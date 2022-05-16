Integrated Ventures Reports Q3/2022 Financial Results With Total Revenues Of $1,431,819 And Gross Profit Of $307,492.00

Philadelphia, Pa., May 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Integrated Ventures Inc. (OTCQB: INTV), ("Company") is pleased to confirm that on 05/11/2022, Q3/2022 Report, covering financial period, ending on March 31, 2022, was filed.

Key Highlights, reflecting financial period of 9 months, for year 2021 vs 2022, are as follow:

Total Revenues, consisting of (1) cryptocurrency mining and (2) sales of mining equipment, have increased to $5,894,798.00 (9 months thru March 31, 2022 ) vs $961,152.00 (9 months thru March 31, 2021 ).





The Company's Gross Mining profit has reached $2,886,130.00 ( 9 months thru March 31, 2022 ) vs $342,198.00 ( 9 months thru March 31, 2021 ).





The Company's Net Income has reached $758,191.00 (9 months thru March 31, 2022 ) vs loss of 17,175,732.00 ( 9 months thru March 31, 2021 ).





Total Assets have increased to $16,149,447.00 (9 months thru March 31, 2022 ) from 13,363,965.00 (9 months thru March 31, 2021 ).





The Balance for Digital Currencies was $300,403.00 (9 months thru March 31, 2022 ) vs $245,320.00 ( 9 months thru March 31, 2021 ).

Company adds the following commentary: "In terms of mining revenues, Q3's results were below expectations, mainly related to the (1) overall weakness in cryptocurrency markets and (2) ubrupt termination of our mining operations in NY, due to the financial failures by the Petawatt Holdings, Inc. All mining equipment has been re-located to our new facility, located in Tioga, PA. The Company plans to launch its PA operations, by the end of May, 2022 and will update shareholders with any developments. Our financial obligations to Bitmain set to expire on July 1, 2022. As result, the Company's inventory of 3,100+ miners, currently valued over $22,500,000, will be fully paid for. This was accomplished by relying mainly on existing cash flow and without issuing new shares and without creating new debt financial obligations."

About Integrated Ventures Inc: The Company operates as Technology Holdings Company with focus on cryptocurrency sector. Additional information is available by visiting company's website at www.integratedventuresinc.com.

Safe Harbor Statement: The information posted in this release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You can identify these statements by use of the words "may," "will," "should," "plans," "explores," "expects," "anticipates," "continue," "estimate," "project," "intend," and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or anticipated. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, general economic and business conditions, effects of continued geopolitical unrest and regional conflicts, competition, changes in technology and methods of marketing, and various other factors beyond the company's control.

Media contact: sr@integratedventures.io, +1 (215) 613-1111

