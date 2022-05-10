PMP Management Continues Expansion of Leadership Team, Hiring Cindy Collins as Division Vice President of San Diego

SAN DIEGO , May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Property Management Professionals, LLC. (PMP), a leading community association management firm offering innovative products and exceptional service across four states and nine submarkets, announces the hiring of Cindy Collins, PCAM, as Division Vice President, San Diego.

"Cindy is an extraordinarily well-respected leader in our industry, and especially in the San Diego market. Rarely do you find a sophisticated operator who has a proven track record of growing and scaling a division, while simultaneously developing an industry-leading team of professionals," says PMP's President & CEO, Brad Watson. "Cindy embodies this unique combination of leadership attributes and is an outstanding addition to PMP's leadership team."

Cindy has over 22 years of leadership experience in the common interest development industry, specifically serving the San Diego market. She is a decorated industry expert, earning her Professional Community Association Manager (PCAM) designation through the Community Association Institute (CAI), the industry's highest designation. Cindy's people-centric approach to serving clients and team members makes her a natural fit for PMP's lifestyle-focused culture. This new leadership role will provide Cindy with the tools and support necessary to continue to build on her professional competencies while expanding PMP's presence in the San Diego market.

"PMP's stellar reputation as a people-first company along with their celebrated culture makes them the perfect fit for the next stage of my professional career," said Cindy. "I'm pleased to be joining their leadership team, and I look forward to collaborating on ways to continue to elevate the lifestyle experience for both PMP's team members as well as our valuable community partners."

ABOUT PMP MANAGEMENT

PMP was founded in 2008 with a vision for a fresh approach to community management, focused on extraordinary customer care and a proactive, value-added management style that has come to define their organization. Over the past 13 years, PMP has grown to nine divisions in four states, employing nearly 250 full-time employees while staying true to their local connection to the communities they serve by operating in a client-first, boutique-style fashion. PMP's diverse portfolio of association clients range in size and type from 2,300-unit single-family home master-planned communities to full-service high-rise condominium associations with food and beverage and athletic facility components.

