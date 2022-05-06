PRESS CALLS SAMSARA'S NEW TAG SMART COLLECTION "EXCELLENT", "AMAZING" AND A "JOY TO USE"

Forbes and iMore recommends Samsara's newly launched Tag Smart suitcase after reviewing the suitcase's design and tech features. Tag Smart is combined with the Apple AirTag to allow travelers to track their suitcase with the Find My app on their iPhone.

NEW YORK, May 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Samsara Luggage (OTCQB: SAML), maker of innovative travel products, received glowing reviews from leading press outlets on the heels of the launch of its new smart luggage collection – Tag Smart. Forbes says, "the integration of the Apple AirTag is well done and indicative of where the industry needs to shift." iMore, a publication focused on Apple products, recommended Samsara's "excellent trackable suitcase," and notes, "Having the AirTag secure in its designated compartment is not only safter, but since it's visible from the outside it could be a theft deterrent as well."

Samsara Luggage Press (PRNewswire)

"We are thrilled by the positive reviews written in publications that are well-known and respected," says Atara Dzikowski, Co-founder & CEO, Samsara Luggage. "The pandemic has encouraged travelers to look for unique products that can ease travel. The Tag Smart collection provides travelers with valuable tracking information that will help them make informed decisions while traveling domestically or overseas."

Tag Smart by Samsara is combined with the Apple AirTag so travelers can track their suitcase using the Find My app on their iPhone. Using a Bluetooth signal, the iPhone maps your Samsara Luggage's location with precision and ease for a more effortless travel experience. The Tag Smart Device is included in the suitcase and designed to deliver on functionality and technology that is easy to navigate.

Samsara launched the 23" Carry-on Grand and plans to expand to the 21" Carry-on for international travelers and the Checked bag for the long-haul destinations. A Tag Smart device is included with the purchase of a Carry-on suitcase.

About Samsara Luggage:

Samsara Luggage, Inc. ("Samsara," "Samsara Luggage" or the "Company") (OTCQB: SAML) is a global smart luggage and smart travel brand with a deep belief in creating a world where travel isn't a hassle, but rather an effortless experience. By combining smart features, including Internet of Things (IoT) technology, innovative design and quality materials, Samsara is dedicated to transforming the travel industry with its products.

Samsara launched Sarah & Sam, a fashion and lifestyle collection in the fourth quarter of the 2020 fiscal year. Sarah & Sam leverages the Company's established digital assets and manufacturing and fulfillment supply chain capabilities to offer additional consumer products that respond to the changing needs of the market due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Forward-Looking Statements:

All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release are "forward-looking statements," which may often, but not always, be identified by the use of such words as "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "estimates," "plans," "potential," "possible," "probable," "believes," "seeks," "may," "will," "should," "could" or the negative of such terms or other similar expressions. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. These factors include uncertainties as to the Company's international manufacturing and supply chain, market acceptance of the Company's smart luggage, successfully implementing the Company's growth strategy, dependence on key Company personnel, changes in economic conditions, competition and other risks including, but not limited to, those described from in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on April 11, 2022, and other filings and submissions with the SEC. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof and the Company disclaims any obligations to update these statements except as may be required by law. The Company intends that all forward-looking statements be subject to the safe-harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

