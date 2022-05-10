Intellectual Property Attorney Christopher Limpus Joins Martensen IP Law

Seasoned lawyer brings 20+ years of experience in IP, business law and litigation to the firm

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Martensen IP Law ( www.martensenip.com ), a leading Colorado intellectual property law firm, has announced the hiring of Attorney Christopher Limpus. An experienced attorney, he has handled cases for organizations of all sizes, including actions for industry-leading companies resulting in billion-dollar decisions and pre-trial settlements.

"Our clients will benefit from Chris' extensive experience in a wide variety of disciplines," said Martensen IP Law Founder and Principal Mike Martensen. "Not only does his background include in-depth knowledge of patent and trademark infringement, IP portfolio valuation, licensing and purchasing agreements, and other areas, but Chris also has special expertise in computer hardware and software, telephony, medical devices, oil and gas, and pharmaceuticals."

After receiving a degree in mechanical engineering, Limpus began his career as a software engineer, designing, installing and implementing complex process control systems. Later, he earned his law degree and worked in the intellectual property and commercial litigation groups at law firms in Dallas and New York City before founding law firm Limpus + Limpus in Boulder, CO.

"Chris' skills will complement those of our other immensely talented attorneys," added Martensen. "We're thrilled to have him join our team."

