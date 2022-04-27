RIVERMONT TO HOLD STUDENT ART EXPO AND OPEN HOUSE AT NEW CAMPUS IN HAMPTON VIRGINIA, SERVING STUDENTS WITH COMPLEX CHALLENGES, INCLUDING AUTISM SPECTRUM DISORDER

HAMPTON, Va., April 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Rivermont, A New Story School (Rivermont), is proud to announce an open house and art expo to celebrate its Hampton, Virginia campus relocation and opening. Community members are invited to tour the new location, meet staff, and view the art expo with student artwork developed both as a group and individually, including drawings, paintings, poetry, and more.

Rivermont provides special education services throughout Virginia. The new campus – one of 13 schools across the Commonwealth - boasts an impressive 20,000 square feet building housing 11 classrooms, a playground, and gymnasium. Programming includes traditional academic coursework along with career and technical education programming, transition programming, and individual and group counseling, providing a school experience with more support.

"As a lifelong resident of the city of Hampton and an employee of Rivermont for two decades, I have had the opportunity to live in the same community with the students and families we serve. I have always believed good neighbors make a difference in quality of life, and here at Rivermont Hampton, our motto is, we are developing good neighbors," said Dr. Paula Spady, Principal of Hampton's Rivermont campus. "It's been a privilege to see the impact we have on our community and this campus allows us to better serve families that need us most."

"Rivermont's Hampton campus provides students with an environment that promotes growth, joy, and learning," said Beth Ackerman, Senior Vice President of Rivermont. "We are thankful to New Story for investing resources in the Hampton community so that we can continue the important work of helping our students succeed."

WHAT: Rivermont Hampton School Open House and Art Expo

Tour the new location and meet Rivermont staff. This event is open to current and prospective students and their families, district representatives, and community members! Masks are recommended for all attendees.

WHERE: 421 Butler Farm Road Hampton, VA 23666

WHEN: Wednesday, May 4 from 2 – 5 p.m. ET

More information about the open house can be found here.

About New Story

Rivermont, A New Story School, is part of the New Story family of schools and clinics, a leading provider of special and alternative education and mental health services for children and young adults with serious and complex challenges. The New Story family of schools and clinics serves families across Massachusetts, New Jersey, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Virginia. For more information, visit www.newstory.com.

