SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Weiss Law Reminds TVTY, WLL, MTOR, and TEN

NEW YORK, May 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

(PRNewsfoto/WeissLaw LLP) (PRNewswire)

If you own shares in any of the companies listed above and

would like to discuss our investigations or have any questions concerning

this notice or your rights or interests, please contact:

Joshua Rubin, Esq.

Weiss Law

305 Broadway, 7th Floor

New York, NY 10007

(212) 682-3025

(888) 593-4771

stockinfo@weisslawllp.com

Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: TVTY)

Weiss Law is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: TVTY), in connection with the proposed acquisition of TVTY by funds managed by Stone Point Capital. Under the terms of the merger agreement, TVTY shareholders will receive $32.50 in cash for each share of TVTY common stock owned. If you own TVTY shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/tvty

Whiting Petroleum Corporation (NYSE: WLL)

Weiss Law is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Whiting Petroleum Corporation (NYSE: WLL) in connection with the proposed merger of WLL with Oasis Petroleum Inc. ("Oasis"). Under the terms of the merger agreement, WLL shareholders will receive 0.5774 shares of Oasis plus $6.25 in cash for each share of WLL common stock owned, representing implied per-share merger consideration of approximately $85.62 based upon Oasis's May 13, 2022 closing price of $137.46. If you own WLL shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/wll

Meritor, Inc. (NYSE: MTOR)

Weiss Law is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Meritor, Inc. (NYSE: MTOR), in connection with the proposed acquisition of MTOR by Cummins Inc. Under the terms of the merger agreement, MTOR shareholders will receive $36.50 in cash for each share of MTOR common stock that they hold. If you own MTOR shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/mtor

Tenneco Inc. (NYSE: TEN)

Weiss Law is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Tenneco Inc. (NYSE: TEN), in connection with the proposed acquisition of TEN by funds managed by affiliates of Apollo. Under the terms of the acquisition agreement, TEN shareholders will receive $20.00 in cash for each share of TEN common stock that they hold. If you own TEN shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/ten

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Weiss Law