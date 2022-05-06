RAVE Restaurant Group, Inc. Reports Third Quarter Financial Results

DALLAS, May 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- RAVE Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: RAVE) today reported financial results for the third quarter ended March 27, 2022.

Third Quarter Highlights:

Total Pizza Inn domestic retail sales increased 27.0% in the third quarter of fiscal 2022 compared to the same period of the prior year.

Total Pie Five domestic retail sales increased 19.5% in the third quarter of fiscal 2022 compared to the same period of the prior year.

Pizza Inn domestic comparable store retail sales increased 22.8% in the third quarter of fiscal 2022 compared to the same period of the prior year.

Pie Five comparable store retail sales increased 21.4% in the third quarter of fiscal 2022 compared to the same period of the prior year.

The Company recorded net income of $0.5 million for the third quarter of fiscal 2022 compared to net income of $0.4 million for the same period of the prior year.

Income before taxes was $0.5 million for the third quarter of fiscal 2022 compared to net income before taxes of $0.4 million for the same period of the prior year.

Total revenue increased by $0.4 million to $2.6 million for the third quarter of fiscal 2022 compared to the same period of the prior year.

Convertible Notes decreased $1.6 million during the third quarter of fiscal 2022 to zero at March 27, 2022 due to full repayment in cash at maturity on February 15, 2022 .

On a fully diluted basis, net income increased $0.01 per share to $0.03 per share for the third quarter of fiscal 2022 compared to $0.02 per share for the same period of the prior year.

Cash and cash equivalents decreased $1.0 million during the third quarter of fiscal 2022 to $7.2 million at March 27, 2022 .

Pizza Inn domestic unit count finished at 128.

Pizza Inn international unit count finished at 31.

Pie Five domestic unit count finished at 33.

"Eight consecutive quarters of profitability should not go unnoticed. Our Pie Five and Pizza Inn brands are energized by strong sales and profitability, relatively stable store count and smart management of our cash," said Brandon Solano, Chief Executive Officer of RAVE Restaurant Group, Inc.

Clint Fendley, Chief Financial Officer of RAVE Restaurant Group, Inc. further explained, "Our 20% total revenue increase was driven by strong same-store sales growth, relative unit count stability, and strong performance among new Pizza Inn units. These factors combined with strong cost controls yielded our eighth consecutive quarter of profitability. In the third quarter, we leveraged our strong cash position to extinguish our $1.6 million in outstanding Convertible Notes and continue to hold in excess of $7.2 million in cash."

Solano also credited the success of the previous eight quarters to the Company's laser focus on its core products while challenging each brand to innovate. "Specifically, Pie Five saw strong results from the launch of Mike's Sticky Fingers Pizza and Pizza Inn's rollout of House Pan Pizza. Looking ahead, I am excited about our innovation pipeline with the recent launch of Pizza Inn's NYXL Pizza. It is a well-timed value play, especially with rising inflation that should directly impact our buffet-loving customers. We expect to continue our innovation pipeline to keep driving same-store sales. We are also updating our look, and in the coming months will open our first prototype, featuring a new buffet design," Solano concluded.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The Company's financial statements are prepared in accordance with United States generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). However, the Company also presents and discusses certain non-GAAP financial measures that it believes are useful to investors as measures of operating performance. Management may also use such non-GAAP financial measures in evaluating the effectiveness of business strategies and for planning and budgeting purposes. However, these non-GAAP financial measures should not be viewed as an alternative or substitute for its financial statements prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles.

The Company considers EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA to be important supplemental measures of operating performance that are commonly used by securities analysts, investors and other parties interested in our industry. The Company believes that EBITDA is helpful to investors in evaluating its results of operations without the impact of expenses affected by financing methods, accounting methods and the tax environment. The Company believes that Adjusted EBITDA provides additional useful information to investors by excluding non-operational or non-recurring expenses to provide a measure of operating performance that is more comparable from period to period. Management also uses these non-GAAP financial measures for evaluating operating performance, assessing the effectiveness of business strategies, projecting future capital needs, budgeting and other planning purposes.

"EBITDA" represents earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization. Adjusted EBITDA represents earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, stock compensation expense, severance, gain/loss sale of assets, costs related to impairment and other lease charges, franchise default and closed store revenue/expense, and closed and non-operating store costs. A reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to net income is included with the accompanying financial statements.

RAVE RESTAURANT GROUP, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(In thousands, except per share amounts)

(Unaudited)



Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended



March 27, 2022

March 28, 2021

March 27, 2022

March 28, 2021

REVENUES: $ 2,620

$ 2,183

$ 7,869

$ 6,214



























COSTS AND EXPENSES:























Cost of sales

1



76



1



229

General and administrative expenses

1,357



1,250



3,940



3,524

Franchise expenses

705



629



2,475



1,782

Gain on sale of assets

-



(156)



-



(156)

Impairment of long-lived assets and other lease charges

-



-



-



21

Bad debt expense (recovery)

1



(97)



9



18

Interest expense

14



23



61



69

Depreciation and amortization expense

46



41



138



128

Total costs and expenses

2,124



1,766



6,624



5,615



























INCOME BEFORE TAXES

496



417



1,245



599

Income tax expense

3



1



10



5

NET INCOME

493



416



1,235



594



























INCOME PER SHARE OF COMMON STOCK - BASIC: $ 0.03

$ 0.02

$ 0.07

$ 0.03



























INCOME PER SHARE OF COMMON STOCK - DILUTED: $ 0.03

$ 0.02

$ 0.07

$ 0.03



























Weighted average common shares outstanding - basic

18,005



17,991



18,005



17,061



























Weighted average common and potential dilutive common shares outstanding

18,452



18,789



18,686



17,859



RAVE RESTAURANT GROUP, INC.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In thousands, except share amounts)

(Unaudited)



March 27, 2022

June 27, 2021 ASSETS









CURRENT ASSETS









Cash and cash equivalents $ 7,237

$ 8,330 Accounts receivable, less allowance for bad debts of $22 and $47, respectively

1,175



911 Notes receivable, current

443



901 Deferred contract charges, current

36



35 Prepaid expenses and other

131



196 Total current assets

9,022



10,373











LONG-TERM ASSETS









Property, plant and equipment, net

365



445 Operating lease right of use asset, net

1,771



2,085 Intangible assets definite-lived, net

196



183 Notes receivable, net of current portion

242



52 Deferred contract charges, net of current portion

223



207 Total assets $ 11,819

$ 13,345











LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY









CURRENT LIABILITIES









Accounts payable - trade $ 615

$ 644 Accrued expenses

749



924 Other current liabilities

46



46 Operating lease liability, current

483



465 Short term loan, current

60



250 Convertible notes short term, net of unamortized debt issuance costs and discounts

-



1,576 Deferred revenues, current

430



626 Total current liabilities

2,383



4,531











LONG-TERM LIABILITIES









Operating lease liability, net of current portion

1,546



1,911 Deferred revenues, net of current portion

795



1,170 Total liabilities

4,724



7,612











SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY









Common stock, $.01 par value; authorized 26,000,000 shares; issued 25,090,058 and

25,090,058 shares, respectively; outstanding 18,004,904 and 18,004,904 shares,

respectively

251



251 Additional paid-in capital

37,342



37,215 Accumulated deficit

(5,961)



(7,196) Treasury stock at cost









Shares in treasury: 7,085,154 and 7,085,154, respectively

(24,537)



(24,537) Total shareholders' equity

7,095



5,733











Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 11,819

$ 13,345

RAVE RESTAURANT GROUP, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)



Nine Months Ended

March 27, 2022

March 28, 2021











CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:









Net income $ 1,235

$ 594 Adjustments to reconcile net income to cash provided by/(used in) operating activities:









Impairment of long-lived assets and other lease charges

-



21 Stock compensation expense

127



39 Depreciation and amortization

105



100 Amortization of operating right of use assets

314



435 Amortization of intangible assets definite-lived

33



28 Amortization of debt issue costs

21



20 Gain on the sale of assets

-



(156) Provision for bad debt

9



18 Changes in operating assets and liabilities:









Accounts receivable

(273)



(245) Notes receivable

28



(144) Deferred contract charges

(17)



23 Prepaid expenses and other

65



(57) Deposits and other

-



5 Accounts payable - trade

(29)



(1) Accounts payable - lease termination impairments

-



(428) Accrued expenses

(175)



201 Operating lease liability

(347)



(470) Deferred revenue

(571)



(289) Other long-term liabilities

-



(51) Cash provided by/(used in) operating activities

525



(357)











CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:









Payments received on notes receivable

240



40 Purchase of intangible assets definite-lived

(46)



- Purchase of property, plant and equipment

(25)



(29) Cash provided by investing activities

169



11











CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:









Proceeds from sale of stock

-



3,761 Equity issuance costs - ATM offering

-



(131) Payment of Convertible Notes

(1,597)



- Short term loan, current

(190)



- Cash (used in)/provided by financing activities

(1,787)



3,630











Net (decrease)/increase in cash and cash equivalents

(1,093)



3,284 Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period

8,330



3,203 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 7,237

$ 6,487











SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURES OF CASH FLOW INFORMATION





















CASH PAID FOR:









Interest $ 64

$ 64 Income taxes $ 8

$ 16











Non-cash activities:









Conversion of notes to common shares $ -

$ - Operating lease right of use assets at adoption $ -

$ - Operating lease liability at adoption $ -

$ -

RAVE RESTAURANT GROUP, INC.

ADJUSTED EBITDA

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)



Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended



March 27, 2022

March 28, 2021

March 27, 2022

March 28, 2021

Net income $ 493

$ 416

$ 1,235

$ 594

Interest expense

14



23



61



69

Income taxes

3



1



10



5

Depreciation and amortization

46



41



138



128

EBITDA $ 556

$ 481

$ 1,444

$ 796

Stock compensation expense

42



39



127



39

Severance

-



-



33



-

Gain on sale of assets

-



(156)



-



(156)

Impairment of long-lived assets and other lease charges

-



-



-



21

Franchisee default and closed store revenue

(9)



(43)



(21)



(154)

Closed and non-operating store costs

1



77



3



235

Adjusted EBITDA $ 590

$ 398

$ 1,586

$ 781



