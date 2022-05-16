EDWARDS ANNOUNCES KEY EVENTS FOR EUROPCR 2022

PARIS, May 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE: EW) announced key events for the company during EuroPCR 2022, the annual meeting of the European Association of Percutaneous Cardiovascular Interventions (EAPCI). The event takes place May 17 to 20 at the Palais des Congrès in Paris.

Among the scheduled data presentations are a EuroPCR 2022 abstract submission and three late-breaking clinical trials:

Staging aortic stenosis based on cardiac damage: evolution and two-year outcomes – On May 17 , results from a pooled analysis of patients treated in the PARTNER 2 and 3 trials undergoing either transcatheter or surgical aortic valve replacement (AVR) will be discussed, focusing on the impact of AVR on progression or regression of extra-valvular cardiac damage and its association with subsequent prognosis.





Transcatheter tricuspid valve repair: CLASP TR study one-year results – On May 19 , one-year results of the Edwards PASCAL transcatheter valve repair system will be discussed. One-year results were previously presented on April 4, 2022 , at the 71st Annual Scientific Session and Expo (ACC.22) in Washington, D.C. , and patient outcomes from the trial demonstrated significant tricuspid regurgitation (TR) reduction. The Edwards PASCAL transcatheter valve repair system is approved for use in Europe .





TriCLASP post-market study: 30-day outcomes – On May 19 , 30-day outcomes of the Edwards PASCAL transcatheter valve repair system will be presented. This will be the first data presentation from the TriCLASP post-market study, which is following outcomes of patients at centers throughout Europe whose tricuspid valve disease was treated with the Edwards PASCAL system.





Cardioband TR early feasibility study: one-year results – On May 19 , one-year results of the Edwards Cardioband tricuspid valve reconstruction system will be discussed. Six-month results were presented in June 2021 at TVT: The Structural Heart Summit in Chicago , showing favorable 30-day outcomes sustained at six months.

