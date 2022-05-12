REHEVA BIOSCIENCES ANNOUNCES FIRST PATIENT ENROLLED IN RH324 PHASE I SAFETY TRIAL

COLUMBUS, Ohio, May 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ReHeva Biosciences, a biopharmaceutical startup helping people live longer and healthier with cancer through botanically-derived complex drugs, is announcing the first patient enrolled and dosed in the Phase I Safety Trial for the company's drug, RH324. This Trial is being conducted in advanced non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) patients at University Hospitals in Cleveland.

"At ReHeva, we do not accept that unwanted side effects and brief remission periods are an inevitable part of cancer treatment. Our transformative approach targeting multiple tissues and mechanisms of action through botanically-derived agents addresses an unmet need and opportunity to develop drugs that treat major diseases with long term safety, efficacy, and affordability," said Dr. Zeenia Kaul, CEO, Co-Founder and Chief Scientific Officer of ReHeva. "The first patients enrolled in our Phase I Safety Trial is an exciting step in making our mission a reality."

This clinical study addresses the safety and tolerability of three dose levels of RH324 in patients with advanced NSCLC who take RH324 twice daily for 28 days. The study should be completed by end of 2022.

Founded in 2016 by Kaul, ReHeva is built on more than 20 years of pre-clinical research and development and supported by studies published in highly regarded peer-reviewed journals.

ReHeva received FDA Investigational New Drug allowance (IND) in 2018 to conduct Phase I Safety Study in advanced NSCLC patients. ReHeva's approach relies on the multifaceted and broad-spectrum benefits of RH324, allowing it to have a positive effect on a multitude of pathways involved in cancer.

A biopharmaceutical startup, ReHeva has raised more than $4 million in pre-Series A funding. Learn more at ReHevaBiosciences.com

About RH324

RH324 is an investigational new drug manufactured by ReHeva Biosciences. The botanical drug substance retains a "full spectrum" of the plant's natural constituents: proteins, amino acids, various fatty acids, carbohydrates, and vitamins, minerals, and phytochemicals. RH324 is being developed in accordance with the FDA Guidance for Industry for Botanical Drug Products (Chemistry June 2004/revised Dec 2016).

About ReHeva Biosciences

Founded in 2016, ReHeva Biosciences is a clinical-stage, biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing naturally occurring complex drugs to help people live longer and healthier with cancer. ReHeva is committed to finding the ideal botanical raw material and drug development processes through rigorous and advanced agriculture practices.

