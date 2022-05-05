KENDA Celebrates 60 Years of Innovation

Tire manufacturing leader unveils new products, a new educational platform and gives a behind-the-scenes tour of its American Technology Center

COLUMBUS, Ohio, May 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kenda, one of the world's leading tire manufacturers, recently commemorated its 60th Anniversary with a celebration at its Kenda American Technology Center (KATC) in Canton, Ohio hosted by Chairman and President of Kenda, Jimmy Yang.

Jimmy Yang, Chairman and President of Kenda (PRNewswire)

Across nearly every terrain in nearly every part of the world, Kenda has helped customers get where they need to go through the hard work and dedication of their 13,000+ team members around the globe and innovative products.

Kenda was founded in the countryside of Yuanlin, Taiwan, by Mr. Chi-Pao Yang and under his guiding principles of honesty, quality, service and innovation. Core values that still today serve as guideposts. In the past six decades, the company has grown to encompass 4 Global Technology Centers and 23 Manufacturing and Assembly facilities with product offerings across all major tire segments including: automobiles, bicycles, wheelchairs, powersports, trailers, golf cars and lawn and garden equipment in addition to steel wheels and roofing products.

"It takes an unwavering adherence to strong values and quality products as well as dedicated, passionate and knowledgeable team members to earn the privilege to celebrate 60 years as one of the world's leading tire manufacturers," said Jimmy Yang. "In conjunction, we are thrilled to debut several innovative new product lines engineered and designed in our American Technology Center, as well as the Kenda eUniversity platform, all of which further demonstrate our commitment to better serving our loyal customers, the industry and the communities in which we operate for the next 60 years."

During the event, Kenda debuted its new training and education eUniversity platform, plus unveiled a line of new products including the speed and grip specialized Rush and Karma 2 bike tires as well as its premium performing Klever M/T2 (KR629) off-roading light truck tire – just a few of the many innovations to position Kenda for success as it drives full throttle into the future.

Kenda was also recently awarded the "Best Practice Award" for manufacturing quality during the 26th National Quality Awards in Taiwan. The award recognizes businesses that demonstrate high quality management and is the only award for business quality issued by the Executive Council in Taiwan.

For more information, visit https://www.kendatire.com/

SOURCE Kenda