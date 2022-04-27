Construction Industry Round Table Announces Board Elections & New Chairman

WASHINGTON, April 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Construction Industry Round Table (CIRT), a national business trade association comprised exclusively of approximately 125 chief executives from the leading design and construction companies doing business in the United States and globally, has elected Peter Emmons, President, CEO, and Founder of Structural Group, Inc., 2022-2023 Chair of the organization. He succeeds Greg Cosko, President & CEO of Hathaway Dinwiddie. Emmons was elected during CIRT's Annual Spring Conference in Washington, D.C., which also welcomed new directors.

"I am grateful to our CIRT Membership for the opportunity to serve as Chairman in the year ahead. Our organization fosters collaboration, bringing design and construction leaders from across the country together to focus on the growth of our industry."

In welcoming the new Chairman, CIRT President Mark A. Casso, Esq., NAC noted, "Peter brings a dedication and perspective to the critical issues facing our community especially as they relate to safety concerns that have led to essential cultural changes in our design and construction firms."

BOARD ELECTIONS



The following members were also elected as Officers during the Round Table's membership meeting:

Henry Massman , President & CEO, Massman Construction, Overland Park, KS as Vice Chairman;

Deryl McKissack , President & CEO, McKissack & McKissack, Washington, DC as Treasurer; and

Greg Cosko , President & CEO, Hathaway Dinwiddie, San Francisco , will continue to serve on the Executive Committee as Immediate Past Chairman.

In addition to the executive committee elections, CIRT also welcomed the following four industry leaders as new directors who will serve on the board through 2025:

Gayle Packer , President & CEO, Terracon, Olathe, KS

Victor Sanvido , Senior Vice President, Southland Industries, Irvine, CA

Robert Scaer , Chairman & CEO, Gannett Fleming , Harrisburg, PA

David Zachry , President & CEO, Zachry Construction Corp., San Antonio, TX

"CIRT is fortunate to have a dedicated board of such highly regarded industry professionals. We offer congratulations to our new officers and directors; and thank all of our current and outgoing directors for their service to CIRT and its members as well as the design / construction industry," said Casso.

About Peter Emmons

Peter Emmons is the president, CEO, and founder of Structural Group, Inc. – the parent company of STRUCTURAL TECHNOLOGIES, STRUCTURAL, and PULLMAN. He is a graduate of the University of Maryland, and has over forty-seven years of experience repairing, restoring, and protecting infrastructure. Peter is a frequent speaker at the World of Concrete, past president of the International Concrete Repair Institute (ICRI), past chairman of ICRI TAC, and numerous ICRI and American Concrete Institute (ACI) committees. He is author of Concrete Repair and Maintenance, Illustrated, a leading industry publication, as well as other industry papers and presentations. Peter received the 2014 Jean-Claude Roumain Innovation in Concrete Award and was also a recipient of ACI's Wason, Anderson, Corbetta and Whitney awards for industry contributions. In 2005 he was named by Hanley Wood as the Concrete Industry's Most Influential Person.

About Structural Group

Structural Group, Inc. is the parent company of STRUCTURAL, PULLMAN and STRUCTURAL TECHNOLOGIES. With member companies dating back to 1902, Structural Group, Inc. is firmly committed to its ongoing mission of making new and existing structures stronger and last longer. As a recognized leader in the specialty construction industry, Structural Group, Inc. delivers turnkey solutions that integrate technology, engineering, and construction. We provide specialty contracting services through our construction companies, STRUCTURAL and PULLMAN, and state-of-the-art proprietary products and engineering support services through STRUCTURAL TECHNOLOGIES. Our member companies meet the needs of owners and managers of infrastructure, as well as designers and general contractors, by providing innovative and value-added solutions to infrastructure challenges in the commercial/ public, water & wastewater, industrial, power and transportation markets.

About the Construction Industry Round Table

The Construction Industry Round Table (CIRT) is an association of chief executive officers of America's leading design and construction companies working to be a leading force for positive change in the industry. CIRT is the only organization that serves as the single voice representing both the design and construction community. The CEO members who make up CIRT lead companies that are responsible for over billions of dollars in private and public sector design and construction work; and their companies directly employ nearly one million people across the country.

Mark Casso , 202-466-6777; or visit our website at For more information about CIRT contact,, 202-466-6777; or visit our website at www.cirt.org

