Edge Delta Raises $63 Million Series B Funding to Extend the Power of Untapped Enterprise Data with Real-Time Observability

SEATTLE, May 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Edge Delta , a leading observability platform that analyzes and extracts data insights using distributed stream processing and federated machine learning, today announced a $63 million Series B round led by Quiet Capital , with additional new investors BAM Elevate , Earlybird Digital East , Geodesic Capital, Kin Ventures , ServiceNow , Cisco Investments and all insiders Menlo Ventures , MaC Venture Capital , and Amity Ventures also participating.

"It's clear that traditional approaches for collecting and analyzing data fall short against the tsunami of data impacting organizations today," says Ozan Unlu, CEO and Founder, Edge Delta. "As the first and only player in Edge Observability, we enable our customers to harness the tremendous power of enterprise data while generating significant gains in cloud spend and mean time to resolution (MTTR)."

Responsible for the health of mission-critical systems, DevOps, SRE and security teams must analyze huge volumes of data, including logs, metrics, events, and traces. As these teams incorporate more distributed and containerized sources like Kubernetes (K8s), Lambda, ECS and EC2, the volume of data is increasing exponentially. As a result of this data explosion, enterprises are dealing with exorbitant costs and productivity bottlenecks. The traditional, centralized cloud model - whereby all data is pushed to the cloud for analysis - no longer works.

Edge Delta is fundamentally changing the way data is used to derive insights. Rather than moving all data to the cloud, it can be evaluated at its source, enabling accessibility and visibility into 100 percent of datasets, in an automated, proactive, ultra-fast and scalable solution. As a result, DevOps, SRE and security teams can identify system behaviors automatically and get ahead of growing hotspots and anomalies, providing more time to resolve problems rather than diagnose them.

"When we deployed Edge Delta, we saw anomalies and useful data immediately," remarked Justin Head, VP of DevOps at Super League Gaming. "The first week, we actually had an outage and Edge Delta helped us find the root cause hours faster than we would have."

Edge Delta will use the funding to accelerate corporate growth, including recruitment, marketing and product innovation.

"Edge Delta elegantly streamlines companies' abilities to wield their growing avalanche of data in any form. By providing full data visibility faster and with deeper insights, Edge Delta is becoming the key to unlocking a world of new functionality across security, DevOps, and SRE," says Morgan Livermore, Partner at Quiet Capital.

Edge Delta takes a modern approach to observability by giving enterprises the ability to use distributed stream processing and federated machine learning capabilities for intelligent, dynamic, and automated data processing at the edge. Organizations now have access to limitless analytics and unparalleled visibility leading to significant operational efficiencies and predictability that was previously not possible.

