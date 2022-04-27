MoistureShield's Breathtaking Campaign "Outside Ordinary" Highlights Durability in Extreme Conditions

ATLANTA, April 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MoistureShield®, a division of Oldcastle APG, a CRH company, today announced the launch of Outside Ordinary, its new marketing campaign that encourages others to adopt a new perspective on everyday life! Outside Ordinary depicts a series of adventurers and their respective decking solutions in extreme conditions, emphasizing the brand's superior durability and innovative benefits – engineered to deliver 360° protection, 365 days a year.

MoistureShield® announces the launch of Outside Ordinary, its new marketing campaign that encourages others to adopt a new perspective on everyday life! Outside Ordinary depicts a series of adventurers and their respective decking solutions in extreme conditions, emphasizing the brand’s superior durability and innovative benefits – engineered to deliver 360° protection, 365 days a year. (PRNewswire)

"Our bold new campaign resonates with customers, showing how getting outdoors can be an adventure, even on their deck," said Molly Werner, Senior Brand Manager, MoistureShield. "We want to assure our customers that MoistureShield protects their investment every day of the year and in every type of climate and weather situation."

Ordinary composite decking can have limited protection, leaving it susceptible to damage from the elements and daily living. MoistureShield's Solid Core manufacturing process fully encapsulates each wood fiber so it can be used on the ground, in the ground and under water. These benefits are emphasized through the breathtaking visuals of adventures illustrated in Outside Ordinary, which show individuals climbing mountains, surfing, kayaking, and hiking icy terrains – all in extreme environments that speak to MoistureShield advantages for any deck.

MoistureShield collections include Vision®, Meridian™, Elevate™ and Vantage™, available in on-trend colors and textures with a price point for virtually any homeowner. MoistureShield also offers special innovations like protective cap and natural surface technologies.

To withstand extreme climates and summer's heat and sun, MoistureShield's proprietary CoolDeck® technology is an option in the Meridian™ and Vision® lines of capped composite decking. It reduces heat absorption by up to 35% over other composites in similar colors for a more comfortable deck experience.

Additionally, MoistureShield's new Outdoor Project Hub tool located on the website, makes it easier to plan and bring visions for any deck space to life.

Learn more at www.MoistureShield.com

About Oldcastle APG

Oldcastle APG, North America's largest manufacturer of Outdoor Living Products, is part of CRH's Building Products division. CRH is a leading global diversified building materials group with operating locations in 29 countries worldwide. MoistureShield manufactures composite deck boards serving a range of retail and distribution customers across North America and several international markets.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE MoistureShield