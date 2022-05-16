STUPID STRONG 6th ANNUAL CHARITY GOLF CLASSIC RAISES OVER $100,000 TO SUPPORT GASTRIC CANCER RESEARCH

Stupid Strong Charitable Foundation Celebrates Milestone of over $1 Million in Research Grants

DALLAS, May 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Stupid Strong Charitable Foundation celebrated its 6th Annual Charity Golf Classic Monday, May 2, 2022, at Trophy Club Country Club, Trophy Club, Texas. With over 170 guests, more than $100,000 was raised to fund research and support stomach cancer patients and families worldwide. Guests enjoyed a round of golf, lunch, swag bag, silent auction, dinner, and awards ceremony. Jeff Netzer President of Stupid Strong, served as host for the evening and led guests through a welcome presentation, prize awards and an impressive check presentation to City of Hope.

StupidStrong.com (PRNewswire)

We are thrilled to announce that Stupid Strong Foundation has awarded $300,000 to City of Hope researchers to accelerate progress with two important areas of innovation in gastric cancer that could change outcomes for patients and families everywhere. The first concerns a blood test as a diagnostic tool, making early detection of this deadly disease easier. The second project involves a test to help streamline and individualize therapies for patients with advanced gastric cancer, to speed up treatment and improve quality of life. More details can be found at stupidstrong.org.

"We are so grateful to the Stupid Strong community for your support in advancing new therapies and innovations for people who urgently need them. These exciting discoveries would not be possible without you. Thank you."- Dr. Ajay Goel

Melinda Fricke, SVP at Pacific Western Business Finance served as chair of this year's event for the sixth consecutive year. "Leading the tournament each year is an honor that I will always cherish, but this year is special as we celebrated a unique milestone for our organization," said Fricke, also a member of Stupid Strong's Board of Directors. "It makes me feel proud to know that Stupid Strong will continue its relentless commitment to finding a cure for this disease through honoring the legacy of my dear friend Candace Netzer, who founded the organization."

Event sponsors included Dinner Sponsor Edward Jones Financial Advisor Dave Van Buskirk; Beverage Sponsor Playstudios; and Cart Sponsor Sewell Automotive. Other generous sponsors included: The Netzer Family Foundation; Simmons Bank; The Amanda and Lou Bogdos Family; Pacific Western Business Finance; Cox Media Group; Corinth Land; Friends of Mike Chepolis, Sandlin Homes; WaFd Bank; The George Bogdos Family; Teradata; and Fast Signs of Plano.

With its recent gift Stupid Strong has now awarded over $1.1 million since its inception to fund gastric cancer research," said President Jeff Netzer. "This is of critical importance because gastric cancer receives so little funding. The money we raised and plan to distribute will make a tremendous impact. We greatly appreciate the support of our event committee, sponsors, donors and guests in helping us achieve this great milestone."

Stupid Strong is honored to partner with Dr. Goel on his important work related to gastro-esophageal cancers and excited to see meaningful progress for this critically under-funded cancer type. With this gift, Stupid Strong honors their Founder Candace Netzer, who was a friend and benefactor of Dr. Goel's before she passed away in 2017 from her own complications associated with this dreaded disease.

About Stupid Strong Charitable Foundation

Stupid Strong is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization dedicated to raising awareness about gastric cancer, advancing funding for research, and providing education and support to families in need. Stupid Strong exists for the purpose of making the cure for gastric cancer a reality. Learn more at: www.stupidstrong.org.

Jeff Netzer | President Stupid Strong; Dr. Ajay Goel M.S., Ph.D. |Professor and Chair, Department of Molecular Diagnostics and Experimental Therapeutics; Associate Director of Basic Science, Comprehensive Cancer Center City of Hope (PRNewswire)

