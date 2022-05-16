Erie Insurance recognized as a 'Best Employer for Excellence in Health and Well-Being' by Business Group on Health

Annual awards recognize companies for advancing employee well-being through comprehensive and innovative benefits and initiatives

ERIE, Pa., May 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Erie Insurance (ERIE) is one of 44 large employers recognized by the Business Group on Health as a 2022 Best Employer for Excellence in Health & Well-being. The annual awards program recognizes companies across diverse sectors for advancing employee well-being through comprehensive and innovative benefits and initiatives.

The awards, now in their 17th year, were announced last month at the Business Group's annual conference in Nashville.

The Business Group reimagined the award criteria this year to reflect a global perspective and to integrate and honor the importance of health equity and the employee experience. The criteria focused on leadership, culture and holistic well-being approaches, including mental health, financial security, physical health, social connectedness, job satisfaction, metrics and evaluations. Entries were reviewed by a panel of peer employer judges.

According to ERIE's Director of Benefits Jody Irwin, the expanded criteria raised the bar for employers, but ERIE has always prided itself on offering exceptional benefits that go beyond the basics as well as tools to help employees and their families maintain good health.

"We are proud that Erie Insurance continues to be recognized for its commitment to employee health and well-being," said Irwin. "While we have more work to do in this space, we are a company that truly cares about its employees, and we recognize how important overall health and well-being are to the ERIE family and the success of our organization."

"All the winners are employers of choice," said LuAnn Heinen, vice president of the Business Group on Health, who leads the organization's Well-Being & Workforce Strategy Institute. "We congratulate each and every one of them for setting such high standards, to benefit workforces for years to come, and for serving as a model for other companies looking to expand benefit offerings."

The 2022 winners represent a wide range of industries, including banking/financial services, entertainment and hospitality, health care, manufacturing, professional services, technology and utilities, among others. All winners have a documented well-being strategy with measurable objectives and incorporate principles of diversity, equity and inclusion into their health and well-being efforts.

ERIE Benefits Analyst MaryAnn Marchant, who coordinates several of the company's health and well-being programs, credited ERIE employees for embracing healthy lifestyles.

"Our employees' participation and eagerness to maintain healthy lifestyles — for themselves and their families — is what drives us to continue building robust and innovative benefits programs," Marchant said. "We will continue to explore areas that we know are important to our employees and families to offer support when they need it."

A full list of the 2022 Best Employer for Excellence in Health & Well-being winners is available here.

About Erie Insurance

According to A.M. Best Company, Erie Insurance Group, based in Erie, Pennsylvania, is the 11th largest homeowners insurer, 13th largest automobile insurer and 13th largest commercial lines insurer in the United States based on direct premiums written. Founded in 1925, Erie Insurance is a Fortune 500 company and the 19th largest property/casualty insurer in the United States based on total lines net premium written. Rated A+ (Superior) by A.M. Best, ERIE has more than 6 million policies in force and operates in 12 states and the District of Columbia. News releases and more information are available on ERIE's website at www.erieinsurance.com.

