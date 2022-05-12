Curis Announces Abstracts Accepted for Presentation at the European Hematology Association 2022 Congress (EHA)

Initial TakeAim Lymphoma combination data shows anti-cancer activity, including 1 complete response and 2 partial responses, in heavily pretreated patients including those with prior ibrutinib use

LEXINGTON, Mass., May 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRIS), a biotechnology company focused on the development of innovative therapeutics for the treatment of cancer, today announced that multiple abstracts have been accepted for presentation at the upcoming European Hematology Association 2022 Hybrid Congress (EHA), which will be held virtually and in-person in Vienna on June 9-12, 2022. The abstracts include data from both the TakeAim Leukemia and TakeAim Lymphoma studies as well as other studies by Curis and independent collaborators. These planned presentations are in addition to the previously announced presentations scheduled for the upcoming 2022 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting taking place in Chicago and online June 3-7, 2022.

"We are pleased that research from our lead programs will be shared with the oncology community at ASCO and EHA this year," said James Dentzer, Chief Executive Officer of Curis. "We are excited to share the initial data from the TakeAim Lymphoma study investigating the use of emavusertib in combination with ibrutinib in patients with several types of Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma. Data in the abstract indicates that the combination has shown signs of early anti-cancer activity, including in patients with prior BTK inhibitor use, and the regimen appears to be well tolerated. The data from the TakeAim Leukemia study are consistent with our findings reported in January of this year, demonstrating emavusertib's encouraging monotherapy activity in patients with R/R AML and MDS including importantly those with spliceosome and FLT3 mutations. Currently the prognosis for patients with R/R AML or MDS is grim, there are no effective therapies and new options are very much needed. In addition to data from Curis, there will be several interesting data sets from Curis's collaborators. We look forward to providing further updates at EHA and ASCO next month."

Both of the TakeAim studies are to be presented at both the ASCO and EHA meetings. In addition, at EHA Curis will present data on the development of potential biomarkers for emavusertib in AML. Finally, Curis's collaborators will present data at EHA on the use of emavusertib in primary CNS lymphoma.

Details of the EHA presentations are as follows:

Abstract Title: TakeAim Lymphoma- An Open-Label, Dose Escalation And Expansion Trial Of Emavusertib (CA-4948) In Combination With Ibrutinib In Patients With Relapsed Or Refractory Hematologic Malignancies

Presenting Author: Grzegorz Nowakowski, MD, Mayo Clinic Rochester

Abstract Code: P1121

Session Type/Title: Poster Session

Date and Time: June 10, 2022, 4:30 – 5:45 pm CEST

Abstract Title: TakeAim Leukemia A Phase 1/2a Study Of The IRAK4 Inhibitor Emavusertib (CA-4948) As Monotherapy Or In Combination With Azacitidine Or Venetoclax In Relapsed/Refractory AML Or MDS

Presenting Author: Guillermo Garcia-Manero, MD, MD Anderson Cancer Center

Abstract Code: S129

Session Type/Title: Novel insights into AML treatment

Session Room: Hall A7

Date and Time: June 11, 2022, 4:30 – 5:45 pm CEST

Abstract Title: Development of Potential Biomarkers for IRAK4 Inhibitor Emavusertib in Human Acute Myeloid Leukemia

Presenting Author: Andrey Ugolkov, PhD

Abstract Code: P473

Session Title: Poster session

Date and Time: Friday, June 10, 2022 - 4:30 - 5:45 pm CEST

Collaborator Presentations

Abstract Title: The IRAK-4 Inhibitor Emavusertib (CA-4948) For The Treatment Of Primary CNS Lymphoma

Presenting Author: Christina Von Roemeling, PhD The University of Florida

Abstract Code: P1298

Session Type/Title: Poster Session

Date and Time: June 10, 2022, 4:30 – 5:45 pm CEST

The abstracts are available online at ehaweb.org/.

