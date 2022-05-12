SOFX INC Announces Special Operations Themed Product Giveaway with Radical Firearms, Gatorz Eyewear and RECOIL Magazine

CHARLESTON, S.C., May 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SOFX is excited to announce partnership with Gatorz Eyewear, Radical Firearms and Recoil Magazine in a Special Operations Themed giveaway featuring premium products and merchandise.

SOFX is the world's largest special operations newsletter. (PRNewswire)

The giveaway will feature two grand prize drawings, one for a Special Operations Forces Conference in-person winner, and one winner located anywhere not prohibited by law. Both winner drawings will be held at the 2022 Special Operations Industry Conference (SOFIC) trade show floor in Tampa, Florida and will be celebrating recent approval of Gatorz Eyewear Products on the United States Special Operations Command, Special Operations Eyewear Approved Eyewear (SOEP) List. Currently, the Magnum MILSPEC Ballistic glasses are approved for use in Special Operations.

The drawings will be held at Booths (#2139 & #2137) where Gatorz and SOFX are co-located on the afternoon of Wednesday, May 18th, 2022 at SOFIC, Tampa Convention Center.

Sam Havelock, former Navy SEAL, CEO of SOFX, and Gatorz Advisory Board Member stated, "We can't wait to get down to Tampa and see our friends from the Special Operations community who have been so instrumental growing the Gatorz brand over 30 years across SOF. Our friends at Recoil Magazine and Radical Firearms have generously added gifts to ensure that whoever wins our American made, super durable eyewear will win additional professional tools to bring to the range."

HOW TO ENTER

Two winners receive prize packages worth over $1,500:

1 Radical Firearms AR-15 Rifle

1 Gatorz Eyewear MILSPEC Ballistic Magnum and 1 Specter

Gatorz Ammo Can Case

Recoil Annual Subscription

SOFX Apparel

There is no cost to enter. Anyone wishing to enter the drawing may do so by entering at

Persons attending SOFIC are invited to stop by SOFX and Gatorz booths to enter via QR code or enter additional daily drawings for eyewear, and complimentary copies of Recoil Magazine.

This offer void where prohibited by law. Winners may select a cash award for the value of the firearm if they are prohibited or wish not to accept the firearm component of the prize package.

About SOFX:

SOFX Inc., is the publisher and operator of www.sofx.com and the SOFX Newsletter. The SOFX newsletter is world's largest free newsletter covering global Special Operations and personal empowerment. People from all walks of life are invited to subscribe and learn about the people of special operations. SOFX Inc. pledges to never rent, sell or share subscriber data. SOFX generates revenue by helping companies find and hire the world's best talent… not by selling data

