Boston Mutual Life Insurance Company Announces Customer Experience, Innovation, Projects & Technology Strategic Business Center

Newly integrated department supports life insurance carrier's emphasis on customer experience and aligns technology and service in one area

CANTON, Mass., May 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Boston Mutual Life Insurance Company, a national provider of insurance solutions for individuals and at the workplace, announced today the introduction of its new Customer Experience, Innovation, Projects & Technology (CxIPT) Strategic Business Center (SBC), led by Jennifer Helms, Executive Vice President. The new area is a combination of previously existing departments, including the Strategic Project Management Office (SPMO), Innovation Lab, Operations, and the Information Technology teams, structuring all into a new, integrated department to emphasize a focus on the customer experience. In this new SBC, both technology and customer service areas will be overseen by the same executive and leadership team, further supporting a stronger alignment of their functionalities and strategic efforts.

Boston Mutual Life Insurance Company logo (PRNewsfoto/Boston Mutual Life Insurance Co) (PRNewswire)

The new area will support Boston Mutual's continued strategic growth by focusing on a more streamlined customer journey.

"Our new Customer Experience, Innovation, Projects & Technology Strategic Business Center supports our strategic growth plans and positions us well to maintain our focus on our technology, capabilities, and response to ever-changing market needs," said Paul A. Quaranto, Jr., Chairman, CEO and President, Boston Mutual Life Insurance Company. "The new department reinforces our ongoing efforts to deploy people to a personalized, enhanced customer experience, and technology to the process. I'm looking forward to building upon the foundation we have built here for years to come."

The new department will support the life insurance carrier's continued strategic growth by focusing on the creation of a more streamlined customer journey from end to end, creating more efficiencies and seamless inter-department alignments. The department will also play a key role in supporting the company's strategic path and enabling future opportunities as it enhances customer experience through the analysis, assessment, and development of processes and technology that sync well with the company's focus on its customers.

"We have established a department that better aligns with one of our key objectives - to create a state of organizational readiness to help support a best-in-class customer experience and provide an even better experience for the policyholders and producers that we serve, as well as our employees. Looking at our processes, service options, and technology from the view of our customers, with an eye towards the future, is an exciting opportunity for the team and our policyholders," said Jennifer Helms, Executive Vice President of Customer Experience, Innovation, Projects & Technology. "I am proud of the work we have done and Boston Mutual's passion for achieving this milestone for a seamless and positive customer journey."

The newly integrated department includes employees based in both of Boston Mutual's corporate offices in Canton, Massachusetts, and Omaha, Nebraska.

To learn more about Boston Mutual Life Insurance Company, please visit https://www.bostonmutual.com/.

About Boston Mutual Life Insurance Company

Founded as a progressive life insurance company in 1891, Boston Mutual Life Insurance Company is a national carrier that provides insurance solutions designed for working Americans and their families, as well as enrollment and billing options at the workplace. With offices based in Canton, Massachusetts, and Omaha, Nebraska, as a mutual company, Boston Mutual Life is dedicated to acting in the best interests of its policyholders, producers, employees, and its communities. For more information, please visit www.bostonmutual.com or contact your Boston Mutual Life representative. Follow the company on Facebook (/BostonMutualLifeIns) or LinkedIn (/company/boston-mutual-life-insurance).

Media Contacts

Meredith D'Agostino

Boston Mutual Life Insurance Company

meredith_dagostino@bostonmutual.com

(800) 669-2668 x276

Boston Mutual News Desk:

bmlnewsdesk@bostonmutual.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Boston Mutual Life Insurance Company