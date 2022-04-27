Caregility Launching New Subscription-Based Enterprise Telehealth Solution and Low-Acuity Virtual Care Endpoint at ATA2022

Inpatient Virtual Engagement offers providers transformative telehealth program and device fleet management to support hybrid care delivery at every patient bedside.

EATONTOWN, N.J., April 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Caregility, an enterprise telehealth market leader dedicated to connecting care for patients and clinicians everywhere, will launch new offerings to enable system-wide telehealth across all inpatient acuity settings at the 2022 American Telemedicine Association conference in Boston, May 1-3. Caregility's Inpatient Virtual Engagement (IVE) solution bundles:

Purpose-Built Devices – Secure, medical-grade telehealth Access Point-of-Care Systems (APS) for all patient acuities APS Fleet Management – Cloud-based fleet management to proactively monitor and remotely support multiple telehealth systems quickly and easily Telehealth Administration Portal – Centralized management, support, and analytics on all telehealth program operations Solution-as-a-Service – Subscription-based pricing to reduce capital investment with flexible, all-inclusive, pay-as-you-go models

"Inpatient Virtual Engagement offers health systems the industry's first cost-effective option for bedside hybrid care delivery at scale – every room, every bed, every patient," explains Caregility President and COO Mike Brandofino. "The key is our Caregility Cloud™ platform and full range of hospital-grade endpoints for all patient acuity levels. Cloud-based fleet management allows us to remotely monitor systems and proactively notify customers on issues to avoid care disruptions."

IVE extends virtual bedside access across the continuum of care to enhance in-person encounters and elevate the patient and clinician experience. This hybrid care approach enhances clinical collaboration at the bedside, improves patient coverage and safety, and accelerates the speed of clinical intervention.

Enterprise-wide telehealth solutions like IVE create the foundation required to support telenursing models, including but not limited to virtual rounding, virtual observation, and virtual specialty coverage. This maximizes the remote reach of experienced staff, reducing the burden on care teams amid staffing challenges. Patients benefit from improved engagement with their care team, interpreters, and loved ones during their inpatient stay, promoting patient wellbeing and outcomes.

"The use of a single bedside system for multiple virtual care programs maximizes resources, drives efficiency, and keeps things simple for remote clinicians," said Caregility Chief Strategy Officer Pete McLain. "As health systems prepare for the Hospital Room of the Future, innovations like IVE offer a flexible platform to build on."

Caregility is also formally launching the APS100 system as a cost-effective solution ideally suited for lower-acuity environments. Originally previewed at HIMSS22, the APS100 joins a fleet of other Caregility APS wall and cart systems that can be matched to the clinical requirements for virtual care delivery at any bedside throughout a health system.

The APS100 will be available for order at ATA2022. The cost-effective, lower-acuity device is currently being piloted at several prominent health systems with initial commercial shipments expected later this summer.

About Caregility

Caregility Corporation is dedicated to connecting patients and clinicians everywhere with its Caregility Cloud™ virtual care platform. Designated as the Best in KLAS Virtual Care Platform (non-EMR) in 2021 and 2022, Caregility Cloud™ powers a purpose-built ecosystem of enterprise telehealth solutions across the care continuum. Caregility provides secure, reliable, and HIPAA compliant audio and video communication designed for any device and clinical workflow, in both acute and ambulatory settings. Caregility supports more than 1,300 hospitals across dozens of health systems with millions of virtual care sessions hosted annually. From critical and acute, to urgent and emergent, to post-acute and ambulatory, as well as hospital-to-home, Caregility is connecting care everywhere. Follow Caregility on LinkedIn and Twitter at @caregility.

