Compliance recording for Zoom with Recording Insights

HÖSBACH, Germany, May 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ASC Technologies AG, a worldwide leading provider of software and cloud solutions for omni-channel recording, quality management, and analysis is announcing the launch of its solution for Zoom. Users can now record, analyze, and archive their communication from Zoom Meetings and Zoom Phone in a legally compliant way.

Over the past few years, Zoom has evolved into one of the most popular collaboration tools worldwide. Thanks to the integration of Recording Insights, Zoom users can now profit from a secure and efficient recording solution for their audio, video, and chat communications. This is of particular interest to all companies obliged to record and process their communications in accordance with regulatory compliance guidelines as compliance breaches may result in high fines. In 2020 alone, the 50 largest banks in the US and in Europe paid about 13 billion euros in compliance fines.

ASC's cloud service Recording Insights uses the dedicated Zoom Meetings and Zoom Phone API to record communication. And what's special: There are individual Recording Insights apps for Zoom for the regions Asia (APAC), Europe, and the US. This means that the communication data is transferred via an encrypted connection from the local Zoom backend and processed by Recording Insights in the respective region – in strict compliance with legal regulations.

"By integrating Recording Insights into Zoom, we offer all Zoom customers obliged to record their communication in a legally compliant way an easy and seamless solution of highest compliance standards as a cloud service," says Dr. Gerald Kromer, Chief Executive Officer of ASC Technologies. "Zoom users now have all functions of Recording Insights right at their fingertips."

