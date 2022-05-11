M&T Bank Names Grace Lee Eastern Massachusetts Regional President and Group Lead of New England Government Banking

BOSTON, May 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Grace Lee has been named Eastern Massachusetts Regional President and Group Lead of New England Government Banking at M&T Bank. In her new role, she will ensure collaboration across all lines of business, and direct community banking activities that advance the bank's localized focus to provide more value for customers, businesses and communities across the region. Previously, Lee led government banking for People's United in Massachusetts since 2014.

Under its local engagement model, M&T separates the geographic areas it serves into community regions led by regional presidents. Because they know their communities best, these regionally based teams work to create differentiated strategies to serve their markets, combining the capabilities of a large institution with the care and empathy of a neighborhood bank. They also make decisions locally about community activities, grants and lending.

"Grace brings years of experience and excellence in banking and treasury management in both the public and private sector and direct ties to the communities she serves," said Mike Keegan, M&T Bank senior executive vice president and head of community banking. "Grace will be an integral part of our regional team in Eastern Massachusetts, continuing her long-standing commitment to the region and dedication to reaching underserved communities."

Prior to joining People's United, Lee was special counsel and vice chair of the Public Finance Group for law firm Eckert Seamans Cherin & Mellott LLC. Previously, she served as general counsel and first deputy treasurer of the State of Massachusetts Office of the State Treasurer and Receiver General, where she oversaw the operations of the Treasury and its various divisions. Lee's public sector experience includes her work as a civil rights attorney for the United States Department of Education, Office for Civil Rights, and as chief of the civil rights division for the Norfolk County District Attorney's Office.

Committed to the community, Lee also currently serves as a board member of the Roxbury Community College Foundation, Asian Task Force Against Domestic Violence, New England Council, New England Legal Foundation, and Women in Public Finance. She is also an executive member of the Massachusetts Business Roundtable.

Lee received a Bachelor of Arts from California State University of Northridge, CA, and a Juris Doctor from New England Law in Boston, MA.

