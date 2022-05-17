Global Expert on ADHD Speaks to Families About Embracing Its Superpowers

BURLINGTON, Mass., May 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Fusion Academy will host an event for families wanting to rethink the "disorder" in Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD). Nationally known ADHD expert and New York Times bestselling author Dr. Ned Hallowell will be featured as the guest speaker at the dinner, and his remarks will be streamed live via webinar.

Dr. Ned Hallowell | Photo credit Rayon Richards (PRNewswire)

"ADHD can be a superpower when you learn how to manage it," said Dr. Ned Hallowell .

"ADHD can be a superpower when you learn how to manage it," said Dr. Hallowell. "Often people struggle with an ADHD diagnosis and view it as debilitating. We see it as an extraordinary gift of exceptional strengths and talents. We are grateful to Fusion for its support enlightening families about the positive possibilities."

A national leader in personalized education, Fusion Academy will host Dr. Hallowell for an in-person event that will include a dinner, following which, Hallowell's remarks will be simulcast via a live webinar. Details follow:

Webinar: Making Your Life VAST and Full of Potential featuring Dr. Ned Hallowell

Date: Thursday, May 19, 2022

Where: Bentley University, LaCava Building, 175 Forest St., Waltham, MA 02452

Time: 6:00 p.m. (live) or 6:30 p.m. (virtual)

Remarks Duration: 90 minutes, including Q&A

Register for Live event: May 19, 2022 @6:00 pm – 8 pm,

Register for Virtual event: May 19, 2022 @6:30 pm – 8 pm

Dr. Ned Hallowell is the author of Driven from Distraction which changed the way the world sees ADHD. He has written 12 bestsellers about ADHD and hosts the popular podcast, Dr. Hallowell's Wonderful World of Different that celebrates life, and the tremendous variety of ways people find to live it.

ADHD is a neurodevelopmental disorder that impairs the brain's executive functions. The Center for Disease Control and Prevention estimates that 9.4% of children have been diagnosed with having ADHD. The disorder is often mistaken for a behavior disorder, mental illness, and a specific learning disability; it impacts aspects of development, such as learning, social, motor, and coping skills. People with ADHD have trouble with impulse control, focusing, and organization.

"Fusion's webinars are intended to support families as they navigate the complexities of parenting in a world that increasingly competes for our attention," said Matthew Shea, Director of Outreach for Fusion Academy Burlington. "We are grateful to Dr. Hallowell for sharing his expertise, which we hope strengthen families' bonds and gain a better understanding of how to embrace and manage ADHD."

Most recently, Fusion hosted a webinar focused on making summer more meaningful. The webinar can be viewed and shared here. All of Fusion's webinars can be found here.

About Fusion Academy:

Fusion Academy is part of Fusion Education Group (FEG) a revolutionary innovator in personalized education. FEG provides accredited personalized education for than 5,000 middle and high school students at Fusion Academy, with 67 campuses that offer one-to-one instruction; Futures Academy, which offers one-to-one, small group instruction and online learning at 15 California campuses; Barnstable Academy, which offers traditional college-prep in a small school setting in New Jersey; and Fusion Global Academy, which offers one-to-one personalized education through a completely virtual campus that currently serves students in 45 states and 18 countries. More information about FEG's national events can be found here. FEG has more than 80 campuses in 18 states and the District of Columbia.

(PRNewsfoto/Fusion Education Group) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Fusion Education Group