Aleut Awarded Athletic Facilities Improvement Contract for Indigenous High School

FORT WINGATE, N.M., April 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Aleut Federal, LLC subsidiary, ARS Aleut Construction, LLC (Aleut) was recently awarded a task order by the Bureau of Indian Affairs (BIA) to build/upgrade sports facilities at Wingate High School (Wingate) in Fort Wingate, New Mexico. Aleut's work will help provide equitable conditions for female athletes and improve the recreational facilities for Native American students in grades 9 through 12.

The task order, awarded under Aleut's existing BIA National Multiple Award Construction Contract, will include an upgrade of the existing football field and construction of new softball and baseball facilities.

Aleut will replace the existing football field with synthetic turf, replace bleachers to provide for 1000 spectators, and resurface the running track. The synthetic turf will result in significant cost savings in water and provide a safe surface area for practice and athletic competition. In addition, Aleut will provide Environmental Assessments and Cultural Resource Compliance during the 150-day period of performance.

Since 1991, athletes participating in Wingate's softball and baseball programs have done so without a field. The new construction will provide equity for female athletes who, in the absence of proper facilities, have been forced to practice and play in the school parking lot or gymnasium. Aleut's efforts will allow the currently underserved female athletic program to practice, compete, and add new sports using first-rate new facilities.

"As an Alaska Native-owned Corporation, we feel a unique connection to this project's mission," said Thomas Alexander, General Manager of ARS Aleut Construction, LLC. "We are committed to investing in future generations and improving the lives of Indigenous communities nationwide."

ABOUT ALEUT

Formed in 2013, ARS Aleut Construction, LLC is a Small Business Administration (SBA) certified 8(a) program participant and Small Disadvantaged Business offering expertise in delivering cost-effective construction solutions with a focus on quality, safety, and collaboration.

ARS Aleut Construction, LLC is a wholly owned subsidiary of Aleut Federal, LLC, a holding company for federal subsidiaries of The Aleut Corporation (TAC). TAC was one of 13 original Alaska Native Corporations established under the Alaska Native Claims Settlement Act (ANCSA), passed by the U.S. Congress in 1971.

