Aravax appoints Dr Brett Haumann to Board of Directors

MELBOURNE, Australia, May 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Aravax, a clinical stage biotechnology company focused on developing the most advanced novel therapy for peanut allergy, which is designed to be safe, effective, and convenient, today announces the appointment of industry executive Dr Brett Haumann as a non-executive director to its Board of Directors.

Dr Haumann is a pharma veteran with leadership experience spanning preclinical discovery, clinical discovery and development, project leadership, alliance management, business development and both executive and non-executive Board of Director roles.

"We are pleased to welcome Brett Haumann to the Board of Directors. He is a highly-skilled, respected clinician with a strong track record in therapeutic development and executive leadership. His experience developing novel assets for a range of indications and expertise in immunology and allergy will contribute greatly to the development of PVX108 and Aravax's business more broadly," says Dr Pascal Hickey, CEO of Aravax.

Dr Haumann currently serves as the Chief Medical Officer of ReViral, a UK-based company developing novel antiviral therapeutics to target Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV). Prior to this, Dr Haumann spent seven years as Chief Medical Officer and Senior Vice President of Development at Theravance Biopharma where he developed a broad portfolio of novel assets in multiple therapeutic areas, including Yupelri® for the treatment of COPD.

Before Theravance, Dr Haumann spent more than 15 years in senior development roles at GlaxoSmithKline (GSK), including as Vice President of Clinical Development, where he served as the global Medicines Development Leader to lead the successful development and approval of Relvar®/Breo® for the treatment of asthma and COPD.

Dr Haumann has also served as a non-executive director on a number of private and public boards in Europe and the US, including most recently as the Head of the R&D Committee on the Board of Aimmune Therapeutics which launched Palforzia®, the first registered therapy for the treatment of peanut allergy in the United States.

"I am thrilled to be joining Aravax's Board at this exciting time as the company prepares to progress into a key Phase 2 clinical study. I look forward to supporting the executive team in their continued advancement of PVX108 which offers the potential to provide significant clinical benefits to peanut-allergy sufferers." Dr Haumann said.

About Aravax

Aravax is a clinical stage biotechnology company focused on revolutionising the treatment of food allergies with next-generation specific immunotherapies which are safe, effective and convenient. Aravax applies proprietary technology and know-how to design highly targeted pharmacotherapies which reset the immune system to tolerate a specific allergen without evoking allergic reactions during treatment. The lead product, PVX108, is being developed for the treatment of peanut allergy. Aravax is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia.

