Delta Recognized with ENERGY STAR Award for Seventh Year in a Row for its Broad Line of Energy-Saving Ventilation Fans

By continuously exceeding the EPA's toughest efficiency criteria, Delta also earned the Sustained Excellence accolade for the fifth consecutive year

FREMONT, Calif., May 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Delta, a global leader in power and thermal management solutions, today announced it was named 2022 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year for the seventh consecutive year by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), carrying the distinguished Sustained Excellence honor for the fifth year in a row. Through its Delta Breez energy-efficient ventilation fans, Delta contributes to improving indoor air quality (IAQ) and energy conservation in millions of homes as well as a myriad of commercial facilities across the United States. Delta Breez DC brushless motor ventilation fans saved U.S. customers approximately 38,000,000 kilowatt-hours of electricity in 2021, and the product line currently has 95 ENERGY STAR®-qualified ventilation fans, with certain models exceeding EPA criteria by up to 337 percent.

"We know it's going to take all of us working together to tackle the climate crisis, and the 2022 ENERGY STAR award-winning partners are demonstrating what it takes to build a more sustainable future," said EPA Administrator Michael S. Regan. "These companies are showing once again that taking action in support of a clean energy economy can be good not only for the environment, but also for business and customers."

"We are proud to be recognized by the EPA for delivering energy savings to society with our line of Breez ventilation fans. Delta sets high standards with its RE100 goal by 2030, but seven consecutive years of receiving the ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year award honors our long-term commitment to advancing high-efficiency technologies and energy-saving products," said Kelvin Huang, President of Delta Americas. "As a world-class corporate citizen, Delta provides Smart Green Solutions capable of fostering the pillars of sustainable cities, especially e-mobility, smart manufacturing, green data center infrastructure, renewable energy power plants and microgrids, as well as eco-friendly buildings," he added.

The first company to exclusively offer DC brushless motors and LED lighting, Delta continues to be the industry leader, with 95 models of the Breez line meeting the EPA – ENERGY STAR® 2022 criteria, some models exceeding the criteria by 337 percent, up from 90 in 2021. State and federal building standards continue to underscore energy efficiency—Delta Breez proves popular for new construction and retrofit projects—with tens of thousands of units already sold to major real estate developers across the United States last year alone.

"The ENERGY STAR® program is an essential part of helping companies and consumers take control of their environmental impact. Our long-lasting DC brushless fans use up to 74 percent less power than popular AC fans—generating substantial cost savings for our customers," said Wilson Huang, General Manager of Fans and Thermal Management Business Group, Delta Electronics. "We will continue to stand at the forefront, developing green energy solutions critical to a sustainable future."

Initially known for switching power supplies and thermal management products, Delta's current portfolio includes energy-saving systems and products in industrial automation, building automation, telecom power, data center infrastructure, electric vehicle charging, renewable energy, energy storage, and displays. Taking advantage of Delta's core competency in high-efficiency power electronics, the company is well-positioned to address critical environmental issues like climate change and sustainability. Delta's high-efficiency products and solutions (shipped between 2010 and 2021) helped its worldwide customers save approximately 35.9 billion kilowatt-hours of electricity, which translates into a reduction in CO2 emissions by over 19.01 million tons.

About Delta

Delta, founded in 1971, is a global leader in switching power supplies and thermal management products with a thriving portfolio of smart energy-saving systems and solutions in the fields of industrial automation, building automation, telecom power, data center infrastructure, EV charging, renewable energy, energy storage and display, to nurture the development of smart manufacturing and sustainable cities. As a world-class corporate citizen guided by its mission statement, "To provide innovative, clean and energy-efficient solutions for a better tomorrow," Delta leverages its core competence in high-efficiency power electronics and its CSR-embedded business model to address key environmental issues, such as climate change. Delta serves customers through its sales offices, R&D centers and manufacturing facilities spread over close to 200 locations across 5 continents.

Throughout its history, Delta has received various global awards and recognition for its business achievements, innovative technologies and dedication to CSR. Since 2011, Delta has been listed on the DJSI World Index of the Dow Jones Sustainability™ Indices (DJSI) for 11 consecutive years. In 2021, Delta was also recognized by CDP with leadership level ratings for its substantial contribution to climate change and water security issues and named Supplier Engagement Leader for its continuous development of a sustainable value chain.

For further details about Delta, please visit: www.deltaww.com .

