Blue-Emu® Ultra Pain Relief Receives Official Certification with U.S. Hemp Authority®

BRISTOL, Tenn., April 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NFI Consumer Products (NFI), the makers of Blue-Emu®, are proud to announce that Blue-Emu® Ultra Pain Relief Cream with hemp seed oil received official certification from U.S. Hemp Authority®. The innovative and proprietary formulation combines Trolamine salicylate with pure hemp seed oil – an exciting way to meet the high expectations of both new and loyal consumers.

Certification with U.S. Hemp Authority® involves a rigorous audit of manufacturing practices and product quality concerning hemp ingredients. NFI completed this third party audit successfully, showing their selected hemp seed oil and manufacturing protocols meet the high standards of the U.S. Hemp Authority® and reflect the best manufacturing practices that Blue-Emu® is so well known for.

"Satisfying our consumers is the most important aspect of our business. This certification demonstrates our products continue to meet their high standards of quality. " – CEO, Susan Gregory

The U.S. Hemp Authority® logo will appear on the Blue-Emu® Ultra Pain Relief Cream packaging in the very near future. The logo will show prominently on both the external and internal product packages, adding yet another incentive for consumers to choose Blue-Emu® for their pain relief needs both at the retail shelf and at home.

"We deeply value Blue-Emu® consumers' product experience and loyal support. With this U.S. Hemp Authority® certification, we proudly reinforce confidence in our products and innovations as pain relief consumers can trust." – SVP of Sales, Jim Richmond

About NFI Consumer Products, Blue-Emu®

NFI Consumer Products (NFI) is an innovative consumer products company that manufactures, markets, and distributes the Blue-Emu® line of products for muscles and joints. Blue-Emu® products are made with real emu oil. In January of 2014, Gregory Pharmaceutical Holdings, Inc. purchased NFI and quickly capitalized on the Blue-Emu® following amongst consumers, expanding advertising efforts and accelerating the growth of the Blue-Emu® brand and product line. In June 2014, Original Blue-Emu® Super Strength cream was recognized as the #1 selling over-the-counter muscle and joint cream in the United States. Under the leadership of CEO, Susan Gregory and guidance from EVP of Sales and Marketing, Benjamin Blessing, NFI has expanded the Blue-Emu® product line to include Blue-Emu® Continuous Pain Relief Spray, Blue-Emu® Maximum Pain Relief Cream, Blue-Emu® Ultra Pain Relief Cream, Blue-Emu® Pain Relief Micro-Foam™, Blue-Emu® Lidocaine Pain Relief Cream, Blue-Emu® Recovery Bath Pods, and Blue-Emu® Foot Therapy. Today, NFI distributes Blue-Emu® products, in over 50,000 locations throughout the US, primarily across the Mass, Food, Chain Drugstore and Independent Drug Store channels, as well as via wholesalers and numerous e-commerce platforms.

About U.S. Hemp Authority®

The U.S. Hemp Authority® Certification Program is the hemp industry's initiative to provide high standards, best practices, and self-regulation, giving consumers and retailers confidence in hemp and CBD products. Started in 2016 from the Kentucky Hemp Industry Coalition as the U.S. Hemp Roundtable, the organization has continued to update their Guidance Plan to ensure the highest quality hemp processing and products in the United States. They have partnered with FoodChain ID® to be the exclusive certifying body for its Certification Program. For more information, visit https://ushempauthority.org/.

