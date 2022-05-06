Parkland Corporation Announces the Results of the 2022 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

CALGARY, AB, May 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Parkland Corporation, ("Parkland", "We", the "Company", or "Our") (TSX: PKI) held its annual general meeting of shareholders on May 5, 2022 (the "Meeting").

The Company is pleased to announce that all ten of the nominees listed in its management information circular dated March 25, 2022 (the "Information Circular") were elected as directors of the Corporation and PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP, Chartered Accountants, was reappointed as Parkland's auditor at the Meeting.

The results of these votes, as well as the results for the other items of business considered at the Meeting, are set out below:

Resolution 1

Election of directors of Parkland for the ensuing year.

Nominee Votes For %For Votes Withheld %Withheld John F. Bechtold 69,559,297 98.29% 1,213,403 1.71% Lisa Colnett 68,708,391 97.08% 2,064,309 2.92% Robert Espey 70,638,802 99.81% 133,898 0.19% Tim W. Hogarth 68,645,703 96.99% 2,126,997 3.01% Richard Hookway 69,628,364 98.38% 1,144,336 1.62% Angela John 70,628,630 99.80% 144,070 0.20% Jim Pantelidis 68,409,931 96.66% 2,362,769 3.34% Steven Richardson 67,676,971 95.63% 3,095,729 4.37% David A. Spencer 63,034,974 89.07% 7,737,726 10.93% Deborah Stein 67,910,704 95.96% 2,861,996 4.04%

Resolution 2

The reappointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP, Chartered Accountants, as auditor of Parkland for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2022.

Votes For 70,545,377 99.24% Votes Withheld 537,255 0.76%

Resolution 3

The approval, on a non-binding and advisory basis, of Parkland's approach to executive compensation as more particularly set forth and described in the Information Circular.

Votes For 62,564,610 88.40% Votes Against 8,208,090 11.60%

Voting results for all matters have been posted on SEDAR.

About Parkland Corporation

Parkland's purpose is to Power Journeys and Energize Communities. We serve essential needs in our communities, providing our customers with the essential fuels they depend on to get around, quality foods and convenience items, while helping them achieve their goals of lowering their environmental impact. Through our portfolio of trusted and locally relevant brands, we serve well over one million customers per day across Canada, the United States, the Caribbean region and Central and South America.

In addition to leveraging our supply and storage capabilities to provide the essential fuels our diverse customers depend on; we are leading our customers through the energy transition. From electric vehicle charging, renewable fuels, solar energy and compliance and carbon offset trading, we are leaders in helping our customers lower their environmental impact.

Parkland's proven strategy is centered around organic growth, our supply advantage, acquiring prudently, and integrating successfully. We are focused on developing our existing business in resilient markets, growing, and diversifying our retail business into food, convenience, and renewable energy solutions and helping our commercial customers decarbonize their operations. Our strategy is underpinned by our people, as well as our values of safety, integrity, community, and respect, which are deeply embedded across our organization.

