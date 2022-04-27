Fortify Announces Several High-Value Materials for Electronics Market and New Funding

The new materials will advance additive manufacturing applications in 5G and advanced electronic devices

BOSTON, April 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Fortify, provider of advanced composite-photopolymer printers, announced today the commercial availability of a suite of materials for electronics applications. Fortify previously developed the strongest, stiffest, high temperature photopolymer for tooling applications and is now leveraging the same Digital Composite Manufacturing (DCMTM) platform to deliver game changing, best-in-class materials for electronics and RF applications.

The electronics materials suite includes several new resins to address applications including: low-loss dielectrics, high-temperature electrostatic-discharge safe, thermally conductive, and electrically resistive polymers as well as technical ceramics.

"Fortify's technology enables new design and manufacturing capabilities for advanced electronics. The platform enables performance advantages in a variety of applications where size, weight, and power play a key role," said Steve Costello, Fortify's CCO. "These factors are critical for wireless infrastructure (repeaters, antenna, and radar) and will be a catalyst for growth of several markets including telecommunications (5G), industrial IOT, and automotive/aerospace."

Today, the company is also announcing a strategic investment agreement with In-Q-Tel, Inc. (IQT), the not-for-profit strategic investor that identifies and accelerates the development and delivery of cutting-edge technologies to support the mission of the U.S. intelligence and defense agencies and its allies. The partnership between In-Q-Tel and Fortify will apply innovative materials and additive manufacturing technology to the field of RF devices and wireless infrastructure.

"Fortify's technology offers much-needed precision and control over the distribution and orientation of filler materials in additively manufactured composite parts, a capability which is difficult to achieve with existing technologies," offered Victoria Chernow, Ph.D., Technology Architect, In-Q-Tel, Inc. "The manufacture of complex, tailor-made components are essential for our partners–the U.S. intelligence and defense communities. This is where 3D printing offers enormous potential and value. Fortify's materials and 3D printing capabilities hold great value in delivering flexible, real-time tools to meet their mission needs."

The deployment of 5G is driving the adoption of new infrastructure for wireless communication and sensing systems. This is leading to significant demand across electronics manufacturing industries to redesign components in aerospace/space, military/defense, commercial telecommunications, and other applications. This comes with a host of design and fabrication challenges and presents an opportunity to apply innovative manufacturing.

"Fortify is thrilled to join the In-Q-Tel portfolio. This investment validates the advanced manufacturing capabilities of the Fortify platform, and is well timed with existing needs across in electronics manufacturing today," said Josh Martin, CEO and co-founder of Fortify. "We're looking forward to working with IQT's Partners to bring additive manufacturing of advanced RF and electronics technologies to market."

