Spin Master Corp. Announces Election of Directors

TORONTO, May 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Spin Master Corp. ("Spin Master") (TSX: TOY), a leading global children's entertainment company, today announced that the nominees listed in its management information circular were elected as directors of the company at its Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders held earlier today.

Following the results of the election two new independent Board members: Michael Blank, the Chief Operating Officer of Polygon Studios, and Brian H. Whipple, former Chief Executive Officer of Accenture Interactive, have joined as Directors. Todd Tappin did not stand for re-election at the Meeting.

"As we continue to guide our vision of creating magical play experiences for children and their families spanning toys, entertainment and digital games, we are committed to bringing fresh and diverse perspectives to strengthen our Board oversight," said Spin Master's Chair and Co-Founder, Ronnen Harary. "We want to extend our thanks to Todd Tappin for his many contributions to Spin Master's journey, having served on our Board since IPO. We now welcome two new independent directors, Brian Whipple and Michael Blank, who will bring their unique leadership experiences to the table to support our strategic growth plans while also ensuring thoughtful stewardship and long-term value creation for our shareholders."

The results of the vote for the election of directors are as follows:

Nominee Votes For % Votes For Votes Withheld % Votes Withheld Michael Blank 729,757,099 99.95% 334,519 0.05% W. Edmund Clark, C.M. 728,454,924 99.78% 1,636,694 0.22% Jeffrey I. Cohen 721,187,229 98.78% 8,904,389 1.22% Reginald Fils-Aimé 729,535,600 99.92% 556,018 0.08% Kevin Glass 728,702,803 99.81% 1,388,815 0.19% Ronnen Harary 728,344,581 99.76% 1,747,037 0.24% Dina R. Howell 729,197,467 99.88% 912,151 0.12% Christina Miller 729,509,835 99.92% 581,783 0.08% Anton Rabie 728,443,965 99.77% 1,647,653 0.23% Max Rangel 729,107,641 99.87% 983,977 0.13% Ben Varadi 728,443,805 99.77% 1,647,813 0.23% Brian H. Whipple 729,756,920 99.95% 334,698 0.05% Charles Winograd 713,459,887 97.72% 16,631,731 2.28%

