue delivering excellent patient care while expanding access points to reach more Northern Virginians and their families."

Barber has more than 25 years of clinical experience in orthopedics, geriatrics, women's health and chronic pain and will continue to lead the clinics. She earned master's and doctoral degrees in physical therapy from Shenandoah University.

"Upstream Rehabilitation reflects the commitment to service, quality of care and teamwork that are at the heart of Rapid Rehabilitation's core values," Barber said. "Upstream also provides professional growth opportunities for clinicians, expert support and vast experience with business expansion that will benefit our team members and patients alike."

Rapid Rehabilitation (rapidrehabilitation.com) operates at 14370 Lee Highway, Suite 104, Gainesville; 101 W. 14th St., Front Royal; and 1808 W. Plaza Drive, Winchester.

Birmingham, Ala.-based Upstream (urpt.com) also serves Virginia through its BenchMark Physical Therapy, Drayer Physical Therapy Institute and Bethesda Physical Therapy brands, which have a combined 14 clinics in the commonwealth.

Overall, Upstream comprises more than 1,100 owned or managed clinics in 28 states.

