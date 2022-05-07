Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. to Announce First Quarter 2022 Earnings on May 9, 2022

LAS VEGAS, May 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SWX) ("Southwest Gas" or the "Company") today announced that it will report first quarter 2022 financial results following market close on Monday, May 9, 2022. The Company will host an earnings conference call at 6:00 PM ET to discuss the results.

The conference call will be webcast live on the Company's website at www.swgasholdings.com.

Date: Monday, May 9, 2022

Time: 6:00 PM ET

Telephone number: (866) 342-8588

International telephone number: (203) 518-9865

Conference ID: 44121

If you are unable to participate during the live webcast, the call will also be archived on the Company's website at www.swgasholdings.com. Alternatively, a digital replay of the call can be accessed by dialing (800) 938-1603, beginning one hour after the end of the earnings call. The digital replay of the call will be available until 6:00 PM ET on Monday, May 16, 2022.

View original content:

SOURCE Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc.